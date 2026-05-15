While the audience was laughing at the adventures of the film "Ramses Paris," there was a "dark drama" brewing in secrecy away from the camera lights! The famous Egyptian director Ahmed Khaled Moussa, who has entertained viewers with his works, suddenly found himself in a legal "predicament" he did not expect, after waking up to a shocking decision that mandated the "executive seizure of all his assets and bank accounts" due to a crisis related to the film starring the actress Haifa Wehbe.

The roots of the crisis date back to 2020, when the director signed a contract to direct the film, which was initially titled "From Cairo to Paris," for a fee of one and a half million pounds. Moussa received 500,000 pounds as an advance payment, but the winds did not blow as he wished; the project stumbled at first, the cameras stopped, and the language of the courts began to replace the language of cinema.

The law does not protect "directors"

In August 2025, the Cairo Court of Appeals issued a ruling obligating the director to repay the half a million pounds with its legal interest to "Dana" production company. With the enforcement of the ruling, the director's bank accounts turned into "frozen assets," prompting him to urgently move through his defense team to request the "release" of his funds and to immediately stop the seizure.

This crisis was linked to the film "Ramses Paris," in which the star Haifa Wehbe co-starred, as it became clear that legal problems were haunting the behind-the-scenes of the work and escalating until they reached this critical moment. Will the action director succeed in escaping this "financial predicament" and recovering his assets, or will the "battle of the half million" be the final scene in this dispute?