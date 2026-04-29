تحيي الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، يوم (الجمعة) السابع من أغسطس القادم، حفلاً فنياً في جولف بورتو في منطقة الساحل الشمالي، وتناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الإعلان الترويجي للحفل الذي يمثل عودة قوية لشيرين بعد غياب طويل عن إحياء الحفلات إثر أزمات عدة تعرضت لها أخيراً.

استئناف الحفلات

وأعلن مدير أعمالها ناصر بيجاتو، استئنافها إحياء الحفلات الغنائية بعد غياب طويل، مشيراً عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» عن موعد أولى حفلاتها، ضمن الفعاليات الصيفية.

وفي وقت سابق، كشفت شيرين تفاصيل عودتها الفنية خلال مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب، في برنامج «الحكاية» على قناة MBC مصر، موضحة أنها تعمل على طرح أغنيات جديدة بانتظام.

وأضافت أنها تخطط لإطلاق أغنية كل أسبوعين حتى نهاية فصل الصيف، بهدف تعزيز حضورها على الساحة الغنائية واستعادة نشاطها الفني تدريجياً.