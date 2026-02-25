برأت محكمة جنايات القاهرة اليوم (الأربعاء)، الفنان شادي ألفونس من تهمة حيازة مواد مخدرة.

كيس ماريغوانا

وقررت نيابة وسط القاهرة إحالة ألفونس لمحكمة الجنايات بتهمة حيازة مواد مخدرة، بعد أن قررت نيابة قصر النيل إخلاء سبيله بكفالة 20 ألف جنيه على ذمة القضية.

وقبل أسابيع ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القاهرة، القبض على الفنان المصري في ميدان التحرير، إثر ضبط كيس من الماريغوانا بحوزته.

وأفادت التحريات الأولية باشتباه دورية أمنية في حالته، وطلبت إثبات الشخصية، ليتبين أنه شادي ألفونس، فيما عثر بحوزته على مواد مخدرة، فتم التحفظ عليه واقتياده لقسم الشرطة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة تمهيداً لعرضه على جهات التحقيق.

ممثل وكاتب

وشادي ألفونس ممثل وكاتب كوميدي ومؤدٍ صوتي مصري، درس الفنون البصرية بالجامعة الأمريكية في القاهرة، وبعد تخرجه عمل في مجال الدعاية والإعلان، وقدم عدداً كبيراً من الأداءات الصوتية.

برز اسمه بشكل واسع بعد انضمامه عام 2011 لفريق برنامج «البرنامج» مع الإعلامي باسم يوسف، كممثل وكاتب حتى توقف البرنامج.

بعد ذلك شارك في عدد من الأعمال الدرامية، من بينها مسلسل «الكبير أوي» و«فوق السحاب» وغيرهما.

كما شارك في أعمال سينمائية، أبرزها الفيلم الإماراتي «من ألف إلى باء» سنة 2014 أما آخر أعماله فكانت فيلم «العيد عيدين»، الذي عرض العام الماضي.