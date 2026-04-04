حسمت الكاتبة المصرية إنجي علاء الجدل الذي أثير، أخيراً، حول طبيعة علاقتها بطليقها الفنان المصري يوسف الشريف، بعد تفسيرات ربطت بين منشوراتها الأخيرة وحديثها عن تعرضها للظلم بوجود خلافات بينهما.

نفي الشائعات

وأوضحت، في بيان عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك»، أن العلاقة بينها وبين والد أبنائها يسودها التقدير والاحترام، لافتة إلى أن سنوات طويلة جمعتهما قبل الانفصال، وأن الطلاق لم يؤثر على هذا التفاهم.

سوء فهم

وأكدت أن ما كتبته عن تعرضها للظلم تم تفسيره بشكل خاطئ، مشددة على أن الأمر يتعلق بمواقف مهنية فقط، ولا يمت بأي صلة إلى حياتها العائلية أو بطليقها.


إنجي علاء تكشف حقيقة خلافاتها مع طليقها يوسف الشريف


رسالة مطمئنة

واختتمت حديثها بتأكيد رضاها بما تمر به، وتركها الأمور لله، في محاولة لوضع حد للتكهنات المنتشرة خلال الساعات الماضية، وفسرها البعض بوجود خلافات تجمعها بطليقها.

أعمال درامية حديثة

في سياق آخر، شارك يوسف الشريف في السباق الرمضاني لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسل «فن الحرب»، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين، بينهم ريم مصطفى وشيري عادل، والعمل من تأليف عمرو سمير عاطف وإخراج محمود عبدالتواب توبة.