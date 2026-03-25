The Paris judicial court held its first session today to consider the appeal submitted by Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred regarding the rape case he is currently being tried for, following his defense team's presentation of new information confirming an attempt to blackmail him by demanding 3 million euros in exchange for the plaintiff retracting all accusations.

Legal Confrontation

Lamjarred attended the courtroom accompanied by his wife and legal team, while the presiding judge summoned the accused involved in the case to the witness stand, marking the beginning of a legal confrontation expected in the coming days.

The plaintiff's defense attorneys submitted a joint request to postpone the session, justifying it by stating that they had not fully reviewed the case file and confirming that they had not received all the documents, particularly the raw evidence they deemed essential for preparing their legal defenses.

Rejection of the Postponement

In contrast, Saad Lamjarred's lawyers, along with the public prosecutor, objected to this request, asserting that all elements of the file had been delivered in accordance with legal procedures, which sparked a debate in the courtroom regarding the readiness of the parties to proceed with the trial.

In light of this discrepancy, the court decided to suspend the session for deliberation before returning to announce the rejection of the postponement request, considering that the legal conditions were met to continue examining the case without delay.

The sessions are scheduled to continue tomorrow and the day after, as part of the ongoing examination of the case presented by Saad Lamjarred, amid anticipation of what new developments the upcoming sessions may bring in this complex legal file.