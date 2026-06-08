يستعد الفنانان المصريان هشام ماجد ومحمد عبدالرحمن لخوض تجربة مسرحية جديدة تجمعهما معاً، وظهر الثنائي في أول صورة من كواليس التحضيرات الخاصة بالعمل الجاري الإعداد له حالياً.

خيال مريض

وتحمل المسرحية اسماً مؤقتاً هو «خيال مريض»، وهي من تأليف وإخراج محمد محمدي، ضمن مشروع فني يشارك فيه عدد من النجوم، مع استمرار البروفات والتحضيرات النهائية استعداداً لانطلاق العروض.

ومن المقرر عرض المسرحية في يوليو القادم على مسرح أركان في القاهرة، بعد الانتهاء من كافة التجهيزات، وسط توقعات بأن تحظى بإقبال وتفاعل جماهيري كبير.

مشاركة درامية

من جهة ثانية، شارك محمد عبدالرحمن في رمضان الماضي من خلال مسلسل «المتر سمير»، والذي ضم نخبة من النجوم من بينهم كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وأوتاكا وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف ممدوح متولي، وإخراج خالد مرعي، وإنتاج أمير شوقي.

فيما يعد فيلم «ماما وبابا» أحدث أعمال محمد عبدالرحمن السينمائية، وشاركه البطولة عدد من النجوم من بينهم ياسمين رئيس وآخرون، ومن تأليف ورشة براح، وإخراج أحمد القيعي.