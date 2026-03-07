كشف الكاتب والسيناريست المصري يوسف معاطي تعاونا فنيا مرتقبا يجمعه بالفنان ناصر القصبي خلال الفترة القادمة، واصفاً هذا التعاون بالخطوة المهمة في مسار الكوميديا الخليجية، ومرحلة جديدة في أعماله المشتركة داخل المنطقة.
مسلسل وفيلم
وأوضح معاطي أن المشروع الجديد لم يُحدد اسمه بعد، لكنه سيبدأ على هيئة مسلسل، يتبعه فيلم سينمائي ضمن خطة تعاون تمتد لعملين على الأقل، وأكد تقديره لتجربة القصبي، مستذكرًا نجاح المسلسل الشهير طاش ما طاش الذي عدّه محطة بارزة في تاريخ الكوميديا الخليجية وقدرته على معالجة قضايا اجتماعية بروح ساخرة وبأسلوب قريب من الجمهور.
عودة درامية
وفي سياق آخر، يعود معاطي إلى الدراما التلفزيونية بعد غياب نحو تسع سنوات، من خلال مسلسل جديد مكوّن من عشر حلقات، يتولى إخراجه أحمد خالد أمين، ويعد آخر عمل له في الدراما مسلسل عفاريت عدلي علام الذي عُرض في 2017 من بطولة عادل إمام، وكان امتدادًا لسلسلة تعاونات ناجحة جمعت الطرفين لسنوات.
ومن المقرر بدء تصوير المسلسل الجديد بعد عيد الفطر مباشرة، عقب انتهاء الموسم الرمضاني، وذلك بإنتاج من شركة الباتروس للإنتاج الفني والتوزيع، بالتعاون مع المنتج كامل أبو علي.
وأكد المخرج أن المشروع يمثل تجربة مختلفة من حيث الشكل والمضمون، مع التوجه إلى تقديم عمل قصير بإيقاع مكثف، ضمن نمط الأعمال محدودة الحلقات الذي يشهد اهتمامًا متزايدًا من الجمهور وصنّاع الدراما.
The Egyptian writer and screenwriter Youssef Maati revealed an anticipated artistic collaboration with the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi during the upcoming period, describing this collaboration as an important step in the path of Gulf comedy and a new phase in his joint works within the region.
Series and Film
Maati explained that the new project has not yet been named, but it will start as a series, followed by a cinematic film as part of a collaboration plan extending to at least two works. He expressed his appreciation for Al-Qasabi's experience, recalling the success of the famous series "Tash Ma Tash," which he considered a significant milestone in the history of Gulf comedy and its ability to address social issues with a satirical spirit and a style close to the audience.
Return to Drama
In another context, Maati returns to television drama after an absence of about nine years, through a new series consisting of ten episodes, directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin. His last work in drama was the series "Afarit Adly Alam," which aired in 2017 and starred Adel Imam, and was an extension of a series of successful collaborations between the two parties over the years.
Filming of the new series is scheduled to begin immediately after Eid al-Fitr, following the end of the Ramadan season, with production by Al-Batros for Artistic Production and Distribution, in collaboration with producer Kamel Abu Ali.
The director confirmed that the project represents a different experience in terms of form and content, with a focus on presenting a short work with an intense pace, within the trend of limited-episode works that are witnessing increasing interest from the audience and drama makers.