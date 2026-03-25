عقدت محكمة باريس القضائية اليوم أولى الجلسات للنظر في الطعن المقدم من الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد على قضية الاغتصاب التي يحاكم فيها حالياً، وذلك بعد تقديم فريق دفاعه معطيات جديدة تؤكد محاولة ابتزازه عبر طلب مبلغ 3 ملايين يورو مقابل تراجع المدعية عن الاتهامات كافة.

مواجهة قانونية

وحضرلمجرد إلى قاعة المحكمة برفقة زوجته وفريقه القانوني، فيما استدعى رئيس المحكمة المتهمين المتورطين في القضية إلى منصة الاستجواب، في خطوة رسمت ملامح مواجهة قانونية مرتقبة خلال الأيام المقبلة.

وتقدّم محامو الدفاع عن المدعية بطلب مشترك لتأجيل الجلسة، مبرّرين ذلك بعدم اطلاعهم الكامل على ملف القضية، ومؤكدين أنهم لم يتسلموا جميع المستندات، خصوصاً الأدلة الخام التي اعتبروها أساسية لإعداد دفوعهم القانونية.

رفض التأجيل

في المقابل اعترض محامو سعد لمجرد إلى جانب وكيل الجمهورية على هذا الطلب، مؤكدين أن كافة عناصر الملف تم تسليمها وفق الأصول القانونية، ما فتح باب الجدل داخل القاعة حول مدى جاهزية الأطراف للمضي قدماً في المحاكمة.

وأمام هذا التباين، قررت المحكمة رفع الجلسة للمداولة قبل أن تعود وتعلن رفض طلب التأجيل، معتبرة أن الشروط القانونية متوفرة لمتابعة النظر في القضية دون تأخير.

ومن المقرر أن تُستكمل الجلسات يوم غد وبعده، في إطار متابعة النظر في القضية المقدمة من سعد لمجرد، وسط ترقّب لما قد تحمله الجلسات المقبلة من تطورات جديدة في هذا الملف القضائي المعقّد.