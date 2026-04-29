تحيي الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، يوم (الجمعة) السابع من أغسطس القادم، حفلاً فنياً في جولف بورتو في منطقة الساحل الشمالي، وتناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الإعلان الترويجي للحفل الذي يمثل عودة قوية لشيرين بعد غياب طويل عن إحياء الحفلات إثر أزمات عدة تعرضت لها أخيراً.
استئناف الحفلات
وأعلن مدير أعمالها ناصر بيجاتو، استئنافها إحياء الحفلات الغنائية بعد غياب طويل، مشيراً عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» عن موعد أولى حفلاتها، ضمن الفعاليات الصيفية.
وفي وقت سابق، كشفت شيرين تفاصيل عودتها الفنية خلال مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب، في برنامج «الحكاية» على قناة MBC مصر، موضحة أنها تعمل على طرح أغنيات جديدة بانتظام.
وأضافت أنها تخطط لإطلاق أغنية كل أسبوعين حتى نهاية فصل الصيف، بهدف تعزيز حضورها على الساحة الغنائية واستعادة نشاطها الفني تدريجياً.
The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab will hold a concert on (Friday) the seventh of August at Golf Porto in the North Coast area. Social media has circulated the promotional announcement for the concert, which marks a strong return for Sherine after a long absence from performing due to several crises she has faced recently.
Resumption of Concerts
Her manager, Nasser Bejato, announced her return to performing concerts after a long hiatus, indicating via his Facebook account the date of her first concert as part of the summer events.
Earlier, Sherine revealed details of her artistic comeback during a phone call with the media personality Amr Adib on the program "Al-Hekaya" on MBC Egypt, explaining that she is working on releasing new songs regularly.
She added that she plans to release a song every two weeks until the end of the summer season, aiming to enhance her presence in the music scene and gradually restore her artistic activity.