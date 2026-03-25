تستعد النجمة العالمية سيلين ديون للعودة إلى الأضواء من جديد عبر سلسلة حفلات موسيقية مرتقبة في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، وذلك بعدغياب طويل عن الساحة الغنائية امتد منذ2017.

رحلة علاج

وتأتي هذه العودة المنتظرة بعد رحلة علاج طويلة خاضتها سيلين ديون عقب إصابتها بمتلازمة الشخص المتصلب (SPS)، وهي حالة عصبية نادرة أثّرت بشكل مباشر على قدرتها على الأداء والحركة، ما اضطرها إلى الابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية لفترة غير قصيرة، قبل أن تبدأ تدريجياً في استعادة نشاطها والظهور مجدداً في مناسبات محدودة.

وتُعد هذه الجولة الجديدة بمثابة عودة قوية لإحدى أبرز أيقونات الغناء العالمي، إذ تمثل الحفلات المرتقبة فرصة لاستعادة التواصل المباشر مع جمهورها، الذي ظل وفياً لأعمالها على مدار عقود، ويترقب لحظة ظهورها على خشبة المسرح من جديد.

حفلات أوروبا

ومن المقرر أن تُقام الحفلات في واحدة من أشهر وأكبر القاعات الموسيقية في أوروبا، وهي La Défense Arena في منطقة نانتير، التي تُعد من أكبر قاعات الحفلات من حيث السعة، إذ تستوعب ما يصل إلى نحو 40 ألف شخص، ما يجعلها مناسبة لاستقبال هذا الحدث الفني الضخم الذي سيجمع آلاف المعجبين في تجربة موسيقية استثنائية.

ووفقاً للتقارير، ستقدم سيلين ديون عروضها بمعدل مرتين أسبوعياً خلال شهري سبتمبر وأكتوبر المقبلين، في سلسلة من الحفلات التي ينتظر أن تشهد حضوراً جماهيرياً واسعاً، خصوصاً مع الاهتمام الكبير الذي تحظى به في فرنسا وأوروبا عموماً.

وتُعد هذه العودة بمثابة تتويج لرحلة طويلة من الصبر والتحدي، إذ لم يكن غياب سيلين ديون عن الساحة خياراً فنيّاً بقدر ما كان نتيجة ظروف صحية خارجة عن إرادتها، وهو ما زاد من تعاطف الجمهور معها، ورفع من مستوى الترقب لعودتها المرتقبة.

وكان آخر ظهور غنائي رسمي لها على المسرح عام 2017، خلال حفل أقامته في أكور أرينا بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس، ضمن جولة فنية شملت عدداً من المدن الفرنسية مثل بوردو وليون ونيس ومرسيليا، قبل أن تتوقف مسيرتها الحفلية لاحقاً بسبب الأوضاع الصحية العالمية، وعلى رأسها جائحة كورونا، إلى جانب استمرار معاناتها مع المرض.