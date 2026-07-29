قضت محكمة الاستئناف المختصة ببراءة رجل أعمال من الاتهامات المنسوبة إليه في القضية المعروفة إعلامياً بواقعة مطاردة نجلَي الفنانة زينة باستخدام كلب داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية في مدينة الشيخ زايد، وذلك بعد قبول الاستئناف المقدم منه على حكم أول درجة.
إلغاء عقوبة وبراءة
وقال دفاع رجل الأعمال الدكتور محمد صلاح، «المحكمة أصدرت حكماً بإلغاء العقوبة الصادرة بحق موكله وتبرئته، بعد إعادة نظر القضية والاستماع إلى مرافعات الدفاع ودراسة أوراق الدعوى».
وكانت محكمة جنح أول الشيخ زايد أصدرت في وقت سابق حكماً بحبس رجل الأعمال لمدة ثلاثة أشهر، مع تغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، إثر إدانته في الواقعة، قبل أن يتقدم باستئناف على الحكم طالباً إلغاءه.
وبعد تداول القضية أمام محكمة الاستئناف، انتهت المحكمة إلى إلغاء الحكم الصادر من محكمة أول درجة والقضاء ببراءة المتهم من الاتهامات المنسوبة إليه.
تفاصيل الواقعة
وسبق أن قضت محكمة جنح أول الشيخ زايد، معاقبة المتهمين في واقعة مطاردة كلب لنجلَي الفنانة زينة داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية الشهيرة في مدينة الشيخ زايد، بالحبس 3 أشهر، وذلك بعدما أحالت جهات التحقيق في أكتوبر، المتهمين إلى المحاكمة على خلفية الواقعة، وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهمين هما والد الصغير الذي أطلق الكلب، ومالك الكلب الذي تبيّن أنه أحد أقاربه، حيث وُجهت لهما تهمة التسبب في إصابة الطفلين بجروح بسبب الإهمال.
وخلال التحقيقات، استمعت الجهات المختصة إلى أقوال الفنانة زينة لساعات، إذ روت تفاصيل ما حدث، مؤكدةً أن طفلاً أطلق الكلب باتجاه نجليها بعدما رفضا مغادرة الملعب الخماسي قبل انتهاء مدة الحجز الخاصة بهما، ما أدى إلى مطاردتهما وسقوطهما أرضاً وإصابتهما بجروح.
تعليق زينة
وكانت الفنانة زينة قد عبّرت، عقب صدور حكم أول درجة، عن ارتياحها للحكم، معتبرةً أنه أنصفها وأنصف نجليها، إلا أن محكمة الاستئناف أصدرت حكماً نهائياً ببراءة رجل الأعمال، لتنتهي بذلك إجراءات التقاضي في القضية أمام درجتها الاستئنافية، وتخسر زينة القضية أمام رجل الأعمال.
وكتبت زينة عبر خاصية القصص المصورة الملحقة بحسابها الخاص في «إنستغرام» منشوراً قالت فيه: «الحمد لله أخدت حقي وحق ولادي، رغم كل التهديدات والأخبار المغلوطة اللي حاولت تشويه صورتي واتهامي، القانون أنصف الحق».
وأوضحت زينة تفاصيل الحكم القضائي قائلةً: «المتهم الأول والد الطفل، حكم عليه بالسجن لمدة 3 أشهر، والمتهم الثاني، صاحب الكلب، حكم عليه بالسجن 3 أشهر، إضافة إلى غرامة مالية قدرها 20 ألف جنيه».
The Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of a businessman, acquitting him of the charges against him in the case known in the media as the incident of chasing the children of actress Zeina with a dog inside one of the residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed City, after accepting his appeal against the first-degree ruling.
Cancellation of Punishment and Acquittal
The defense of the businessman, Dr. Mohamed Salah, stated, "The court issued a ruling to cancel the punishment imposed on my client and acquit him, after reviewing the case, listening to the defense's arguments, and studying the case documents."
Earlier, the First Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court had issued a ruling sentencing the businessman to three months in prison and fining him 20,000 Egyptian pounds, after convicting him in the incident, before he appealed the ruling seeking its cancellation.
After the case was deliberated before the Court of Appeal, the court concluded to cancel the ruling issued by the first-degree court and to acquit the defendant of the charges against him.
Details of the Incident
Previously, the First Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court had sentenced the defendants in the incident of a dog chasing the children of actress Zeina inside one of the famous residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed City to three months in prison, after the investigative authorities referred the defendants to trial in October regarding the incident. Investigations revealed that the defendants were the father of the child who released the dog and the dog's owner, who turned out to be a relative, as they were charged with causing injuries to the children due to negligence.
During the investigations, the relevant authorities listened to actress Zeina's statements for hours, as she recounted the details of what happened, confirming that a child released the dog towards her sons after they refused to leave the five-a-side pitch before their reservation time ended, which led to them being chased, falling to the ground, and sustaining injuries.
Zeina's Comment
Actress Zeina expressed her relief following the first-degree ruling, considering it a vindication for herself and her children. However, the Court of Appeal issued a final ruling acquitting the businessman, thus concluding the litigation procedures in the case at the appellate level, resulting in Zeina losing the case against the businessman.
Zeina wrote on her Instagram story, "Thank God I got my right and my children's right, despite all the threats and false news that tried to tarnish my image and accuse me, the law upheld the truth."
She clarified the details of the judicial ruling, stating, "The first defendant, the child's father, was sentenced to three months in prison, and the second defendant, the dog's owner, was also sentenced to three months in prison, in addition to a financial fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds."