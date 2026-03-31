The Egyptian media figure Amr El Lithi suffered a sudden health setback, after which he was transferred to a hospital in Jeddah, where he received medical care in the intensive care unit.

Message from the Hospital

El Lithi posted a picture of himself on his "Facebook" account from inside the hospital, expressing his gratitude to the medical team and praising the care and attention they provided during his treatment. He sent a message to reassure his followers, confirming that his health condition has improved, and he expressed his thanks to the doctors and nursing staff for their care and attention, also praying for healing for all patients.

Union Support

The Syndicate of Representative Professions in Egypt, headed by Dr. Ashraf Zaki, announced its full solidarity with El Lithi after his health setback, wishing him a speedy recovery.

In an official statement, they praised his media career and the significant contributions he has made, expressing hope for his quick return to his audience and to resume his media activities as soon as possible.