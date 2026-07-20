خرج مطرب المهرجانات المعتزل علي قدورة في رسالة مؤثرة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، كاشفًا عن أزمة مالية ونفسية يمر بها، مؤكدًا أنه لم يحسم حتى الآن قراره بالعودة إلى تقديم أغاني المهرجانات بعد ثلاث سنوات من الاعتزال رغم الضغوط التي يعيشها وتعثر مشروعه الخاص.
رسالة مؤثرة
وقال قدورة، في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»: «أنا لحد دلوقتي ماخدتش أي قرار وربنا هو أعلم وأدرى باللي فيا، حاولت كتير، ومحدش كلمني لما بطلت علشان يطمن علي أو يساعدني ولا حتى علشان أرجع».
حقيقة العودة للمهرجانات
وأضاف: «أنا ماخدتش أي قرار خالص وربنا يثبتني، لكن بمر بمرحلة صعبة جدًا، ومش باعتبر اللي أنا فيه حجة، لأني خلال الثلاث سنين اللي فاتوا عديت بظروف أصعب ومع ذلك استمريت».
أزمة مالية وديون
وأشار إلى أنه لم يجد من يسانده بعد اعتزاله، موضحًا: «الناس فاكرة إني لسه بصرف من فلوس المهرجانات، لكن الحقيقة إن والله ما حد محتاج مساعدة غيري».
وأضاف أنه حاول الاعتماد على نفسه من خلال مشروع خاص، إلا أنه تعثر وتراكمت عليه الديون، لافتًا إلى أن مشروعه بات مهددًا بالإغلاق.
صراع نفسي
واختتم رسالته قائلًا: «أنا جوايا صوتين بيحاربوا بعض، وأنا مهزوم وسطهم، حاولت وأنا في عز شهرتي، لكن بجد تعبت واتداينت وبقيت بتشاف بشكل وحش لأننا بقينا في زمن بيحكمه المظاهر والفلوس».
The retired festival singer Ali Kadoura shared an emotional message on social media, revealing a financial and psychological crisis he is going through, confirming that he has not yet made a decision about returning to perform festival songs after three years of retirement, despite the pressures he is experiencing and the setbacks in his personal project.
An Emotional Message
Kadoura said in a video clip he posted on his Facebook account: “I still haven’t made any decision, and God knows best what I’m going through. I tried a lot, and no one contacted me when I stopped to check on me or help me, not even to bring me back.”
The Reality of Returning to Festivals
He added: “I haven’t made any decision at all, and may God keep me steadfast, but I am going through a very difficult phase, and I don’t consider what I’m in as an excuse, because during the past three years, I went through tougher circumstances, yet I continued.”
Financial Crisis and Debts
He pointed out that he found no one to support him after his retirement, explaining: “People think I’m still spending from the festival money, but the truth is that no one needs help more than I do.”
He added that he tried to rely on himself through a personal project, but it faced setbacks and debts piled up, noting that his project is now at risk of closure.
Psychological Struggle
He concluded his message by saying: “I have two voices inside me fighting each other, and I am defeated among them. I tried when I was at the height of my fame, but honestly, I got tired and went into debt, and I started to be seen in a bad light because we are now in a time ruled by appearances and money.”