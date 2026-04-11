أكد الفنان المصري أحمد حلمي الانتهاء من تصوير فيلم جديد يخضع حاليًا لمرحلة المونتاج، إلى جانب استعداده لبدء تصوير عمل آخر خلال أيام، في محاولة للحاق بموسم الصيف السينمائي، وذلك بعد غيابه عن السينما في الـ 4 أعوام الماضية.

مطلب جماهيري

ووصف حلمي خلال حضوره مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب بمدينة جدة، تعاونه مع زوجته الفنانة منى زكي وظهورهما في عمل فني مشترك بـالمطلب الجماهيري لدى كثيرين، إذ يسأله الجميع طوال الوقت حول هذا الأمر.

وأضاف يوجد بالفعل مشروع يجمعنا معًا ويشتغل عليه سيناريست معروف، مشيراً إلى الكشف عن التفاصيل قريبا في مدة لا تتجاوز 3 أشهر.

العلاقة بالمسرح

وعن علاقته بالمسرح، عبّر عن حبه الكبير له، وقال: «انا خريج مسرح وبعشق المسرح وبحب المسرح لأنه في دمي، والحركة المسرحية اللي اتعملت في السعودية برعاية هيئة الترفيه عملت ثراء كبيرا في الحركة المسرحية، وروحي رجعتلي تاني عشان انا خريج مسرح فكانت مسرحية حلوة اوي بالنسبة ليا وان شاء الله مكملين يعني».