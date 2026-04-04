إنجي علاء تكشف حقيقة خلافاتها مع طليقها يوسف الشريف

حسمت الكاتبة المصرية إنجي علاء الجدل الذي أثير، أخيراً، حول طبيعة علاقتها بطليقها الفنان المصري يوسف الشريف، بعد تفسيرات ربطت بين منشوراتها الأخيرة وحديثها عن تعرضها للظلم بوجود خلافات بينهما.
نفي الشائعات
وأوضحت، في بيان عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك»، أن العلاقة بينها وبين والد أبنائها يسودها التقدير والاحترام، لافتة إلى أن سنوات طويلة جمعتهما قبل الانفصال، وأن الطلاق لم يؤثر على هذا التفاهم.
سوء فهم
وأكدت أن ما كتبته عن تعرضها للظلم تم تفسيره بشكل خاطئ، مشددة على أن الأمر يتعلق بمواقف مهنية فقط، ولا يمت بأي صلة إلى حياتها العائلية أو بطليقها.
رسالة مطمئنة
واختتمت حديثها بتأكيد رضاها بما تمر به، وتركها الأمور لله، في محاولة لوضع حد للتكهنات المنتشرة خلال الساعات الماضية، وفسرها البعض بوجود خلافات تجمعها بطليقها.
أعمال درامية حديثة
في سياق آخر، شارك يوسف الشريف في السباق الرمضاني لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسل «فن الحرب»، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين، بينهم ريم مصطفى وشيري عادل، والعمل من تأليف عمرو سمير عاطف وإخراج محمود عبدالتواب توبة.
The Egyptian writer Engy Ala'a has settled the controversy that recently arose regarding the nature of her relationship with her ex-husband, the Egyptian artist Youssef El Sherif, after interpretations linked her recent posts and her comments about being wronged to existing disagreements between them.
Denial of Rumors
She clarified, in a statement via her Facebook account, that the relationship between her and the father of her children is characterized by appreciation and respect, noting that they shared many years together before the separation, and that the divorce did not affect this understanding.
Misunderstanding
She confirmed that what she wrote about being wronged was misinterpreted, emphasizing that the matter pertains only to professional situations and has no connection to her family life or her ex-husband.
Reassuring Message
She concluded her remarks by affirming her satisfaction with what she is going through and leaving matters to God, in an attempt to put an end to the speculations that have been circulating in recent hours, which some interpreted as indicating disagreements between her and her ex-husband.
Recent Dramatic Works
In another context, Youssef El Sherif participated in the Ramadan race for the year 2026 through the series "The Art of War," alongside a group of artists, including Reem Mostafa and Sherine Adel. The work is written by Amr Samir Atef and directed by Mahmoud Abdel Tawab Toba.