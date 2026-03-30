تنظر محكمة الجنايات في بيروت 24 أبريل القادم قضية الفنان فضل شاكر والشيخ أحمد الأسير، التي تتضمن التحريض على اغتيال الشيخ هلال الحمود، كما تعقد المحكمة العسكرية في 26 مايو القادم جلسة للنظر في ملف أحداث عبرا.
أحداث عبرا
وشهدت قضية فضل شاكر تطورات جديدة خلال جلسة المحاكمة التي انعقدت في 24 مارس الجاري أمام المحكمة العسكرية اللبنانية، والتي تضمنت الاستماع إلى شاهد رئيسي في القضية.
ولم تستغرق جلسة المحاكمة التي حضرها شاكر أكثر من 10 دقائق فقط، استمع خلالها القاضي وسيم فياض إلى شهادة وليد البلبيسي، الذي شغل منصب المرافق الشخصي للفنان، حيث يُعد أحد الشهود الرئيسيين في القضية، وقد قدم رواية تفصيلية حول المواجهة التي اندلعت بين مجموعة الشيخ أحمد الأسير والجيش اللبناني في أحداث عبرا 2023.
وأكد البلبيسي أن الفنان فضل شاكر لم يكن يعلم ببدء الاشتباكات التي نتج عنها سقوط عدد من الضحايا من الجانبين، مشيراً إلى إيقاظه بشكل مفاجئ لنقله إلى مكان آمن حفاظاً على سلامته.
عين الحلوة
وأوضح أن شاكر انتقل بعدها مباشرة إلى مخيم عين الحلوة مع تراجع حدة الاشتباكات، واستقر هناك على مدار السنوات السابقة قبل أن يقرر تسليم نفسه إلى الجيش اللبناني في 5 أكتوبر الماضي، مؤكداً أن كافة الأسلحة التي كانت بحوزة المجموعة المكلفة بحماية الفنان اللبناني سلمت إلى قوات الجيش بعد أسبوع من اندلاع الاشتباكات، في خطوة تمت بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.
ولم تخض المحكمة نقاشاً مع الشاهد في التفاصيل التي أدلى بها، مكتفية بالاستماع إلى الإفادة فقط، وهو ما تسبب في قصر مدة الجلسة التي انتهت في غضون دقائق.
طلبات الدفاع
تقدم فريق دفاع الفنان فضل شاكر بطلب مهلة إضافية لإعداد الدفوع القانونية الخاصة بالقضية، مستندًا إلى المعطيات الجديدة الواردة في شهادة مرافق الفنان اللبناني.
وأوضحت المحامية أماتا مبارك أن هيئة الدفاع تدرس من جديد التقدم بطلب لإخلاء سبيل الفنان فضل شاكر، بعد رفض كافة الطلبات السابقة دون تقديم أسباب رسمية.
The Beirut Criminal Court will consider the case of artist Fadl Shaker and Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir on April 24, which includes incitement to assassinate Sheikh Hilal al-Hamoud. The military court will hold a session on May 26 to review the file of the Abra events.
Abra Events
The case of Fadl Shaker witnessed new developments during the trial session held on March 24 before the Lebanese military court, which included hearing from a key witness in the case.
The trial session, attended by Shaker, lasted no more than 10 minutes, during which Judge Waseem Fayyad listened to the testimony of Walid al-Balbeisi, who served as the personal assistant to the artist and is considered one of the main witnesses in the case. He provided a detailed account of the confrontation that erupted between Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir's group and the Lebanese army during the Abra events in 2023.
Al-Balbeisi confirmed that artist Fadl Shaker was unaware of the onset of the clashes that resulted in casualties on both sides, noting that he was abruptly awakened to be moved to a safe location for his protection.
Ain al-Hilweh
He explained that Shaker then moved directly to Ain al-Hilweh camp as the intensity of the clashes subsided, where he remained for the past few years before deciding to surrender to the Lebanese army on October 5 of last year. He confirmed that all the weapons held by the group tasked with protecting the Lebanese artist were handed over to the army forces a week after the clashes broke out, in a step coordinated with the relevant authorities.
The court did not engage in a discussion with the witness regarding the details he provided, contenting itself with listening to the testimony only, which contributed to the short duration of the session that ended within minutes.
Defense Requests
The defense team for artist Fadl Shaker submitted a request for an additional period to prepare the legal defenses related to the case, based on the new information provided in the testimony of the Lebanese artist's assistant.
Lawyer Amata Mubarak clarified that the defense committee is reconsidering filing a request for the release of artist Fadl Shaker, after all previous requests were denied without official reasons being given.