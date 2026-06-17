The Egyptian artist Yasmin Sabri revealed the character she hopes to portray one day, which is the late artist Kamelia. She considers that Kamelia's biography contains many dramatic and human details suitable for a complete cinematic work, noting that there are some similarities between her and Kamelia, the most prominent being their connection to the city of Alexandria.

Yasmin also unveiled details about her upcoming cinematic projects, in addition to discussing the character she dreams of embodying in a future artistic work. During a media interview, Yasmin talked about her new film "Naseeb," which brings her together with the Syrian artist Moatasem Al-Nahar in his first cinematic experience in Egypt. She confirmed that the work has a family-oriented theme and showcases many distinctive natural locations, pointing out that the beauty of the sea, mountains, and stunning landscapes forms an important visual element in the film.

She expressed her happiness with her first collaboration with Moatasem Al-Nahar, affirming that the experience was enjoyable and that she looks forward to the audience's appreciation of the work upon its release.

She also spoke about the film "Matloob A'ailiyan," which reunites her with the artist Karim Abdel Aziz under the direction of director Moataz Al-Touny, explaining that the filming atmosphere is predominantly comedic, especially with the presence of several stars known for their light-heartedness.