تنظر محكمة الجنايات في بيروت 24 أبريل القادم قضية الفنان فضل شاكر والشيخ أحمد الأسير، التي تتضمن التحريض على اغتيال الشيخ هلال الحمود، كما تعقد المحكمة العسكرية في 26 مايو القادم جلسة للنظر في ملف أحداث عبرا.

أحداث عبرا

وشهدت قضية فضل شاكر تطورات جديدة خلال جلسة المحاكمة التي انعقدت في 24 مارس الجاري أمام المحكمة العسكرية اللبنانية، والتي تضمنت الاستماع إلى شاهد رئيسي في القضية.

ولم تستغرق جلسة المحاكمة التي حضرها شاكر أكثر من 10 دقائق فقط، استمع خلالها القاضي وسيم فياض إلى شهادة وليد البلبيسي، الذي شغل منصب المرافق الشخصي للفنان، حيث يُعد أحد الشهود الرئيسيين في القضية، وقد قدم رواية تفصيلية حول المواجهة التي اندلعت بين مجموعة الشيخ أحمد الأسير والجيش اللبناني في أحداث عبرا 2023.

وأكد البلبيسي أن الفنان فضل شاكر لم يكن يعلم ببدء الاشتباكات التي نتج عنها سقوط عدد من الضحايا من الجانبين، مشيراً إلى إيقاظه بشكل مفاجئ لنقله إلى مكان آمن حفاظاً على سلامته.

عين الحلوة

وأوضح أن شاكر انتقل بعدها مباشرة إلى مخيم عين الحلوة مع تراجع حدة الاشتباكات، واستقر هناك على مدار السنوات السابقة قبل أن يقرر تسليم نفسه إلى الجيش اللبناني في 5 أكتوبر الماضي، مؤكداً أن كافة الأسلحة التي كانت بحوزة المجموعة المكلفة بحماية الفنان اللبناني سلمت إلى قوات الجيش بعد أسبوع من اندلاع الاشتباكات، في خطوة تمت بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.

ولم تخض المحكمة نقاشاً مع الشاهد في التفاصيل التي أدلى بها، مكتفية بالاستماع إلى الإفادة فقط، وهو ما تسبب في قصر مدة الجلسة التي انتهت في غضون دقائق.

طلبات الدفاع

تقدم فريق دفاع الفنان فضل شاكر بطلب مهلة إضافية لإعداد الدفوع القانونية الخاصة بالقضية، مستندًا إلى المعطيات الجديدة الواردة في شهادة مرافق الفنان اللبناني.

وأوضحت المحامية أماتا مبارك أن هيئة الدفاع تدرس من جديد التقدم بطلب لإخلاء سبيل الفنان فضل شاكر، بعد رفض كافة الطلبات السابقة دون تقديم أسباب رسمية.