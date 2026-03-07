The Egyptian writer and screenwriter Youssef Maati revealed an anticipated artistic collaboration with the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi during the upcoming period, describing this collaboration as an important step in the path of Gulf comedy and a new phase in his joint works within the region.

Series and Film

Maati explained that the new project has not yet been named, but it will start as a series, followed by a cinematic film as part of a collaboration plan extending to at least two works. He expressed his appreciation for Al-Qasabi's experience, recalling the success of the famous series "Tash Ma Tash," which he considered a significant milestone in the history of Gulf comedy and its ability to address social issues with a satirical spirit and a style close to the audience.

Return to Drama

In another context, Maati returns to television drama after an absence of about nine years, through a new series consisting of ten episodes, directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin. His last work in drama was the series "Afarit Adly Alam," which aired in 2017 and starred Adel Imam, and was an extension of a series of successful collaborations between the two parties over the years.

Filming of the new series is scheduled to begin immediately after Eid al-Fitr, following the end of the Ramadan season, with production by Al-Batros for Artistic Production and Distribution, in collaboration with producer Kamel Abu Ali.

The director confirmed that the project represents a different experience in terms of form and content, with a focus on presenting a short work with an intense pace, within the trend of limited-episode works that are witnessing increasing interest from the audience and drama makers.