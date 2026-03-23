The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Fishawy expressed his astonishment for the first time at the decision to halt the screening of his new film "The Killer of the Gathering" for censorship reasons, after it was pulled from cinemas shortly after its release during the Eid al-Fitr season of 2026, due to remarks concerning the exhibited version and promotional content.

A Brief Comment on Social Media

El Fishawy was keen to comment through his official account on Instagram, where he posted a video accompanied by a short message, indicating a state of silence and astonishment regarding what happened, merely congratulating the audience on the occasion of the holiday.



منشور الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي

Sudden Withdrawal from Competition

El Fishawy's comment came after the decision to withdraw the film just hours after its release, despite it being one of the works anticipated to participate in the Eid al-Fitr cinematic film race of 2026, which sparked a debate about the reasons for its sudden halt.



الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي

Reason for the Film's Withdrawal

For its part, the Egyptian censorship authority previously revealed in an official statement the reason for the film's withdrawal, confirming that the released version of the film included scenes and events that were not present in the approved script and dialogue, in addition to severe violent scenes that were deemed a violation of the licensing conditions, necessitating the urgent withdrawal of all copies of the film from theaters.

Cast and Crew

The film, alongside El Fishawy, features a selection of stars, including Sabreen, Entsar, Rana Rais, Mariam Mahmoud El Gendy, Aya Selim, Cynthia Khalifa, Nour Mahmoud, along with several other artistic faces. The work is produced by Ahmed El Sobky, and written and directed by Mohamed Salah El Azab.