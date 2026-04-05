The General Director of Egyptian Cultural Media Programs, Mona Hilal, passed away last night (Saturday), a prominent figure in Egyptian television through the screen of the Egyptian Second Channel for many years.

In Tribute to "Moharram"

The late media personality was known for her composed performance and rose through the ranks of Egyptian television until she held the presidency of the Second Channel and the management of cultural programs. She recorded a noble humanitarian stance that remained etched in the memory of her colleagues, as she exemplified loyalty to her late husband, the singer Moharram Fouad.

The late journalist was keen to coordinate work schedules and adjust broadcasting hours with the help of her colleagues, so she could fully dedicate herself to supporting her husband during his long illness, affirming that her role as a devoted wife was no less important than her role as a successful media figure.

Some of her most famous programs include "Theatrical Treasures," which focused on theater and showcased classic plays. She also participated in several artistic works, including: "Tales of Him and Her," "So Love Doesn't Suffocate," and "A Flower in the Land."