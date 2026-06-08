وجهت الفنانة المصرية ناني سعد الدين رسالة مباشرة إلى أصدقائها وزملائها في الوسط الفني، طالبت من خلالها بترشيحها ومساعدتها في الحصول على فرصة عمل جديدة، كونها تمر بظروف صعبة وتبحث عن أي مشاركة فنية خلال الفترة الحالية، في موقف مشابه لما عانته الفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال في اخر ايام حياتها.

الرسالة التي نشرتها ناني سعد.

الرسالة التي نشرتها ناني سعد.

الدنيا صعبة

وكتبت ناني سعد الدين عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»: «أصدقائي من الوسط الفني، عندي طلب بسيط جداً وأرجو الرد عليه بجد، لو فيه حد بيحضر لشغل أوف سيزون أو مسلسل أو أي حاجه، يقولي أو يكلمني أو يرشحني معاهم، الواحد خارج من العيد وبيدور على أي شغل، الدنيا صعبه جداً بجد».

وأضافت: «يا ريت محدش ينساني، أنا في احتياج للشغل ضروري، ومش عيب إني أدور على شغل، أنا بسعى بجد وربنا موجود، وأشكر أغلى الأصدقاء في الوسط الفني على مساعدتهم لي».

واختتمت الفنانة رسالتها بالدعاء بالرزق لها ولكل زملائها، معبرة عن شكرها وامتنانها الكبير لكل من يدعمها ويقف بجانبها في هذه الفترة لمواجهة ظروف الحياة الصعبة.

تربية 9 أطفال

وفي وقت سابق، كشفت ناني، خلال لقاء مؤثر مع الإعلامية نهال طايل، في برنامج «تفاصيل» على قناة «صدى البلد»، محطات صعبة في حياتها الشخصية، مؤكدة أنها أصبحت تقوم بدور الأم والعمة في وقت واحد بعد وفاة 3 من أشقائها، لتتحمل تربية 9 أطفال من أبنائهم.

وقالت ناني، وهي تغالب دموعها، «لم أتوقع يومًا أن أجد نفسي مسؤولة عن هذا العدد من الأطفال في مرحلة عمرية متأخرة»، مضيفة: «أنا أم لتسعة أطفال من أولاد إخوتي.. أنا عمة وأم.. أخويا محيي توفى، ومحمد توفى، وهيام توفت.. دول عيالي».

وأوضحت أن شقيقها «محيي» رحل نتيجة إصابته بسرطان الرئة، فيما أصيب شقيقها الآخر بمرض أدى إلى الشلل قبل وفاته، أما شقيقتها «هيام» فاختطفها الموت بشكل مفاجئ، لتجد ناني نفسها فجأة أمام مسؤوليات ضخمة أثرت على حياتها الشخصية والمهنية.

وأضافت بصوت متأثر: «أنا مش مبسوطة.. مفيش حد مقدرني. همّ عارفيني، ولو في دور شبه ناني هيجيبوني… بس ماعدش فيه تقدير».

ذكريات البدايات

وفي جزء آخر من الحوار، تحدثت ناني عن بداياتها الفنية وعلاقتها بزملائها، وروت موقفًا قديمًا جمعها بالفنانة هاجر أحمد أثناء تصوير مسلسل «نقطة ضعف»، إذ كانت تقدم دور والدتها.

وقالت ناني: «كنت قاعده أنا وهاجر في الغرفة بنصور «نقطة ضعف» وقولتلها على فكره يا هاجر، أنا شايفه فيكي النجومية. قالتلي بجد؟ قولتلها: آه، ربنا هيعليكي.. قالتلي يوم ما ربنا يكرمني مش هسيبك. وبعد ما نجحت سابتني ومكلمتنيش».

وأشارت إلى أن الموقف ترك في نفسها أثرًا، ليس بسبب عدم تواصل هاجر معها، ولكن لأنها شعرت أن العلاقات الإنسانية في الوسط الفني أصبحت هشة، وأن الدعم لا يُقابل غالبًا بالوفاء.