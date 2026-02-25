The author of the series "Pride of the Delta," writer Mohamed Taher, commented on the accusation of harassment against a girl, affirming that he did not commit this act.

Judicial Investigation

He said, "In my opinion, the matter has only two paths: the Public Prosecution, which means an official judicial investigation, followed by a binding legal action; and the second, a human rights organization forming an investigation committee that receives testimonies directly from the individuals involved, without mediation or anonymity, listens to their statements, confronts me with 'this,' and then issues a decision.

He added: I am fully prepared for both, and I strongly encourage and comply with both. Anyone who has a complaint against me is welcome to take official action... Isn't this clear enough? Isn't this fair enough?

Mohamed Taher explained, "I was told that the girls are afraid to speak up. Is this logical? Testimonies come out that tarnish your reputation, and then people believe, share, defame, insult, and slander without any verification, proof, or accountability? And let's assume - in light of this rampant societal frenzy, even with a one in a thousand chance - that I am innocent. Who can tell me: How do I prove that? And after I prove it, how do I repair what has happened?"

Mohamed Taher pointed out: Honestly, I want everyone who sees this post to take a moment, and ask themselves: What if you were in the same situation, people accused you, condemned you, judged you, and crucified you, without the slightest effort to verify... How would you feel?