The Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy confirmed that he has finished filming a new movie that is currently in the editing phase, in addition to preparing to start filming another project in the coming days, in an attempt to catch up with the summer cinema season, after his absence from the cinema for the past four years.

Public Demand

During his attendance at the Iftah International Student Film Festival in Jeddah, Helmy described his collaboration with his wife, the artist Mona Zaki, and their appearance in a joint artistic work as a public demand among many, as everyone constantly asks him about this matter.

He added that there is indeed a project that brings them together and is being worked on by a well-known screenwriter, indicating that details will be revealed soon within a period not exceeding three months.

Theater Relationship

Regarding his relationship with theater, he expressed his great love for it, saying: "I am a theater graduate and I adore theater; it’s in my blood. The theatrical movement that has taken place in Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the Entertainment Authority has greatly enriched the theatrical scene, and my spirit has returned to me again because I am a theater graduate, so it was a very beautiful play for me, and God willing, we will continue."