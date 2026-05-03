بمجرد ظهوره في مطلع السبعينات، نجح الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر في أن يصبح واحدًا من أبرز أعمدة الغناء العربي، وواحدًا من رموز الجيل الذهبي الذي حافظ على أصالة الطرب في زمن التحولات الفنية السريعة، وساهم في ذلك نشأته على حب الموسيقى، ليستحوذ على مكانة استثنائية منحته لقب «أمير الغناء العربي»، وسط عمالقة الفن مثل عبدالحليم حافظ ومحمد عبدالوهاب وفريد الأطرش.

ياريتك معايا

وسط عمالقة الفن الجميل بدأت انطلاقة «شاكر» الحقيقية في أوائل السبعينات،إذ كان أول ظهور رسمي له في 1972، من خلال أغنية لحنها الموسيقار محمد الموجي، لتفتح له أبواب الشهرة سريعًا، ومع إصدار ألبومه الأول «ياريتك معايا» في 1974، ثبت أقدامه في الساحة الفنية، مقدمًا لونًا غنائيًا مميزاً.

وعلى مدار مسيرته، تعاون هاني شاكر مع نخبة من كبار صناع الموسيقى، من بينهم صلاح الشربيني وحسن أبو السعود وبهاء الدين محمد ومصطفى كامل وخالد البكري، وهو ما انعكس على تنوع أعماله ما بين الفراق والندم والحب، ليتغنى بجميع ألوان الحب والرومانسية.

واكب الأجيال

نجح شاكر في تقديم مجموعة من الأغاني التي لا تزال حاضرة في وجدان الجمهور، مثل «كده برضه يا قمر، غلطة، علي الضحكاية، شاور، الحلم الجميل، جرحي أنا، وياريتني»، ولم تتوقف مسيرته عند حدود النجاح التقليدي، بل استطاع أن يواكب تغيرات الذوق العام عبر ألبومات متتالية، من «الحب ملوش كبير وعلي الضحكاية، إلى تخسري والحلم الجميل»، وصولًا إلى ألبوم «جرحي أنا» في الألفينات، ثم أعمال لاحقة مثل «حبك يا غالي وبعدك مليش وأغلى بشر»، ليصدر ألبوم «اليوم الجميل» في2024.

أفلام ومسرحيات

وبجانب الغناء، خاض هاني شاكر تجربة التمثيل، من خلال مشاركته في عدد من الأفلام مثل «هذا أحبه وهذا أريده، وعايشين للحب، وعندما يغني الحب»، إضافة لفيلم «سيد درويش»، كما وقف على خشبة المسرح في أعمال مثل «مصر بلدنا وسندريلا والملاح»، ما يعكس تنوع موهبته الفنية.

حالة فنية خاصة

هكذا ظل هاني شاكر حالة فنية خاصة، استطاعت أن تجمع بين الرومانسية الكلاسيكية والاستمرارية، ليبقى صوته شاهدًا على زمن جميل لم يفقد بريقه، بل يعيد تقديم نفسه مع كل جيل جديد.

قدّم شاكر خلال مسيرته أكثر من 600 أغنية ونحو 29 ألبومًا، وتعاون مع كبار الشعراء والملحنين في مصر والعالم العربي، وحقق انتشارًا واسعًا بأعماله الرومانسية والوطنية.

وتولى منصب نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر لفترتين متتاليتين عامي 2015 و2019، ليجمع بين النشاط الفني والدور النقابي داخل الوسط الموسيقي.