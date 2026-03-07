كشف الكاتب والسيناريست المصري يوسف معاطي تعاونا فنيا مرتقبا يجمعه بالفنان ناصر القصبي خلال الفترة القادمة، واصفاً هذا التعاون بالخطوة المهمة في مسار الكوميديا الخليجية، ومرحلة جديدة في أعماله المشتركة داخل المنطقة.

مسلسل وفيلم

وأوضح معاطي أن المشروع الجديد لم يُحدد اسمه بعد، لكنه سيبدأ على هيئة مسلسل، يتبعه فيلم سينمائي ضمن خطة تعاون تمتد لعملين على الأقل، وأكد تقديره لتجربة القصبي، مستذكرًا نجاح المسلسل الشهير طاش ما طاش الذي عدّه محطة بارزة في تاريخ الكوميديا الخليجية وقدرته على معالجة قضايا اجتماعية بروح ساخرة وبأسلوب قريب من الجمهور.

عودة درامية

وفي سياق آخر، يعود معاطي إلى الدراما التلفزيونية بعد غياب نحو تسع سنوات، من خلال مسلسل جديد مكوّن من عشر حلقات، يتولى إخراجه أحمد خالد أمين، ويعد آخر عمل له في الدراما مسلسل عفاريت عدلي علام الذي عُرض في 2017 من بطولة عادل إمام، وكان امتدادًا لسلسلة تعاونات ناجحة جمعت الطرفين لسنوات.

ومن المقرر بدء تصوير المسلسل الجديد بعد عيد الفطر مباشرة، عقب انتهاء الموسم الرمضاني، وذلك بإنتاج من شركة الباتروس للإنتاج الفني والتوزيع، بالتعاون مع المنتج كامل أبو علي.

وأكد المخرج أن المشروع يمثل تجربة مختلفة من حيث الشكل والمضمون، مع التوجه إلى تقديم عمل قصير بإيقاع مكثف، ضمن نمط الأعمال محدودة الحلقات الذي يشهد اهتمامًا متزايدًا من الجمهور وصنّاع الدراما.