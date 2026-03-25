تستعد النجمة العالمية سيلين ديون للعودة إلى الأضواء من جديد عبر سلسلة حفلات موسيقية مرتقبة في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، وذلك بعدغياب طويل عن الساحة الغنائية امتد منذ2017.
رحلة علاج
وتأتي هذه العودة المنتظرة بعد رحلة علاج طويلة خاضتها سيلين ديون عقب إصابتها بمتلازمة الشخص المتصلب (SPS)، وهي حالة عصبية نادرة أثّرت بشكل مباشر على قدرتها على الأداء والحركة، ما اضطرها إلى الابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية لفترة غير قصيرة، قبل أن تبدأ تدريجياً في استعادة نشاطها والظهور مجدداً في مناسبات محدودة.
وتُعد هذه الجولة الجديدة بمثابة عودة قوية لإحدى أبرز أيقونات الغناء العالمي، إذ تمثل الحفلات المرتقبة فرصة لاستعادة التواصل المباشر مع جمهورها، الذي ظل وفياً لأعمالها على مدار عقود، ويترقب لحظة ظهورها على خشبة المسرح من جديد.
حفلات أوروبا
ومن المقرر أن تُقام الحفلات في واحدة من أشهر وأكبر القاعات الموسيقية في أوروبا، وهي La Défense Arena في منطقة نانتير، التي تُعد من أكبر قاعات الحفلات من حيث السعة، إذ تستوعب ما يصل إلى نحو 40 ألف شخص، ما يجعلها مناسبة لاستقبال هذا الحدث الفني الضخم الذي سيجمع آلاف المعجبين في تجربة موسيقية استثنائية.
ووفقاً للتقارير، ستقدم سيلين ديون عروضها بمعدل مرتين أسبوعياً خلال شهري سبتمبر وأكتوبر المقبلين، في سلسلة من الحفلات التي ينتظر أن تشهد حضوراً جماهيرياً واسعاً، خصوصاً مع الاهتمام الكبير الذي تحظى به في فرنسا وأوروبا عموماً.
وتُعد هذه العودة بمثابة تتويج لرحلة طويلة من الصبر والتحدي، إذ لم يكن غياب سيلين ديون عن الساحة خياراً فنيّاً بقدر ما كان نتيجة ظروف صحية خارجة عن إرادتها، وهو ما زاد من تعاطف الجمهور معها، ورفع من مستوى الترقب لعودتها المرتقبة.
وكان آخر ظهور غنائي رسمي لها على المسرح عام 2017، خلال حفل أقامته في أكور أرينا بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس، ضمن جولة فنية شملت عدداً من المدن الفرنسية مثل بوردو وليون ونيس ومرسيليا، قبل أن تتوقف مسيرتها الحفلية لاحقاً بسبب الأوضاع الصحية العالمية، وعلى رأسها جائحة كورونا، إلى جانب استمرار معاناتها مع المرض.
The global star Celine Dion is preparing to return to the spotlight once again with a series of highly anticipated concerts in the French capital, Paris, after a long absence from the music scene that has lasted since 2017.
Treatment Journey
This awaited return comes after a long treatment journey that Celine Dion underwent following her diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition that directly affected her ability to perform and move, forcing her to step away from the artistic scene for a considerable period before she gradually began to regain her activity and appear again at limited events.
This new tour is seen as a powerful comeback for one of the most prominent icons of global music, as the upcoming concerts represent an opportunity to reconnect directly with her audience, who have remained loyal to her work for decades, eagerly awaiting her return to the stage.
Europe Concerts
The concerts are set to take place in one of the most famous and largest music venues in Europe, La Défense Arena in the Nanterre area, which is one of the largest concert halls in terms of capacity, accommodating up to about 40,000 people, making it suitable for hosting this massive artistic event that will bring together thousands of fans in an exceptional musical experience.
According to reports, Celine Dion will perform her shows twice a week during the upcoming months of September and October, in a series of concerts that are expected to witness a wide audience attendance, especially given the significant interest she enjoys in France and Europe in general.
This return is seen as the culmination of a long journey of patience and challenge, as Celine Dion's absence from the scene was not an artistic choice but rather a result of health circumstances beyond her control, which has increased the audience's sympathy for her and heightened the anticipation for her expected return.
Her last official musical appearance on stage was in 2017, during a concert she held at Accor Arena in the French capital, Paris, as part of a tour that included several French cities such as Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice, and Marseille, before her concert career was later halted due to global health conditions, primarily the COVID-19 pandemic, along with her ongoing struggles with illness.