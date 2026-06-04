The Egyptian artist Yousra has settled the controversy that arose in recent hours regarding rumors about her suffering from a blood tumor, confirming that all that has been circulated is baseless and that she enjoys good health.

Discontent with Repetition

In exclusive statements to "Okaz," Yousra categorically denied these rumors, expressing her astonishment at the repeated circulation of false news regarding her health from time to time without knowing the party or source behind it.



الفنانة المصرية يسرا

Denial of Rumors

The Egyptian artist said: "I am surprised every now and then by the emergence of new rumors about me, and I do not know who spreads them or what the goal is," confirming that such news causes anxiety among her audience, family members, and close friends.



الفنانة المصرية يسرا

Message to the Audience

Yousra also directed a message to the rumor mongers, urging them to verify accuracy before publishing any unverified information, saying: "I hope to stop spreading false news that causes anxiety to my audience and relatives without justification."

Her Latest Works

In the context of her artistic activity, Yousra continues to prepare for her latest television work "Qalb Shams," which is currently being filmed in preparation for its upcoming release.

The series features a number of artists, including Dora, Engy El Mohandes, Mahmoud Qabil, Sawsan Badr, Edward, and Ahmed Wafiq, along with a group of young faces, while the work will see the appearance of several guest stars, led by the artist Elham Shaheen, with Mohamed Sami directing.