The Beirut Criminal Court will consider the case of artist Fadl Shaker and Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir on April 24, which includes incitement to assassinate Sheikh Hilal al-Hamoud. The military court will hold a session on May 26 to review the file of the Abra events.

Abra Events

The case of Fadl Shaker witnessed new developments during the trial session held on March 24 before the Lebanese military court, which included hearing from a key witness in the case.

The trial session, attended by Shaker, lasted no more than 10 minutes, during which Judge Waseem Fayyad listened to the testimony of Walid al-Balbeisi, who served as the personal assistant to the artist and is considered one of the main witnesses in the case. He provided a detailed account of the confrontation that erupted between Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir's group and the Lebanese army during the Abra events in 2023.

Al-Balbeisi confirmed that artist Fadl Shaker was unaware of the onset of the clashes that resulted in casualties on both sides, noting that he was abruptly awakened to be moved to a safe location for his protection.

Ain al-Hilweh

He explained that Shaker then moved directly to Ain al-Hilweh camp as the intensity of the clashes subsided, where he remained for the past few years before deciding to surrender to the Lebanese army on October 5 of last year. He confirmed that all the weapons held by the group tasked with protecting the Lebanese artist were handed over to the army forces a week after the clashes broke out, in a step coordinated with the relevant authorities.

The court did not engage in a discussion with the witness regarding the details he provided, contenting itself with listening to the testimony only, which contributed to the short duration of the session that ended within minutes.

Defense Requests

The defense team for artist Fadl Shaker submitted a request for an additional period to prepare the legal defenses related to the case, based on the new information provided in the testimony of the Lebanese artist's assistant.

Lawyer Amata Mubarak clarified that the defense committee is reconsidering filing a request for the release of artist Fadl Shaker, after all previous requests were denied without official reasons being given.