يعكف عدد من نجوم الفن الكويتي على إعداد أغنية بعنوان «نفداها» كرسالة حب ووفاء للكويت خلال الظروف التي تشهدها حالياً.

عمل جميل

وشاركت إلهام الفضالة جمهورها عبر «سناب شات» تفاصيل انتهاء تصوير الأغنية، وقالت: «خلصنا من تصوير أغنية «نفداها»، وإن شاء الله راح تشوفون عمل جميل من الأعمال الحلوة الوطنية اللي إن شاء الله راح تنزل كلها أيام.. الحمد لله يا ربي خلصنا ورب العالمين وفقنا فيها».

رسالة موحدة

الأغنية تجمع أيضاً زوج إلهام الفضالة شهاب جوهر، إلى جانب عبدالله بهمن، في تعاون فني يُعيد لمّة النجوم في عمل واحد يحمل رسالة موحدة تجاه الوطن. والأغنية تم تصويرها بالكامل داخل الكويت خلال الأسبوع الماضي.

خط أحمر

وعبر شهاب جوهر عن مشاعره تجاه وطنه عبر خاصية الستوري على «إنستغرام»، وكتب: «الكويت.. خط أحمر وخيانة الوطن لا تغتفر. ومن يخونها لا مكان له بين أهلها، فالوطن ليس أرضاً نعيش عليها فقط بل كرامة نحيا بها وأمان يحمينا، وعهد في أعناقنا أن نصونه ونحميه، ستبقى الكويت شامخة بأبنائها المخلصين».