عبر الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي عن دهشته للمرة الأولى من قرار وقف عرض فيلمه الجديد «سفاح التجمع» رقابيًا، وذلك بعدما تم سحبه من دور السينما بعد وقت قصير من طرحه ضمن موسم عيد الفطر 2026، نتيجة ملاحظات تتعلق بالنسخة المعروضة ومحتوى الدعاية.
تعليق مقتضب عبر السوشيال ميديا
وحرص الفيشاوي على التعليق عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، حيث نشر مقطع فيديو أرفقه برسالة قصيرة، أشار فيها إلى حالة من الصمت والدهشة تجاه ما حدث، مكتفيًا بتهنئة الجمهور بمناسبة العيد.
منشور الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي
انسحاب مفاجئ من المنافسة
وجاء تعليق الفيشاوي بعد قرار سحب الفيلم بعد ساعات من طرحه، رغم أنه كان من الأعمال التي ينتظر مشاركتها في سباق أفلام عيد الفطر السينمائي لعام 2026، ما أثار حالة من الجدل حول أسباب إيقافه المفاجئ.
الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي
سبب سحب الفيلم
ومن جانبه، كشفت الرقابة المصرية على المصنفات الفنية سابقاً في بيان رسمي سبب سحب الفيلم، مؤكداً أن النسخة المطروحة للفيلم تضمنت مشاهد وأحداثًا لم تكن واردة في السيناريو والحوار المجاز، بالإضافة إلى مشاهد عنف شديدة اعتبرت مخالفة لشروط الترخيص، مما استدعى سحب جميع نسخ الفيلم من دور العرض بشكل عاجل.
أبطال وفريق العمل
ويجمع الفيلم بجانب الفيشاوي نخبة من النجوم، من بينهم صابرين، انتصار، رنا رئيس، مريم محمود الجندي، آية سليم، سينتيا خليفة، نور محمود، إلى جانب عدد من الوجوه الفنية الأخرى، والعمل من إنتاج أحمد السبكي، وتأليف وإخراج محمد صلاح العزب.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Fishawy expressed his astonishment for the first time at the decision to halt the screening of his new film "The Killer of the Gathering" for censorship reasons, after it was pulled from cinemas shortly after its release during the Eid al-Fitr season of 2026, due to remarks concerning the exhibited version and promotional content.
A Brief Comment on Social Media
El Fishawy was keen to comment through his official account on Instagram, where he posted a video accompanied by a short message, indicating a state of silence and astonishment regarding what happened, merely congratulating the audience on the occasion of the holiday.
منشور الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي
Sudden Withdrawal from Competition
El Fishawy's comment came after the decision to withdraw the film just hours after its release, despite it being one of the works anticipated to participate in the Eid al-Fitr cinematic film race of 2026, which sparked a debate about the reasons for its sudden halt.
الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي
Reason for the Film's Withdrawal
For its part, the Egyptian censorship authority previously revealed in an official statement the reason for the film's withdrawal, confirming that the released version of the film included scenes and events that were not present in the approved script and dialogue, in addition to severe violent scenes that were deemed a violation of the licensing conditions, necessitating the urgent withdrawal of all copies of the film from theaters.
Cast and Crew
The film, alongside El Fishawy, features a selection of stars, including Sabreen, Entsar, Rana Rais, Mariam Mahmoud El Gendy, Aya Selim, Cynthia Khalifa, Nour Mahmoud, along with several other artistic faces. The work is produced by Ahmed El Sobky, and written and directed by Mohamed Salah El Azab.