كشفت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري، الشخصية التي تتمنى تقديمها يومًا ما، وهي الفنانة الراحلة كاميليا، معتبرة أن سيرتها الذاتية تحمل الكثير من التفاصيل الدرامية والإنسانية التي تصلح لتقديم عمل سينمائي متكامل، لافتة إلى وجود بعض أوجه الشبه بينها وبين كاميليا، أبرزها الانتماء إلى مدينة الإسكندرية.

كما أسدلت ياسمين الستار عن تفاصيل أعمالها السينمائية المقبلة، إلى جانب حديثها عن الشخصية التي تحلم بتجسيدها في عمل فني مستقبلاً. وتحدثت ياسمين، خلال لقاء إعلامي، عن فيلمها الجديد «نصيب»، الذي يجمعها بالفنان السوري معتصم النهار في أولى تجاربه السينمائية داخل مصر، مؤكدة، أن العمل يحمل طابعًا عائليًا ويستعرض العديد من المواقع الطبيعية المميزة، مشيرة إلى أن جمال البحر والجبال والمناظر الخلابة يشكل عنصرًا بصريًا مهمًا في الفيلم.

وأعربت عن سعادتها بالتعاون الأول مع معتصم النهار، مؤكدة أن التجربة كانت ممتعة، وأنها تتطلع إلى أن ينال العمل إعجاب الجمهور عند عرضه.

كما تحدثت عن فيلم «مطلوب عائليًا»، الذي يجمعها مجددًا بالفنان كريم عبدالعزيز تحت إدارة المخرج معتز التوني، موضحة أن أجواء التصوير يغلب عليها الطابع الكوميدي، خصوصًا مع وجود عدد من النجوم المعروفين بخفة الظل.