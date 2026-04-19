قبضت الجهات الأمنية في ولاية وهران بالجزائر على مغنية الراي وردة سماتي، وذلك بعد أن أعلنت زواجها الثاني قبل انقضاء فترة العدة بعد انفصالها عن زوجها الأول.
سجن مؤقت
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية فقد نشرت الفنانة الملقبة بـ وردة «شارلومنتي» حفل زفافها مباشرة على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي، ما دفع وكيل الجمهورية لدى محكمة العثمانية بولاية وهران (422 كيلومتراً غرب العاصمة الجزائر)، إلى التحرك والأمر بإيداعها السجن المؤقت، في قضايا تتعلق بمحتوى فيديوهاتها وتصريحاتها التي اعتبرت أنها «تتنافى مع القيم والآداب العامة».
The security authorities in the state of Oran, Algeria, arrested the Raï singer Warda Samati after she announced her second marriage before the end of her waiting period following her separation from her first husband.
Temporary Imprisonment
According to media reports, the artist known as Warda "Charlomenti" broadcast her wedding live on social media, prompting the public prosecutor at the Ottoman Court in Oran (422 kilometers west of the capital, Algiers) to take action and order her temporary imprisonment in cases related to the content of her videos and statements, which were deemed to "contradict public morals and values."