علق مؤلف مسلسل «فخر الدلتا» الكاتب محمد طاهر، على اتهامه بالتحرش بفتاة، مؤكداً أنه لم يقم بهذا الفعل.

تحقيق قضائي

وقال "الموضوع في نظري ملوش غير مسارين اتنين، نيابة عامة، وهذا يعني تحقيق قضائي رسمي، ثم إجراء قانوني ملزم، والثاني، مؤسسة حقوقية تشكّل لجنة تحقيق، وتستقبل الشهادات من أصحابها مباشرة، بدون وساطة، ولا تجهيل، وتسمع أقوالهم، وتواجهني بـ "ده"، ثم تصدر القرار.

وأضاف: أنا على تمام الاستعداد للاتنين، وبشجّع بشدة، وممتثل للاثنين، أي حد عنده شكوى ضدي، يتفضل ياخد إجراء رسمي.. أليس هذا واضح كفاية؟ أليس هذا عادل كفاية؟.

وأوضح محمد طاهر "اتقال لي إن البنات خايفين يتكلموا، طيب هل ده منطق؟ تطلع شهادات تنتهك سمعتك، ثم الناس تصدق، وتشيّر، وتشهّر، وتشتم، وتخوض، بدون أي تحقق أو تثبت، أو دليل أو محاسبة؟، ونفترض - إزاء هذا السعار المجتمعي المحموم، ولو بنسبة احتمال 1 في الألف - إني برئ. حد يقول لي: أثبت ده ازاي؟ وبعد ما أثبته، أرمم اللي حصل ده ازاي"؟

وأشار محمد طاهر: حقيقي والله، أنا عايز كل حد يشوف البوست ده، يتمهّل لحظة، ويسأل نفسه: ماذا لو إنت ف نفس الموقف، ناس اتهموك وأدانوك وحكموا عليك وصلبوك، بدون أدنى جهد في التحقق.. تحس إيه؟