The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab was transferred to a private hospital in Cairo after suffering a severe health crisis that required urgent surgery.

Severe Pain

Informed sources explained that the story began with Sherine feeling severe pain and health complications that she could not bear, prompting those close to her to rush her to the hospital. They indicated that initial medical tests revealed the necessity for urgent gallbladder surgery due to severe inflammation that required immediate removal.

Critical Hours

The sources described the first hours of Sherine's hospital admission as "critical," as the surgery was not a routine procedure but rather a medical necessity to end the severe physical suffering she had been experiencing before her health situation suddenly worsened.

The sources confirmed that the medical team has currently prohibited visits to Sherine to ensure the stability of her vital signs, and according to local media, those close to Sherine described her condition as "stable but cautious."