The Egyptian artists Hisham Majed and Mohamed Abdelrahman are preparing for a new theatrical experience that brings them together, and the duo appeared in the first photo from the behind-the-scenes preparations for the work currently being developed.

Sick Imagination

The play has a temporary title "Sick Imagination," and it is written and directed by Mohamed Mohamady, as part of an artistic project that includes several stars, with rehearsals and final preparations continuing in anticipation of the performances' launch.

The play is scheduled to be performed next July at the Arkan Theater in Cairo, after completing all the arrangements, amid expectations that it will receive significant audience interest and interaction.

Drama Participation

On another note, Mohamed Abdelrahman participated last Ramadan in the series "Meter Samir," which featured a selection of stars including Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz, Otaka, and others. The work is written by Mamdouh Metwally, directed by Khaled Merhi, and produced by Amir Shawky.

Meanwhile, the film "Mama and Baba" is the latest cinematic work of Mohamed Abdelrahman, co-starring several stars including Yasmin Raeis and others, written by the Barah workshop, and directed by Ahmed Al-Qi'i.