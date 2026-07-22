The audience of the Egyptian artist Tamer Ashour was surprised by the removal of his new album "Mirayat Al-Hob" from the Anghami music platform less than two days after its release, in a surprising move that sparked a wave of controversy and questions among his fans.

Album Withdrawal

Ashour confirmed, via his account on "X," the withdrawal of the album from "Anghami," indicating that all of his musical works will be removed from the platform in the coming period and made available on various other listening platforms. Despite announcing the decision, Tamer Ashour did not clarify the reasons behind the album's removal, merely stating that his musical content will continue to be available on other digital platforms without revealing any additional details.

No Dispute with Tamer

For his part, the Vice President of "Anghami," engineer Hossam Al-Jamal, resolved the controversy surrounding the disappearance of Tamer Ashour's album.

He explained to "Okaz" that the decision to remove the content is up to the artist himself, as he has full rights to manage his works published on the platform, pointing out that "Anghami" does not have the authority to delete or add any artist's content without their consent.

He noted that the platform's role is limited to providing a digital space to showcase artistic works, denying any disputes with Tamer Ashour, and indicating that the company welcomes collaboration with him at any time, as he is one of the most prominent artists in Egypt and the Arab world.