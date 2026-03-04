Lebanese singer Mohamed Fadl Shaker announced the postponement of all his concerts that were scheduled to take place in Tunisia in the coming days, due to the current situation in the Arab region, confirming that he will announce the new dates as soon as the situation stabilizes.

The announcement of the postponement was made via his official account on Instagram, where Mohamed Fadl Shaker clarified that the concerts on March 7 and 9 have been postponed until further notice.

A Message to His Audience

Mohamed Fadl Shaker also sent a message of love to his audience in Tunisia, expressing his hope to meet them soon under better circumstances, praying to God to protect Tunisia and all Arab countries.

New Artistic Collaboration

On another note, Mohamed Fadl Shaker is preparing to present his first musical collaboration with Saad Lamjarred through a new duet titled "El Qamar Diyali," with lyrics and music by Jumana Jamal, and Hossam El Saabi handling the musical arrangement of the work.

Release Coming Soon

Mohamed Fadl Shaker revealed in media statements that the song will be released soon, and it is expected to come out after Eid al-Fitr, noting that the spirit of the duet is different from any previous collaboration between them, as it combines their feelings and voices in an innovative and distinctive musical style.