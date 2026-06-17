كشفت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري، الشخصية التي تتمنى تقديمها يومًا ما، وهي الفنانة الراحلة كاميليا، معتبرة أن سيرتها الذاتية تحمل الكثير من التفاصيل الدرامية والإنسانية التي تصلح لتقديم عمل سينمائي متكامل، لافتة إلى وجود بعض أوجه الشبه بينها وبين كاميليا، أبرزها الانتماء إلى مدينة الإسكندرية.
كما أسدلت ياسمين الستار عن تفاصيل أعمالها السينمائية المقبلة، إلى جانب حديثها عن الشخصية التي تحلم بتجسيدها في عمل فني مستقبلاً. وتحدثت ياسمين، خلال لقاء إعلامي، عن فيلمها الجديد «نصيب»، الذي يجمعها بالفنان السوري معتصم النهار في أولى تجاربه السينمائية داخل مصر، مؤكدة، أن العمل يحمل طابعًا عائليًا ويستعرض العديد من المواقع الطبيعية المميزة، مشيرة إلى أن جمال البحر والجبال والمناظر الخلابة يشكل عنصرًا بصريًا مهمًا في الفيلم.
وأعربت عن سعادتها بالتعاون الأول مع معتصم النهار، مؤكدة أن التجربة كانت ممتعة، وأنها تتطلع إلى أن ينال العمل إعجاب الجمهور عند عرضه.
كما تحدثت عن فيلم «مطلوب عائليًا»، الذي يجمعها مجددًا بالفنان كريم عبدالعزيز تحت إدارة المخرج معتز التوني، موضحة أن أجواء التصوير يغلب عليها الطابع الكوميدي، خصوصًا مع وجود عدد من النجوم المعروفين بخفة الظل.
The Egyptian artist Yasmin Sabri revealed the character she hopes to portray one day, which is the late artist Kamelia. She considers that Kamelia's biography contains many dramatic and human details suitable for a complete cinematic work, noting that there are some similarities between her and Kamelia, the most prominent being their connection to the city of Alexandria.
Yasmin also unveiled details about her upcoming cinematic projects, in addition to discussing the character she dreams of embodying in a future artistic work. During a media interview, Yasmin talked about her new film "Naseeb," which brings her together with the Syrian artist Moatasem Al-Nahar in his first cinematic experience in Egypt. She confirmed that the work has a family-oriented theme and showcases many distinctive natural locations, pointing out that the beauty of the sea, mountains, and stunning landscapes forms an important visual element in the film.
She expressed her happiness with her first collaboration with Moatasem Al-Nahar, affirming that the experience was enjoyable and that she looks forward to the audience's appreciation of the work upon its release.
She also spoke about the film "Matloob A'ailiyan," which reunites her with the artist Karim Abdel Aziz under the direction of director Moataz Al-Touny, explaining that the filming atmosphere is predominantly comedic, especially with the presence of several stars known for their light-heartedness.