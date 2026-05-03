Once he emerged in the early seventies, the late artist Hani Shaker succeeded in becoming one of the most prominent pillars of Arab singing, and one of the symbols of the golden generation that preserved the authenticity of tarab during a time of rapid artistic transformations. His upbringing in a love for music allowed him to attain an exceptional status that earned him the title of "The Prince of Arab Singing," alongside giants of the art such as Abdel Halim Hafez, Mohamed Abdel Wahab, and Farid al-Atrash.

I Wish You Were With Me

Amidst the giants of beautiful art, Shaker's true launch began in the early seventies, with his first official appearance in 1972 through a song composed by musician Mohamed El-Mougy, which quickly opened the doors to fame for him. With the release of his first album "I Wish You Were With Me" in 1974, he established his presence in the artistic arena, presenting a distinctive musical style.

Throughout his career, Hani Shaker collaborated with a select group of major music producers, including Salah Al-Sharbin, Hassan Abu Saud, Bahaa El-Din Mohamed, Mustafa Kamel, and Khaled Al-Bakri. This collaboration reflected the diversity of his works, which ranged from separation and regret to love, allowing him to sing all shades of love and romance.

Keeping Up with Generations

Shaker succeeded in presenting a collection of songs that remain present in the hearts of the audience, such as "Keda Bardu Ya Amar, Ghalta, Ali El-Dahkaya, Shawer, El-Helm El-Gamil, Garhi Ana, and Ya Raytni." His career did not stop at traditional success; he was able to keep up with changes in public taste through successive albums, from "El-Hob Malosh Kabeer and Ali El-Dahkaya" to "Tekhsari and El-Helm El-Gamil," reaching the album "Garhi Ana" in the 2000s, followed by later works such as "Habak Ya Ghali, Ba'dak Malish, and Aghla Bashar," culminating in the release of the album "El-Youm El-Gamil" in 2024.

Films and Plays

In addition to singing, Hani Shaker ventured into acting, participating in several films such as "This I Love and This I Want, Living for Love, and When Love Sings," in addition to the film "Sayed Darwish." He also stood on stage in works like "Masr Baladna, Cinderella, and Al-Malah," reflecting the diversity of his artistic talent.

A Special Artistic Case

Thus, Hani Shaker remained a special artistic case, managing to combine classical romance with continuity, keeping his voice as a testament to a beautiful era that has not lost its luster, but rather reintroduces itself with each new generation.

Throughout his career, Shaker presented more than 600 songs and around 29 albums, collaborating with major poets and composers in Egypt and the Arab world, achieving widespread popularity with his romantic and patriotic works.

He held the position of head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt for two consecutive terms in 2015 and 2019, balancing artistic activity with a syndical role within the musical community.