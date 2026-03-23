عبر الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي عن دهشته للمرة الأولى من قرار وقف عرض فيلمه الجديد «سفاح التجمع» رقابيًا، وذلك بعدما تم سحبه من دور السينما بعد وقت قصير من طرحه ضمن موسم عيد الفطر 2026، نتيجة ملاحظات تتعلق بالنسخة المعروضة ومحتوى الدعاية.

تعليق مقتضب عبر السوشيال ميديا

وحرص الفيشاوي على التعليق عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، حيث نشر مقطع فيديو أرفقه برسالة قصيرة، أشار فيها إلى حالة من الصمت والدهشة تجاه ما حدث، مكتفيًا بتهنئة الجمهور بمناسبة العيد.
منشور الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي

منشور الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي

انسحاب مفاجئ من المنافسة

وجاء تعليق الفيشاوي بعد قرار سحب الفيلم بعد ساعات من طرحه، رغم أنه كان من الأعمال التي ينتظر مشاركتها في سباق أفلام عيد الفطر السينمائي لعام 2026، ما أثار حالة من الجدل حول أسباب إيقافه المفاجئ.

الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي

الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي

سبب سحب الفيلم

ومن جانبه، كشفت الرقابة المصرية على المصنفات الفنية سابقاً في بيان رسمي سبب سحب الفيلم، مؤكداً أن النسخة المطروحة للفيلم تضمنت مشاهد وأحداثًا لم تكن واردة في السيناريو والحوار المجاز، بالإضافة إلى مشاهد عنف شديدة اعتبرت مخالفة لشروط الترخيص، مما استدعى سحب جميع نسخ الفيلم من دور العرض بشكل عاجل.

أبطال وفريق العمل

ويجمع الفيلم بجانب الفيشاوي نخبة من النجوم، من بينهم صابرين، انتصار، رنا رئيس، مريم محمود الجندي، آية سليم، سينتيا خليفة، نور محمود، إلى جانب عدد من الوجوه الفنية الأخرى، والعمل من إنتاج أحمد السبكي، وتأليف وإخراج محمد صلاح العزب.