The Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of a businessman, acquitting him of the charges against him in the case known in the media as the incident of chasing the children of actress Zeina with a dog inside one of the residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed City, after accepting his appeal against the first-degree ruling.

Cancellation of Punishment and Acquittal

The defense of the businessman, Dr. Mohamed Salah, stated, "The court issued a ruling to cancel the punishment imposed on my client and acquit him, after reviewing the case, listening to the defense's arguments, and studying the case documents."

Earlier, the First Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court had issued a ruling sentencing the businessman to three months in prison and fining him 20,000 Egyptian pounds, after convicting him in the incident, before he appealed the ruling seeking its cancellation.

After the case was deliberated before the Court of Appeal, the court concluded to cancel the ruling issued by the first-degree court and to acquit the defendant of the charges against him.

Details of the Incident

Previously, the First Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court had sentenced the defendants in the incident of a dog chasing the children of actress Zeina inside one of the famous residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed City to three months in prison, after the investigative authorities referred the defendants to trial in October regarding the incident. Investigations revealed that the defendants were the father of the child who released the dog and the dog's owner, who turned out to be a relative, as they were charged with causing injuries to the children due to negligence.

During the investigations, the relevant authorities listened to actress Zeina's statements for hours, as she recounted the details of what happened, confirming that a child released the dog towards her sons after they refused to leave the five-a-side pitch before their reservation time ended, which led to them being chased, falling to the ground, and sustaining injuries.

Zeina's Comment

Actress Zeina expressed her relief following the first-degree ruling, considering it a vindication for herself and her children. However, the Court of Appeal issued a final ruling acquitting the businessman, thus concluding the litigation procedures in the case at the appellate level, resulting in Zeina losing the case against the businessman.

Zeina wrote on her Instagram story, "Thank God I got my right and my children's right, despite all the threats and false news that tried to tarnish my image and accuse me, the law upheld the truth."

She clarified the details of the judicial ruling, stating, "The first defendant, the child's father, was sentenced to three months in prison, and the second defendant, the dog's owner, was also sentenced to three months in prison, in addition to a financial fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds."