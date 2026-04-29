The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab will hold a concert on (Friday) the seventh of August at Golf Porto in the North Coast area. Social media has circulated the promotional announcement for the concert, which marks a strong return for Sherine after a long absence from performing due to several crises she has faced recently.

Resumption of Concerts

Her manager, Nasser Bejato, announced her return to performing concerts after a long hiatus, indicating via his Facebook account the date of her first concert as part of the summer events.

Earlier, Sherine revealed details of her artistic comeback during a phone call with the media personality Amr Adib on the program "Al-Hekaya" on MBC Egypt, explaining that she is working on releasing new songs regularly.

She added that she plans to release a song every two weeks until the end of the summer season, aiming to enhance her presence in the music scene and gradually restore her artistic activity.