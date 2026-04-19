قبضت الجهات الأمنية في ولاية وهران بالجزائر على مغنية الراي وردة سماتي، وذلك بعد أن أعلنت زواجها الثاني قبل انقضاء فترة العدة بعد انفصالها عن زوجها الأول.

سجن مؤقت

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية فقد نشرت الفنانة الملقبة بـ وردة «شارلومنتي» حفل زفافها مباشرة على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي، ما دفع وكيل الجمهورية لدى محكمة العثمانية بولاية وهران (422 كيلومتراً غرب العاصمة الجزائر)، إلى التحرك والأمر بإيداعها السجن المؤقت، في قضايا تتعلق بمحتوى فيديوهاتها وتصريحاتها التي اعتبرت أنها «تتنافى مع القيم والآداب العامة».