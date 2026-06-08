During her stay in Switzerland, in a private trip, the artist Asil Omran shared with her followers a collection of photos she took with her mother, along with several varied videos capturing the atmosphere of the trip. Asil commented on one of the photos where she is embracing her mother, writing: "May God never deprive me of you and your smile always."

الصورة التي نشرتها أسيل على حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

Breathtaking Nature

She also expressed her great admiration for the stunning natural scenery in Switzerland through one of the videos, and for the areas she visited during the trip. She playfully teased her mother, saying that last year she was with her father and took many photos of him in the same places, but now, "fairly," she will take her mother to the same sites and make sure to photograph her just as she did with her father.

The Boulevard

On another note, Asil has finally completed filming a Saudi movie titled "The Boulevard," which began filming under the name "Aoo," before being changed later to "The Boulevard" by the creators of the project.

The film was shot entirely in the capital, Riyadh, specifically in "Boulevard World and City," and its story revolves around the opening of a mysterious portal above "Boulevard World," leading to the transformation of the place into living worlds where times and civilizations intersect, from which legendary characters emerge that threaten the stability of the city. Amidst this, a simple security guard named "Talal" finds himself facing this new world in an adventure that blends comedy and suspense, alongside a Saudi family that finds itself trapped inside the boulevard.

The film features a stellar cast, including: Fahd bin Salem "Abu Slo," Lama Al-Kanani, Khalid Abdulaziz, Abdul Mohsen Al-Harbi, Fanoon Al-Jarallah, Asil Omran, Abdullah Al-Hussein, Abdulrahman Al-Shahri, Abdulilah "Lily," and it is directed by Mohammed Al-Mulla, with a concept from the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, advisor Turki Al-Sheikh. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2027.