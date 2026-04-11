أكد الفنان المصري أحمد حلمي الانتهاء من تصوير فيلم جديد يخضع حاليًا لمرحلة المونتاج، إلى جانب استعداده لبدء تصوير عمل آخر خلال أيام، في محاولة للحاق بموسم الصيف السينمائي، وذلك بعد غيابه عن السينما في الـ 4 أعوام الماضية.
مطلب جماهيري
ووصف حلمي خلال حضوره مهرجان عفت السينمائي الدولي لأفلام الطلاب بمدينة جدة، تعاونه مع زوجته الفنانة منى زكي وظهورهما في عمل فني مشترك بـالمطلب الجماهيري لدى كثيرين، إذ يسأله الجميع طوال الوقت حول هذا الأمر.
وأضاف يوجد بالفعل مشروع يجمعنا معًا ويشتغل عليه سيناريست معروف، مشيراً إلى الكشف عن التفاصيل قريبا في مدة لا تتجاوز 3 أشهر.
العلاقة بالمسرح
وعن علاقته بالمسرح، عبّر عن حبه الكبير له، وقال: «انا خريج مسرح وبعشق المسرح وبحب المسرح لأنه في دمي، والحركة المسرحية اللي اتعملت في السعودية برعاية هيئة الترفيه عملت ثراء كبيرا في الحركة المسرحية، وروحي رجعتلي تاني عشان انا خريج مسرح فكانت مسرحية حلوة اوي بالنسبة ليا وان شاء الله مكملين يعني».
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy confirmed that he has finished filming a new movie that is currently in the editing phase, in addition to preparing to start filming another project in the coming days, in an attempt to catch up with the summer cinema season, after his absence from the cinema for the past four years.
Public Demand
During his attendance at the Iftah International Student Film Festival in Jeddah, Helmy described his collaboration with his wife, the artist Mona Zaki, and their appearance in a joint artistic work as a public demand among many, as everyone constantly asks him about this matter.
He added that there is indeed a project that brings them together and is being worked on by a well-known screenwriter, indicating that details will be revealed soon within a period not exceeding three months.
Theater Relationship
Regarding his relationship with theater, he expressed his great love for it, saying: "I am a theater graduate and I adore theater; it’s in my blood. The theatrical movement that has taken place in Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the Entertainment Authority has greatly enriched the theatrical scene, and my spirit has returned to me again because I am a theater graduate, so it was a very beautiful play for me, and God willing, we will continue."