The manager of the Egyptian artist Hani Shaker denied the news that circulated on social media recently about him entering a coma and losing consciousness after undergoing surgery on his colon.

Medical Follow-up

The manager of Shaker explained to "Okaz" that the artist is still in the recovery phase after the surgery and is currently under close medical supervision in the intensive care unit, with visits temporarily restricted according to doctors' instructions until his health condition and vital functions stabilize.

He indicated that Hani Shaker's health condition is showing gradual improvement, confirming that the medical indicators are reassuring, expressing hope for his discharge from the hospital and return home after completing the recovery period.

Support from Stars

Several stars have been keen to support Hani Shaker, including the Egyptian artist Angham, who expressed her support for him through her account on Instagram, wishing him a speedy recovery and a quick return to his audience.

Angham wrote in her message: "My brother, my teacher, and my dear friend in my heart and the hearts of your fans, you have gone through many hardships, and you have always been an example of strength and greatness. I ask God to grant you health and wellness, for He is capable of all things. O God, grant your servant Hani Shaker a complete and swift recovery."

Severe Bleeding

Hani Shaker previously faced a health crisis due to severe bleeding in the colon, which necessitated surgery and his transfer to intensive care for close monitoring of his health condition until it stabilizes completely, amid support from his fans and many prayers from his friends in the artistic community.