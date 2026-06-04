حسمت الفنانة المصرية يسرا الجدل المثار خلال الساعات الماضية بشأن ما تردد عن إصابتها بورم في الدم، مؤكدة أن كل ما تم تداوله لا أساس له من الصحة، وأنها تتمتع بحالة صحية جيدة.

استياء من التكرار

وفي تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، نفت يسرا هذه الشائعات بشكل قاطع، معربة عن استغرابها من تكرار تداول أخبار غير صحيحة تتعلق بصحتها بين الحين والآخر دون معرفة الجهة أو المصدر الذي يقف وراءها.
الفنانة المصرية يسرا

الفنانة المصرية يسرا

نفي الشائعات

وقالت الفنانة المصرية: «أفاجأ كل فترة بظهور شائعات جديدة عني ولا أعرف من يطلقها أو ما الهدف منها»، مؤكدة أن مثل هذه الأخبار تتسبب في حالة من القلق لدى جمهورها وأفراد أسرتها والمقربين منها.
الفنانة المصرية يسرا

الفنانة المصرية يسرا

رسالة للجمهور

كما وجهت يسرا رسالة إلى مروجي الشائعات، مطالبة بتحري الدقة قبل نشر أي معلومات غير موثقة، قائلة: «أتمنى التوقف عن نشر الأخبار المغلوطة التي تثير قلق جمهوري وأقاربي دون مبرر».

أحدث أعمالها

في سياق نشاطها الفني، تواصل يسرا التحضير لأحدث أعمالها التلفزيونية «قلب شمس»، الذي يجري تصويره حالياً استعداداً لعرضه خلال الفترة القادمة.

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل عدد من الفنانين، من بينهم درة، إنجي المقدم، محمود قابيل، سوسن بدر، إدوارد، وأحمد وفيق، إلى جانب مجموعة من الوجوه الشابة، بينما يشهد العمل ظهور عدد من ضيوف الشرف، في مقدمتهم الفنانة إلهام شاهين، فيما يتولى إخراجه محمد سامي.