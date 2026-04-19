The security authorities in the state of Oran, Algeria, arrested the Raï singer Warda Samati after she announced her second marriage before the end of her waiting period following her separation from her first husband.

Temporary Imprisonment

According to media reports, the artist known as Warda "Charlomenti" broadcast her wedding live on social media, prompting the public prosecutor at the Ottoman Court in Oran (422 kilometers west of the capital, Algiers) to take action and order her temporary imprisonment in cases related to the content of her videos and statements, which were deemed to "contradict public morals and values."