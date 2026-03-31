تعرض الإعلامي المصري عمرو الليثي لوعكة صحية مفاجئة نقل على إثرها الى أحد المستشفيات في جدة، وخضع للرعاية الطبية داخل قسم العناية المركزة.

رسالة من المستشفى

ونشر الليثي صورة له عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» من داخل المستشفى، عبر خلالها عن امتنانه للفريق الطبي، مشيداً بما قدموه من رعاية واهتمام أثناء علاجه، موجهاً رسالة لطمأنة متابعيه، مؤكداً تحسن حالته الصحية، معبراً عن شكره للأطباء وطاقم التمريض على ما قدموه من رعاية واهتمام، كما دعا الله أن يمن بالشفاء على جميع المرضى.

دعم نقابي

وأعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، برئاسة الدكتور أشرف زكي، تضامنها الكامل مع الليثي بعد تعرضه لوعكة صحية، متمنية له الشفاء العاجل.

وأثنت في بيان رسمي على مشواره الإعلامي وما قدمه من إسهامات بارزة، معربة عن أملها في عودته سريعاً إلى جمهوره وممارسة نشاطه الإعلامي في أقرب وقت.