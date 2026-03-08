نُقلت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب إلى أحد المستشفيات الخاصة في القاهرة، إثر تعرضها لوعكة صحية شديدة استلزمت إجراء عملية جراحية عاجلة.

آلام حادة

وأوضحت مصادر مطلعة أن القصة بدأت بشعور شيرين بآلام حادة ومضاعفات صحية لم تستطع تحملها، ما دفع المقربين منها لنقلها فوراً إلى المستشفى، وأشارت إلى أن الفحوصات الطبية الأولية كشفت عن ضرورة إجراء عملية جراحية عاجلة في المرارة، نتيجة التهابات حادة استوجبت الاستئصال الفوري.

ساعات حرجة

ووصفت المصادر الساعات الأولى لدخول شيرين المستشفى بـ«الحرجة»، نظراً لأن الجراحة لم تكن إجراء روتينياً، بل ضرورة طبية قصوى لإنهاء معاناة بدنية شديدة كانت تلاحقها، قبل أن يتفاقم الوضع الصحي بشكل مفاجئ.

وأكدت المصادر منع الفريق الطبي الزيارات لشيرين حالياً لضمان استقرار علاماتها الحيوية، وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، وصف المقربون من شيرين حالتها بـ«المستقرة لكن حذرة».