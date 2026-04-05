توفيت مساء أمس (السبت) مدير عام البرامج الثقافية الإعلامية المصريةمنى هلال، أحد الوجوه البارزة في التليفزيون المصري عبر شاشة القناة المصرية الثانية لسنوات طويلة.

وفاء لـ«محرم»

عُرفت الراحلة بأدائها الرصين وتدرجت في مناصب التليفزيون المصري إلى أن تقلدت رئاسة القناة الثانية وإدارة البرامج الثقافية، وسجلت موقفاً إنسانياً نبيلاً ظل محفوراً في ذاكرة زملائها، حيث كانت تضرب أروع الأمثلة في الوفاء لزوجها المطرب الراحل محرم فؤاد.

وكانت الإعلامية الراحلة تحرص على تنسيق مواعيد العمل وتبديل ساعات البث بمساعدة زميلاتها، لتتمكن من التفرغ التام للوقوف بجانب زوجها ومساندته في رحلة مرضه الطويلة، مؤكدة أن دورها كزوجة مخلصة لا يقل أهمية عن دورها كإعلامية ناجحة.

من أشهر برامجها «كنوز مسرحية»، الذى كان مهتماً بالمسرح وعرض المسرحيات القديمة. وشاركت في بعض الأعمال الفنية، منها: «حكايات هو وهي»، و«حتى لا يختنق الحب»، و«زهرة في الأرض».