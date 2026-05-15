بينما كان الجمهور يضحك على مغامرات فيلم «رمسيس باريس»، كانت هناك «دراما سوداء» تُطبخ في الخفاء بعيداً عن أضواء الكاميرات! المخرج المصري الشهير أحمد خالد موسى، الذي أمتع المشاهدين بأعماله، وجد نفسه فجأة في «ورطة» قانونية لم يتوقعها، بعدما استيقظ على قرار صادم يقضي بـ«الحجز التنفيذي على كافة أمواله وأرصدته البنكية» على خلفية أزمة ارتبطت بالفيلم الذي لعبت بطولته النجمة هيفاء وهبي.
تعود جذور الأزمة إلى عام 2020، حين وقّع المخرج عقداً لإخراج الفيلم الذي كان يحمل في البداية عنوان «من القاهرة لباريس» مقابل أجربلغ مليون ونصف المليون جنيه. حصل موسى على 500 ألف جنيه كمقدم تعاقد، لكن الرياح أتت بما لا تشتهي السفن، فالمشروع قد تعثر في البداية، وتوقفت الكاميرات، وبدأت لغة المحاكم تحل محل لغة السينما.
القانون لا يحمي «المخرجين»
في أغسطس 2025، صدر حكم محكمة استئناف القاهرة بإلزام المخرج برد نصف المليون جنيه مع فوائدها القانونية لشركة «دانا» للإنتاج. ومع تنفيذ الحكم، تحولت حسابات المخرج في البنوك إلى «أرصدة مجمدة»، مما دفعه للتحرك العاجل عبر فريق دفاعه لطلب «تحرير» أمواله ووقف الحجز فوراً.
وارتبطت هذه الأزمة بفيلم «رمسيس باريس» الذي شاركت في بطولته النجمة هيفاء وهبي، حيث تبين أن المشكلات القانونية كانت تلاحق كواليس العمل وتتفاقم حتى وصلت إلى هذه اللحظة الحرجة. فهل سينجح مخرج الأكشن في الخروج من هذا «المأزق المالي» واستعادة أرصدته، أم أن «معركة النصف مليون» ستكون المشهد الأخير في هذا النزاع؟
While the audience was laughing at the adventures of the film "Ramses Paris," there was a "dark drama" brewing in secrecy away from the camera lights! The famous Egyptian director Ahmed Khaled Moussa, who has entertained viewers with his works, suddenly found himself in a legal "predicament" he did not expect, after waking up to a shocking decision that mandated the "executive seizure of all his assets and bank accounts" due to a crisis related to the film starring the actress Haifa Wehbe.
The roots of the crisis date back to 2020, when the director signed a contract to direct the film, which was initially titled "From Cairo to Paris," for a fee of one and a half million pounds. Moussa received 500,000 pounds as an advance payment, but the winds did not blow as he wished; the project stumbled at first, the cameras stopped, and the language of the courts began to replace the language of cinema.
The law does not protect "directors"
In August 2025, the Cairo Court of Appeals issued a ruling obligating the director to repay the half a million pounds with its legal interest to "Dana" production company. With the enforcement of the ruling, the director's bank accounts turned into "frozen assets," prompting him to urgently move through his defense team to request the "release" of his funds and to immediately stop the seizure.
This crisis was linked to the film "Ramses Paris," in which the star Haifa Wehbe co-starred, as it became clear that legal problems were haunting the behind-the-scenes of the work and escalating until they reached this critical moment. Will the action director succeed in escaping this "financial predicament" and recovering his assets, or will the "battle of the half million" be the final scene in this dispute?