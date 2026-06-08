The Egyptian artist Nani Saad El-Din sent a direct message to her friends and colleagues in the artistic community, asking them to nominate her and help her find a new job opportunity, as she is going through difficult circumstances and is looking for any artistic participation during this current period, in a situation similar to what the late artist Sihem Jalal experienced in the last days of her life.

الرسالة التي نشرتها ناني سعد.

The World is Tough

Nani Saad El-Din wrote on her personal account on Facebook: “My friends from the artistic community, I have a very simple request and I hope for a serious response. If anyone is preparing for off-season work or a series or anything, please let me know or contact me or recommend me to them. I just got out of the holiday and I’m looking for any work; the world is really very tough.”

She added: “I wish no one forgets me; I urgently need work, and it’s not a shame for me to look for a job. I am really striving, and God is present. I thank my dearest friends in the artistic community for their support.”

The artist concluded her message by praying for sustenance for herself and all her colleagues, expressing her deep gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supports her and stands by her during this difficult time in life.

Raising 9 Children

Earlier, Nani revealed, during an emotional interview with the media personality Nahal Tayel on the program “Details” on Sada El-Balad channel, difficult moments in her personal life, confirming that she has taken on the role of both mother and aunt simultaneously after the death of three of her siblings, taking on the responsibility of raising 9 children from their offspring.

Nani, fighting back tears, said, “I never expected to find myself responsible for this number of children at a later stage in life,” adding: “I am a mother to nine children from my siblings’ kids... I am an aunt and a mother... My brother Mohi passed away, and Mohamed passed away, and Hayam passed away... These are my children.”

She explained that her brother “Mohi” passed away due to lung cancer, while her other brother suffered from a disease that led to paralysis before his death. As for her sister “Hayam,” death took her suddenly, leaving Nani suddenly facing huge responsibilities that affected her personal and professional life.

She added in an affected voice: “I’m not happy... No one appreciates me. They know me, and if there’s a role similar to Nani, they will call me... but there’s no appreciation anymore.”

Memories of Beginnings

In another part of the interview, Nani talked about her artistic beginnings and her relationship with her colleagues, recounting an old incident that brought her together with the artist Hagar Ahmed while filming the series “Weak Point,” where she played the role of her mother.

Nani said: “I was sitting with Hagar in the room while we were filming ‘Weak Point’ and I told her, by the way, Hagar, I see stardom in you. She asked me, really? I said yes, God will elevate you... She said, the day God blesses me, I won’t leave you. After she succeeded, she left me and didn’t contact me.”

She pointed out that the incident left an impression on her, not because Hagar did not keep in touch with her, but because she felt that human relationships in the artistic community have become fragile, and support is often not reciprocated with loyalty.