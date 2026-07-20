The retired festival singer Ali Kadoura shared an emotional message on social media, revealing a financial and psychological crisis he is going through, confirming that he has not yet made a decision about returning to perform festival songs after three years of retirement, despite the pressures he is experiencing and the setbacks in his personal project.

An Emotional Message

Kadoura said in a video clip he posted on his Facebook account: “I still haven’t made any decision, and God knows best what I’m going through. I tried a lot, and no one contacted me when I stopped to check on me or help me, not even to bring me back.”

The Reality of Returning to Festivals

He added: “I haven’t made any decision at all, and may God keep me steadfast, but I am going through a very difficult phase, and I don’t consider what I’m in as an excuse, because during the past three years, I went through tougher circumstances, yet I continued.”

Financial Crisis and Debts

He pointed out that he found no one to support him after his retirement, explaining: “People think I’m still spending from the festival money, but the truth is that no one needs help more than I do.”

He added that he tried to rely on himself through a personal project, but it faced setbacks and debts piled up, noting that his project is now at risk of closure.

Psychological Struggle

He concluded his message by saying: “I have two voices inside me fighting each other, and I am defeated among them. I tried when I was at the height of my fame, but honestly, I got tired and went into debt, and I started to be seen in a bad light because we are now in a time ruled by appearances and money.”