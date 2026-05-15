بينما كان الجمهور يضحك على مغامرات فيلم «رمسيس باريس»، كانت هناك «دراما سوداء» تُطبخ في الخفاء بعيداً عن أضواء الكاميرات! المخرج المصري الشهير أحمد خالد موسى، الذي أمتع المشاهدين بأعماله، وجد نفسه فجأة في «ورطة» قانونية لم يتوقعها، بعدما استيقظ على قرار صادم يقضي بـ«الحجز التنفيذي على كافة أمواله وأرصدته البنكية» على خلفية أزمة ارتبطت بالفيلم الذي لعبت بطولته النجمة هيفاء وهبي.

تعود جذور الأزمة إلى عام 2020، حين وقّع المخرج عقداً لإخراج الفيلم الذي كان يحمل في البداية عنوان «من القاهرة لباريس» مقابل أجربلغ مليون ونصف المليون جنيه. حصل موسى على 500 ألف جنيه كمقدم تعاقد، لكن الرياح أتت بما لا تشتهي السفن، فالمشروع قد تعثر في البداية، وتوقفت الكاميرات، وبدأت لغة المحاكم تحل محل لغة السينما.

القانون لا يحمي «المخرجين»

في أغسطس 2025، صدر حكم محكمة استئناف القاهرة بإلزام المخرج برد نصف المليون جنيه مع فوائدها القانونية لشركة «دانا» للإنتاج. ومع تنفيذ الحكم، تحولت حسابات المخرج في البنوك إلى «أرصدة مجمدة»، مما دفعه للتحرك العاجل عبر فريق دفاعه لطلب «تحرير» أمواله ووقف الحجز فوراً.

وارتبطت هذه الأزمة بفيلم «رمسيس باريس» الذي شاركت في بطولته النجمة هيفاء وهبي، حيث تبين أن المشكلات القانونية كانت تلاحق كواليس العمل وتتفاقم حتى وصلت إلى هذه اللحظة الحرجة. فهل سينجح مخرج الأكشن في الخروج من هذا «المأزق المالي» واستعادة أرصدته، أم أن «معركة النصف مليون» ستكون المشهد الأخير في هذا النزاع؟