فوجئ جمهور الفنان المصري تامر عاشور بحذف ألبومه الجديد «مراية الحب» من منصة أنغامي الموسيقية بعد أقل من يومين على إطلاقه، في خطوة مفاجئة أثارت حالة من الجدل والتساؤلات بين محبيه.

سحب الألبوم

وأكد عاشور، عبر حسابه على «إكس»، سحب الألبوم من «أنغامي»، مشيراً إلى حذف جميع أعماله الغنائية من المنصة خلال الفترة القادمة مع إتاحتها عبر مختلف منصات الاستماع الأخرى. ورغم إعلان القرار، لم يوضح تامر عاشور الأسباب التي تقف وراء حذف الألبوم، مكتفياً بالإشارة إلى استمرار إتاحة محتواه الموسيقي على باقي المنصات الرقمية دون الكشف عن أي تفاصيل إضافية.

لا خلاف مع تامر

من جانبه، حسم نائب رئيس شركة «أنغامي» المهندس حسام الجمل، الجدل المثار حول اختفاء ألبوم تامر عاشور.

وأوضح لـ«عكاظ» أن قرار حذف المحتوى يعود إلى الفنان نفسه باعتباره صاحب الحق الكامل في إدارة أعماله المنشورة على المنصة، مشيراً إلى أن «أنغامي» لا تمتلك صلاحية حذف أو إضافة محتوى أي فنان دون موافقته.

لافتاً إلى أن دور المنصة يقتصر على توفير مساحة رقمية لعرض الأعمال الفنية، نافياً وجود أي خلافات مع تامر عاشور، مشيراً إلى أن الشركة ترحب بالتعاون معه في أي وقت، كونه أحد أبرز الفنانين في مصر والعالم العربي.