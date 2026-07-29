قضت محكمة الاستئناف المختصة ببراءة رجل أعمال من الاتهامات المنسوبة إليه في القضية المعروفة إعلامياً بواقعة مطاردة نجلَي الفنانة زينة باستخدام كلب داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية في مدينة الشيخ زايد، وذلك بعد قبول الاستئناف المقدم منه على حكم أول درجة.

إلغاء عقوبة وبراءة

وقال دفاع رجل الأعمال الدكتور محمد صلاح، «المحكمة أصدرت حكماً بإلغاء العقوبة الصادرة بحق موكله وتبرئته، بعد إعادة نظر القضية والاستماع إلى مرافعات الدفاع ودراسة أوراق الدعوى».

وكانت محكمة جنح أول الشيخ زايد أصدرت في وقت سابق حكماً بحبس رجل الأعمال لمدة ثلاثة أشهر، مع تغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، إثر إدانته في الواقعة، قبل أن يتقدم باستئناف على الحكم طالباً إلغاءه.

وبعد تداول القضية أمام محكمة الاستئناف، انتهت المحكمة إلى إلغاء الحكم الصادر من محكمة أول درجة والقضاء ببراءة المتهم من الاتهامات المنسوبة إليه.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وسبق أن قضت محكمة جنح أول الشيخ زايد، معاقبة المتهمين في واقعة مطاردة كلب لنجلَي الفنانة زينة داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية الشهيرة في مدينة الشيخ زايد، بالحبس 3 أشهر، وذلك بعدما أحالت جهات التحقيق في أكتوبر، المتهمين إلى المحاكمة على خلفية الواقعة، وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهمين هما والد الصغير الذي أطلق الكلب، ومالك الكلب الذي تبيّن أنه أحد أقاربه، حيث وُجهت لهما تهمة التسبب في إصابة الطفلين بجروح بسبب الإهمال.

وخلال التحقيقات، استمعت الجهات المختصة إلى أقوال الفنانة زينة لساعات، إذ روت تفاصيل ما حدث، مؤكدةً أن طفلاً أطلق الكلب باتجاه نجليها بعدما رفضا مغادرة الملعب الخماسي قبل انتهاء مدة الحجز الخاصة بهما، ما أدى إلى مطاردتهما وسقوطهما أرضاً وإصابتهما بجروح.

تعليق زينة

وكانت الفنانة زينة قد عبّرت، عقب صدور حكم أول درجة، عن ارتياحها للحكم، معتبرةً أنه أنصفها وأنصف نجليها، إلا أن محكمة الاستئناف أصدرت حكماً نهائياً ببراءة رجل الأعمال، لتنتهي بذلك إجراءات التقاضي في القضية أمام درجتها الاستئنافية، وتخسر زينة القضية أمام رجل الأعمال.

وكتبت زينة عبر خاصية القصص المصورة الملحقة بحسابها الخاص في «إنستغرام» منشوراً قالت فيه: «الحمد لله أخدت حقي وحق ولادي، رغم كل التهديدات والأخبار المغلوطة اللي حاولت تشويه صورتي واتهامي، القانون أنصف الحق».

وأوضحت زينة تفاصيل الحكم القضائي قائلةً: «المتهم الأول والد الطفل، حكم عليه بالسجن لمدة 3 أشهر، والمتهم الثاني، صاحب الكلب، حكم عليه بالسجن 3 أشهر، إضافة إلى غرامة مالية قدرها 20 ألف جنيه».