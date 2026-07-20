خرج مطرب المهرجانات المعتزل علي قدورة في رسالة مؤثرة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، كاشفًا عن أزمة مالية ونفسية يمر بها، مؤكدًا أنه لم يحسم حتى الآن قراره بالعودة إلى تقديم أغاني المهرجانات بعد ثلاث سنوات من الاعتزال رغم الضغوط التي يعيشها وتعثر مشروعه الخاص.

رسالة مؤثرة

وقال قدورة، في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»: «أنا لحد دلوقتي ماخدتش أي قرار وربنا هو أعلم وأدرى باللي فيا، حاولت كتير، ومحدش كلمني لما بطلت علشان يطمن علي أو يساعدني ولا حتى علشان أرجع».

حقيقة العودة للمهرجانات

وأضاف: «أنا ماخدتش أي قرار خالص وربنا يثبتني، لكن بمر بمرحلة صعبة جدًا، ومش باعتبر اللي أنا فيه حجة، لأني خلال الثلاث سنين اللي فاتوا عديت بظروف أصعب ومع ذلك استمريت».

أزمة مالية وديون

وأشار إلى أنه لم يجد من يسانده بعد اعتزاله، موضحًا: «الناس فاكرة إني لسه بصرف من فلوس المهرجانات، لكن الحقيقة إن والله ما حد محتاج مساعدة غيري».

وأضاف أنه حاول الاعتماد على نفسه من خلال مشروع خاص، إلا أنه تعثر وتراكمت عليه الديون، لافتًا إلى أن مشروعه بات مهددًا بالإغلاق.

صراع نفسي

واختتم رسالته قائلًا: «أنا جوايا صوتين بيحاربوا بعض، وأنا مهزوم وسطهم، حاولت وأنا في عز شهرتي، لكن بجد تعبت واتداينت وبقيت بتشاف بشكل وحش لأننا بقينا في زمن بيحكمه المظاهر والفلوس».