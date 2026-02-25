The Cairo Criminal Court acquitted artist Shady Alfonse today (Wednesday) of the charge of possessing narcotic substances.

Marijuana Bag

The Central Cairo Prosecution decided to refer Alfonse to the criminal court on the charge of possessing narcotic substances, after the Qasr Al-Nil Prosecution decided to release him on bail of 20,000 Egyptian pounds pending the case.

Weeks ago, security forces in Cairo arrested the Egyptian artist in Tahrir Square after finding a bag of marijuana in his possession.

Initial investigations indicated that a security patrol suspected him and requested identification, revealing that he was Shady Alfonse, while narcotic substances were found in his possession, leading to his detention and transfer to the police station to take the necessary legal actions in preparation for presenting him to the investigative authorities.

Actor and Writer

Shady Alfonse is an Egyptian actor, comedic writer, and voice performer who studied visual arts at the American University in Cairo. After graduating, he worked in advertising and has provided a large number of voice performances.

His name gained widespread recognition after joining the team of the program "Al-Barnamij" with media personality Bassem Youssef in 2011, serving as an actor and writer until the program was discontinued.

After that, he participated in several dramatic works, including the series "El Kabeer Awi" and "Fawq El Sahab," among others.

He also participated in cinematic works, most notably the Emirati film "From Alif to Ba" in 2014, while his latest work was the film "Eid Eidain," which was released last year.