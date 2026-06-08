وجهت الفنانة المصرية ناني سعد الدين رسالة مباشرة إلى أصدقائها وزملائها في الوسط الفني، طالبت من خلالها بترشيحها ومساعدتها في الحصول على فرصة عمل جديدة، كونها تمر بظروف صعبة وتبحث عن أي مشاركة فنية خلال الفترة الحالية، في موقف مشابه لما عانته الفنانة الراحلة سهام جلال في اخر ايام حياتها.
الرسالة التي نشرتها ناني سعد.
الدنيا صعبة
وكتبت ناني سعد الدين عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»: «أصدقائي من الوسط الفني، عندي طلب بسيط جداً وأرجو الرد عليه بجد، لو فيه حد بيحضر لشغل أوف سيزون أو مسلسل أو أي حاجه، يقولي أو يكلمني أو يرشحني معاهم، الواحد خارج من العيد وبيدور على أي شغل، الدنيا صعبه جداً بجد».
وأضافت: «يا ريت محدش ينساني، أنا في احتياج للشغل ضروري، ومش عيب إني أدور على شغل، أنا بسعى بجد وربنا موجود، وأشكر أغلى الأصدقاء في الوسط الفني على مساعدتهم لي».
واختتمت الفنانة رسالتها بالدعاء بالرزق لها ولكل زملائها، معبرة عن شكرها وامتنانها الكبير لكل من يدعمها ويقف بجانبها في هذه الفترة لمواجهة ظروف الحياة الصعبة.
تربية 9 أطفال
وفي وقت سابق، كشفت ناني، خلال لقاء مؤثر مع الإعلامية نهال طايل، في برنامج «تفاصيل» على قناة «صدى البلد»، محطات صعبة في حياتها الشخصية، مؤكدة أنها أصبحت تقوم بدور الأم والعمة في وقت واحد بعد وفاة 3 من أشقائها، لتتحمل تربية 9 أطفال من أبنائهم.
وقالت ناني، وهي تغالب دموعها، «لم أتوقع يومًا أن أجد نفسي مسؤولة عن هذا العدد من الأطفال في مرحلة عمرية متأخرة»، مضيفة: «أنا أم لتسعة أطفال من أولاد إخوتي.. أنا عمة وأم.. أخويا محيي توفى، ومحمد توفى، وهيام توفت.. دول عيالي».
وأوضحت أن شقيقها «محيي» رحل نتيجة إصابته بسرطان الرئة، فيما أصيب شقيقها الآخر بمرض أدى إلى الشلل قبل وفاته، أما شقيقتها «هيام» فاختطفها الموت بشكل مفاجئ، لتجد ناني نفسها فجأة أمام مسؤوليات ضخمة أثرت على حياتها الشخصية والمهنية.
وأضافت بصوت متأثر: «أنا مش مبسوطة.. مفيش حد مقدرني. همّ عارفيني، ولو في دور شبه ناني هيجيبوني… بس ماعدش فيه تقدير».
ذكريات البدايات
وفي جزء آخر من الحوار، تحدثت ناني عن بداياتها الفنية وعلاقتها بزملائها، وروت موقفًا قديمًا جمعها بالفنانة هاجر أحمد أثناء تصوير مسلسل «نقطة ضعف»، إذ كانت تقدم دور والدتها.
وقالت ناني: «كنت قاعده أنا وهاجر في الغرفة بنصور «نقطة ضعف» وقولتلها على فكره يا هاجر، أنا شايفه فيكي النجومية. قالتلي بجد؟ قولتلها: آه، ربنا هيعليكي.. قالتلي يوم ما ربنا يكرمني مش هسيبك. وبعد ما نجحت سابتني ومكلمتنيش».
وأشارت إلى أن الموقف ترك في نفسها أثرًا، ليس بسبب عدم تواصل هاجر معها، ولكن لأنها شعرت أن العلاقات الإنسانية في الوسط الفني أصبحت هشة، وأن الدعم لا يُقابل غالبًا بالوفاء.
The Egyptian artist Nani Saad El-Din sent a direct message to her friends and colleagues in the artistic community, asking them to nominate her and help her find a new job opportunity, as she is going through difficult circumstances and is looking for any artistic participation during this current period, in a situation similar to what the late artist Sihem Jalal experienced in the last days of her life.
الرسالة التي نشرتها ناني سعد.
The World is Tough
Nani Saad El-Din wrote on her personal account on Facebook: “My friends from the artistic community, I have a very simple request and I hope for a serious response. If anyone is preparing for off-season work or a series or anything, please let me know or contact me or recommend me to them. I just got out of the holiday and I’m looking for any work; the world is really very tough.”
She added: “I wish no one forgets me; I urgently need work, and it’s not a shame for me to look for a job. I am really striving, and God is present. I thank my dearest friends in the artistic community for their support.”
The artist concluded her message by praying for sustenance for herself and all her colleagues, expressing her deep gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supports her and stands by her during this difficult time in life.
Raising 9 Children
Earlier, Nani revealed, during an emotional interview with the media personality Nahal Tayel on the program “Details” on Sada El-Balad channel, difficult moments in her personal life, confirming that she has taken on the role of both mother and aunt simultaneously after the death of three of her siblings, taking on the responsibility of raising 9 children from their offspring.
Nani, fighting back tears, said, “I never expected to find myself responsible for this number of children at a later stage in life,” adding: “I am a mother to nine children from my siblings’ kids... I am an aunt and a mother... My brother Mohi passed away, and Mohamed passed away, and Hayam passed away... These are my children.”
She explained that her brother “Mohi” passed away due to lung cancer, while her other brother suffered from a disease that led to paralysis before his death. As for her sister “Hayam,” death took her suddenly, leaving Nani suddenly facing huge responsibilities that affected her personal and professional life.
She added in an affected voice: “I’m not happy... No one appreciates me. They know me, and if there’s a role similar to Nani, they will call me... but there’s no appreciation anymore.”
Memories of Beginnings
In another part of the interview, Nani talked about her artistic beginnings and her relationship with her colleagues, recounting an old incident that brought her together with the artist Hagar Ahmed while filming the series “Weak Point,” where she played the role of her mother.
Nani said: “I was sitting with Hagar in the room while we were filming ‘Weak Point’ and I told her, by the way, Hagar, I see stardom in you. She asked me, really? I said yes, God will elevate you... She said, the day God blesses me, I won’t leave you. After she succeeded, she left me and didn’t contact me.”
She pointed out that the incident left an impression on her, not because Hagar did not keep in touch with her, but because she felt that human relationships in the artistic community have become fragile, and support is often not reciprocated with loyalty.