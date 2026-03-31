A number of Kuwaiti art stars are working on a song titled "Nafdaaha" as a message of love and loyalty to Kuwait during the current circumstances it is facing.

Beautiful Work

Ilham Al-Fadala shared with her audience on "Snapchat" the details of the completion of the song's filming, saying: "We have finished filming the song 'Nafdaaha', and God willing, you will see a beautiful work among the lovely national pieces that will be released in the coming days... Thank God, we have completed it, and may the Lord of the Worlds grant us success in it."

Unified Message

The song also features Ilham Al-Fadala's husband, Shahab Jowhar, alongside Abdullah Bahman, in a collaborative effort that brings together stars in a single work carrying a unified message towards the homeland. The song was filmed entirely in Kuwait during the past week.

Red Line

Shahab Jowhar expressed his feelings towards his homeland through the story feature on "Instagram", writing: "Kuwait... a red line, and betraying the homeland is unforgivable. Those who betray it have no place among its people, for the homeland is not just land we live on, but a dignity we live by and a safety that protects us, and a pledge upon our necks to preserve and protect it. Kuwait will remain proud with its loyal sons."