خلال تواجدها في سويسرا، في رحلة خاصة شاركت الفنانة أسيل عمران متابعيها مجموعة من الصور التي جمعتها بوالدتها، إلى جانب عدد من الفيديوهات المتنوعة من أجواء الرحلة، وعلّقت أسيل على إحدى الصور التي ظهرت فيها وهي تحتضن والدتها، وكتبت: «الله لا يحرمني منك ومن ابتسامتك دايماً».

الصورة التي نشرتها أسيل على حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

الصورة التي نشرتها أسيل على حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

طبيعة خلابة

كما عبّرت من خلال أحد الفيديوهات عن إعجابها الكبير بالأجواء الطبيعية الخلابة في سويسرا، وبالمناطق التي زارتها خلال الرحلة، كما مازحت والدتها قائلة إنها في العام الماضي كانت برفقة والدها والتقطت له العديد من الصور في نفس الأماكن، أما الآن فـ«بالإنصاف» ستأخذ والدتها إلى المواقع ذاتها، وتحرص على تصويرها كما فعلت مع والدها.

البوليفارد

من جهة ثانية أنتهت أسيل، أخيراً، من تصوير فيلم سينمائي سعودي بعنوان «البوليفارد»، بدأ تصويره تحت اسم «عوو»، قبل أن يتم تغييره لاحقاً إلى «البوليفارد» من قبل صُنّاع العمل.

وتم تصوير الفيلم بالكامل في العاصمة الرياض، وتحديداً في «بوليفارد وورلد وسيتي»، وتدور أحداثه حول فتح بوابة غامضة فوق «بوليفارد وورلد»، ما يؤدي إلى تحوّل المكان إلى عوالم حيّة تتقاطع فيها الأزمنة والحضارات، لتخرج منها شخصيات أسطورية تهدّد استقرار المدينة. وفي خضم ذلك، يجد حارس أمن بسيط يُدعى «طلال» نفسه في مواجهة هذا العالم الجديد في إطار مغامرة تمزج بين الكوميديا والتشويق، إلى جانب عائلة سعودية تجد نفسها عالقة داخل البوليفارد.

ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم نخبة من النجوم من أبرزهم: فهد بن سالم «أبو سلو»، لمى الكناني، خالد عبدالعزيز، عبدالمحسن الحربي، فنون الجارالله، أسيل عمران، عبدالله الحسين، عبدالرحمن الشهري، عبدالإله «للي»، وهو من إخراج محمد الملا، وبفكرة من رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، ومن المقرر عرضه في صالات السينما في 2027.