نفى مدير أعمال الفنان المصري هاني شاكر، الأنباء التي تناقلتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً، حول دخوله في غيبوبة وفقدان الوعي عقب خضوعه لعملية جراحية في القولون.
متابعة طبية
وأوضح مدير أعمال شاكر لـ «عكاظ» بأن الفنان لا يزال في مرحلة التعافي بعد الجراحة، ويخضع حاليًا لمتابعة طبية دقيقة داخل غرفة العناية المركزة، مع منع الزيارات مؤقتًا وفق تعليمات الأطباء إلى حين الاطمئنان على استقرار حالته الصحية ووظائفه الحيوية.
وأشار إلى أن الحالة الصحية لهاني شاكر تشهد تحسنًا تدريجيًا، مؤكدًا أن المؤشرات الطبية مطمئنة، معربًا عن أمله في خروجه من المستشفى وعودته إلى منزله بعد اكتمال فترة التعافي.
دعم النجوم
وحرص عدد من نجوم الفن على دعم هاني شاكر، ومن بينهم الفنانة المصرية أنغام التي عبرت عن مساندتها له عبر حسابها على منصة إنستغرام، متمنية له الشفاء العاجل والعودة سريعًا إلى جمهوره.
وكتبت أنغام في رسالتها: «أخي وأستاذي وصديقي العزيز على قلبي وقلوب محبيك، لقد مررتَ بالعديد من المحن، وكنتَ دائمًا مثالًا للقوة والعظمة، أسأل الله أن يمنّ عليك بالصحة والعافية، فهو القادر على كل شيء، اللهم اشفِ عبدك هاني شاكر شفاءً تامًا عاجلًا».
نزيف حاد
وتعرض هاني شاكر سابقاً لأزمة صحية نتيجة نزيف حاد في القولون، ما استدعى خضوعه للجراحة ونقله إلى العناية المركزة لمتابعة حالته الصحية عن قرب حتى تستقر بشكل كامل، وذلك وسط دعم جمهوره ودعوات كثيرة من أصدقائه بالوسط الفني.
