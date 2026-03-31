تعرض الإعلامي المصري عمرو الليثي لوعكة صحية مفاجئة نقل على إثرها الى أحد المستشفيات في جدة، وخضع للرعاية الطبية داخل قسم العناية المركزة.
رسالة من المستشفى
ونشر الليثي صورة له عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» من داخل المستشفى، عبر خلالها عن امتنانه للفريق الطبي، مشيداً بما قدموه من رعاية واهتمام أثناء علاجه، موجهاً رسالة لطمأنة متابعيه، مؤكداً تحسن حالته الصحية، معبراً عن شكره للأطباء وطاقم التمريض على ما قدموه من رعاية واهتمام، كما دعا الله أن يمن بالشفاء على جميع المرضى.
دعم نقابي
وأعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، برئاسة الدكتور أشرف زكي، تضامنها الكامل مع الليثي بعد تعرضه لوعكة صحية، متمنية له الشفاء العاجل.
وأثنت في بيان رسمي على مشواره الإعلامي وما قدمه من إسهامات بارزة، معربة عن أملها في عودته سريعاً إلى جمهوره وممارسة نشاطه الإعلامي في أقرب وقت.
The Egyptian media figure Amr El Lithi suffered a sudden health setback, after which he was transferred to a hospital in Jeddah, where he received medical care in the intensive care unit.
Message from the Hospital
El Lithi posted a picture of himself on his "Facebook" account from inside the hospital, expressing his gratitude to the medical team and praising the care and attention they provided during his treatment. He sent a message to reassure his followers, confirming that his health condition has improved, and he expressed his thanks to the doctors and nursing staff for their care and attention, also praying for healing for all patients.
Union Support
The Syndicate of Representative Professions in Egypt, headed by Dr. Ashraf Zaki, announced its full solidarity with El Lithi after his health setback, wishing him a speedy recovery.
In an official statement, they praised his media career and the significant contributions he has made, expressing hope for his quick return to his audience and to resume his media activities as soon as possible.