يعكف عدد من نجوم الفن الكويتي على إعداد أغنية بعنوان «نفداها» كرسالة حب ووفاء للكويت خلال الظروف التي تشهدها حالياً.
عمل جميل
وشاركت إلهام الفضالة جمهورها عبر «سناب شات» تفاصيل انتهاء تصوير الأغنية، وقالت: «خلصنا من تصوير أغنية «نفداها»، وإن شاء الله راح تشوفون عمل جميل من الأعمال الحلوة الوطنية اللي إن شاء الله راح تنزل كلها أيام.. الحمد لله يا ربي خلصنا ورب العالمين وفقنا فيها».
رسالة موحدة
الأغنية تجمع أيضاً زوج إلهام الفضالة شهاب جوهر، إلى جانب عبدالله بهمن، في تعاون فني يُعيد لمّة النجوم في عمل واحد يحمل رسالة موحدة تجاه الوطن. والأغنية تم تصويرها بالكامل داخل الكويت خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
خط أحمر
وعبر شهاب جوهر عن مشاعره تجاه وطنه عبر خاصية الستوري على «إنستغرام»، وكتب: «الكويت.. خط أحمر وخيانة الوطن لا تغتفر. ومن يخونها لا مكان له بين أهلها، فالوطن ليس أرضاً نعيش عليها فقط بل كرامة نحيا بها وأمان يحمينا، وعهد في أعناقنا أن نصونه ونحميه، ستبقى الكويت شامخة بأبنائها المخلصين».
A number of Kuwaiti art stars are working on a song titled "Nafdaaha" as a message of love and loyalty to Kuwait during the current circumstances it is facing.
Beautiful Work
Ilham Al-Fadala shared with her audience on "Snapchat" the details of the completion of the song's filming, saying: "We have finished filming the song 'Nafdaaha', and God willing, you will see a beautiful work among the lovely national pieces that will be released in the coming days... Thank God, we have completed it, and may the Lord of the Worlds grant us success in it."
Unified Message
The song also features Ilham Al-Fadala's husband, Shahab Jowhar, alongside Abdullah Bahman, in a collaborative effort that brings together stars in a single work carrying a unified message towards the homeland. The song was filmed entirely in Kuwait during the past week.
Red Line
Shahab Jowhar expressed his feelings towards his homeland through the story feature on "Instagram", writing: "Kuwait... a red line, and betraying the homeland is unforgivable. Those who betray it have no place among its people, for the homeland is not just land we live on, but a dignity we live by and a safety that protects us, and a pledge upon our necks to preserve and protect it. Kuwait will remain proud with its loyal sons."