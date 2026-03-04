أعلن المطرب اللبناني محمد فضل شاكر تأجيل جميع حفلاته التي كان من المقرر إقامتها في تونس خلال الأيام القادمة، وذلك على خلفية الأوضاع الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة العربية، مؤكداً أنه سيعلن المواعيد الجديدة فور استقرار الأوضاع.

جاء إعلان التأجيل عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، إذ أوضح محمد فضل شاكر أن حفلي 7 و9 مارس تم تأجيلهما حتى إشعار آخر.

رسالة لجمهوره

كما وجه محمد فضل شاكر رسالة محبة إلى جمهوره في تونس، معرباً عن أمله في لقائهم قريباً في ظروف أفضل، داعياً الله أن يحفظ تونس وسائر الدول العربية.

تعاون فني جديد

وعلى جانب آخر، يستعد محمد فضل شاكر لتقديم أول تعاون غنائي له مع سعد لمجرد من خلال دويتو جديد بعنوان «القمر ديالي»، من كلمات وألحان جومانة جمال، وتولى حسام الصعبي التوزيع الموسيقي للعمل.

الطرح قريباً

كشف محمد فضل شاكر، في تصريحات إعلامية، أن الأغنية ستطرح قريباً، ومن المتوقع صدورها بعد عيد الفطر، مشيراً إلى أن روح الدويتو مختلفة عن أي تعاون سابق بينهما، إذ يجمع بين إحساسهما وصوتهما بأسلوب موسيقي مبتكر ومميز.