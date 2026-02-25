The Egyptian artist Aiten Amer confirmed that she almost declined the series "Everyone Loves Mody," starring Yasser Galal, which is airing during the Ramadan 2026 series season, due to her desire to move away from the "popular theme" and aim to portray a character belonging to the world of romance, action, or suspense and thrill.

You’re Crazy

She explained during her interview with Engy Ali on the program "Ramadan Stars Closer to You" on "Nogoum FM," that her sister Wafaa Amer was the main reason for convincing her not to decline and to take on this experience, saying: "I have wanted to change my style for a long time, and I no longer enjoy playing popular roles and the tough girl from the neighborhood, as I aspire to portray different experiences, especially after excelling in the popular theme."

She added: "I contacted Wafaa Amer and revealed to her my desire to decline the series 'Everyone Loves Mody,' especially since the nature of the role belongs to a popular area, and the character will appear as a butcher. She was immediately surprised and said to me: 'Who would decline this role?! Are you crazy?!' I replied: 'The role is popular, and I want to step out of that area and venture into new artistic worlds, and I might receive offers that match my artistic taste if I decline this series.'

Aiten Amer confirmed that her sister reacted strongly, saying: 'Are you crazy?! Is there an actor who would decline a series for Yasser Galal, written by Ayman Salama, directed by Ahmed Shafik, and produced by Maha Salim?!' I felt a moment of hesitation and suggested that she read the script again before making a final decision, but Wafaa Amer's agitation increased, telling her: 'You will do this series, and without reading the script, call them immediately and tell them: I'm with you, that's it.'

Very Stupid

She continued that the feeling of hesitation dominated her for long periods, even after filming, but she overcame those negative feelings, saying: 'I realized that if I had declined the series, I would have been very stupid, because I was afraid of the role, especially since it is a terrifying role.'

"Everyone Loves Mody"

The series "Everyone Loves Mody" consists of only 15 episodes, and alongside Yasser Galal, it stars: Mervat Amin, Aiten Amer, Mustafa Abu Sari, Huda El Itrebi, Jouri Bakr, Riham El Shenawy, Yumna Tolan, Judy Masoud, Salwa Othman, Mohsen Mansour, and Ayman Azab, in addition to Irina Yousri, Miss Egypt 2025. The work is written by Ayman Salama, directed by Ahmed Shafik, and produced by Maha Salim.