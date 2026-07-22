فوجئ جمهور الفنان المصري تامر عاشور بحذف ألبومه الجديد «مراية الحب» من منصة أنغامي الموسيقية بعد أقل من يومين على إطلاقه، في خطوة مفاجئة أثارت حالة من الجدل والتساؤلات بين محبيه.
سحب الألبوم
وأكد عاشور، عبر حسابه على «إكس»، سحب الألبوم من «أنغامي»، مشيراً إلى حذف جميع أعماله الغنائية من المنصة خلال الفترة القادمة مع إتاحتها عبر مختلف منصات الاستماع الأخرى. ورغم إعلان القرار، لم يوضح تامر عاشور الأسباب التي تقف وراء حذف الألبوم، مكتفياً بالإشارة إلى استمرار إتاحة محتواه الموسيقي على باقي المنصات الرقمية دون الكشف عن أي تفاصيل إضافية.
لا خلاف مع تامر
من جانبه، حسم نائب رئيس شركة «أنغامي» المهندس حسام الجمل، الجدل المثار حول اختفاء ألبوم تامر عاشور.
وأوضح لـ«عكاظ» أن قرار حذف المحتوى يعود إلى الفنان نفسه باعتباره صاحب الحق الكامل في إدارة أعماله المنشورة على المنصة، مشيراً إلى أن «أنغامي» لا تمتلك صلاحية حذف أو إضافة محتوى أي فنان دون موافقته.
لافتاً إلى أن دور المنصة يقتصر على توفير مساحة رقمية لعرض الأعمال الفنية، نافياً وجود أي خلافات مع تامر عاشور، مشيراً إلى أن الشركة ترحب بالتعاون معه في أي وقت، كونه أحد أبرز الفنانين في مصر والعالم العربي.
The audience of the Egyptian artist Tamer Ashour was surprised by the removal of his new album "Mirayat Al-Hob" from the Anghami music platform less than two days after its release, in a surprising move that sparked a wave of controversy and questions among his fans.
Album Withdrawal
Ashour confirmed, via his account on "X," the withdrawal of the album from "Anghami," indicating that all of his musical works will be removed from the platform in the coming period and made available on various other listening platforms. Despite announcing the decision, Tamer Ashour did not clarify the reasons behind the album's removal, merely stating that his musical content will continue to be available on other digital platforms without revealing any additional details.
No Dispute with Tamer
For his part, the Vice President of "Anghami," engineer Hossam Al-Jamal, resolved the controversy surrounding the disappearance of Tamer Ashour's album.
He explained to "Okaz" that the decision to remove the content is up to the artist himself, as he has full rights to manage his works published on the platform, pointing out that "Anghami" does not have the authority to delete or add any artist's content without their consent.
He noted that the platform's role is limited to providing a digital space to showcase artistic works, denying any disputes with Tamer Ashour, and indicating that the company welcomes collaboration with him at any time, as he is one of the most prominent artists in Egypt and the Arab world.