حسمت الفنانة المصرية يسرا الجدل المثار خلال الساعات الماضية بشأن ما تردد عن إصابتها بورم في الدم، مؤكدة أن كل ما تم تداوله لا أساس له من الصحة، وأنها تتمتع بحالة صحية جيدة.
استياء من التكرار
وفي تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، نفت يسرا هذه الشائعات بشكل قاطع، معربة عن استغرابها من تكرار تداول أخبار غير صحيحة تتعلق بصحتها بين الحين والآخر دون معرفة الجهة أو المصدر الذي يقف وراءها.
الفنانة المصرية يسرا
نفي الشائعات
وقالت الفنانة المصرية: «أفاجأ كل فترة بظهور شائعات جديدة عني ولا أعرف من يطلقها أو ما الهدف منها»، مؤكدة أن مثل هذه الأخبار تتسبب في حالة من القلق لدى جمهورها وأفراد أسرتها والمقربين منها.
الفنانة المصرية يسرا
رسالة للجمهور
كما وجهت يسرا رسالة إلى مروجي الشائعات، مطالبة بتحري الدقة قبل نشر أي معلومات غير موثقة، قائلة: «أتمنى التوقف عن نشر الأخبار المغلوطة التي تثير قلق جمهوري وأقاربي دون مبرر».
أحدث أعمالها
في سياق نشاطها الفني، تواصل يسرا التحضير لأحدث أعمالها التلفزيونية «قلب شمس»، الذي يجري تصويره حالياً استعداداً لعرضه خلال الفترة القادمة.
ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل عدد من الفنانين، من بينهم درة، إنجي المقدم، محمود قابيل، سوسن بدر، إدوارد، وأحمد وفيق، إلى جانب مجموعة من الوجوه الشابة، بينما يشهد العمل ظهور عدد من ضيوف الشرف، في مقدمتهم الفنانة إلهام شاهين، فيما يتولى إخراجه محمد سامي.
The Egyptian artist Yousra has settled the controversy that arose in recent hours regarding rumors about her suffering from a blood tumor, confirming that all that has been circulated is baseless and that she enjoys good health.
Discontent with Repetition
In exclusive statements to "Okaz," Yousra categorically denied these rumors, expressing her astonishment at the repeated circulation of false news regarding her health from time to time without knowing the party or source behind it.
الفنانة المصرية يسرا
Denial of Rumors
The Egyptian artist said: "I am surprised every now and then by the emergence of new rumors about me, and I do not know who spreads them or what the goal is," confirming that such news causes anxiety among her audience, family members, and close friends.
الفنانة المصرية يسرا
Message to the Audience
Yousra also directed a message to the rumor mongers, urging them to verify accuracy before publishing any unverified information, saying: "I hope to stop spreading false news that causes anxiety to my audience and relatives without justification."
Her Latest Works
In the context of her artistic activity, Yousra continues to prepare for her latest television work "Qalb Shams," which is currently being filmed in preparation for its upcoming release.
The series features a number of artists, including Dora, Engy El Mohandes, Mahmoud Qabil, Sawsan Badr, Edward, and Ahmed Wafiq, along with a group of young faces, while the work will see the appearance of several guest stars, led by the artist Elham Shaheen, with Mohamed Sami directing.