إنجي علاء تكشف حقيقة خلافاتها مع طليقها يوسف الشريف

The Egyptian writer Engy Ala'a has settled the controversy that recently arose regarding the nature of her relationship with her ex-husband, the Egyptian artist Youssef El Sherif, after interpretations linked her recent posts and her comments about being wronged to existing disagreements between them.

Denial of Rumors

She clarified, in a statement via her Facebook account, that the relationship between her and the father of her children is characterized by appreciation and respect, noting that they shared many years together before the separation, and that the divorce did not affect this understanding.

Misunderstanding

She confirmed that what she wrote about being wronged was misinterpreted, emphasizing that the matter pertains only to professional situations and has no connection to her family life or her ex-husband.





Reassuring Message

She concluded her remarks by affirming her satisfaction with what she is going through and leaving matters to God, in an attempt to put an end to the speculations that have been circulating in recent hours, which some interpreted as indicating disagreements between her and her ex-husband.

Recent Dramatic Works

In another context, Youssef El Sherif participated in the Ramadan race for the year 2026 through the series "The Art of War," alongside a group of artists, including Reem Mostafa and Sherine Adel. The work is written by Amr Samir Atef and directed by Mahmoud Abdel Tawab Toba.