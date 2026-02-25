أكدت الفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر، أنها كادت تعتذر عن مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي» بطولة الفنان ياسر جلال، والذي يُعرض ضمن موسم مسلسلات رمضان 2026، لرغبتها في الابتعاد عن «التيمة الشعبية» والاتجاه لتجسيد شخصية تنتمي إلى عالم الرومانسية أو الأكشن، أو الإثارة والتشويق.
أنت مجنونة
وأوضحت خلال حوارها مع إنجي علي، في برنامج «نجوم رمضان أقربلك» عبر «نجوم FM»، أنّ شقيقتها وفاء عامر هي السبب الرئيسي وراء إقناعها بعدم الاعتذار، وخوض تلك التجربة، قائلة: «أنا أرغب في تغيير جلدي منذ فترة طويلة، ولم أعد أحب تقديم الأدوار الشعبية والفتاة الجدعة بنت البلد، إذ أطمح لتجسيد تجارب مختلفة، خصوصاً بعدما تميزت في التيمة الشعبية».
وأضافت: «تواصلت مع وفاء عامر، وكشفت لها عن رغبتي في الاعتذار عن مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي»، خصوصاً أنّ طبيعة الدور تنتمي إلى منطقة شعبية، والشخصية ستظهر جزارة، وأبدت دهشتها على الفور، وقالت لي: «حد يعتذر عن الدور ده؟! إنتِ مجنونة؟»، وقمت بالرد عليها: «الدور شعبي، وأرغب في الخروج من تلك المنطقة واقتحام عوالم فنية جديدة، وقد أتلقى عروضاً تتناسب مع ذوقي الفني حال اعتذاري عن هذا المسلسل».
وأكدت أيتن عامر أنّ شقيقتها انفعلت عليها قائلة: «إنتِ مجنونة؟! فيه ممثل يعتذر عن مسلسل لـ ياسر جلال وتأليف أيمن سلامة، وإخراج أحمد شفيق، وإنتاج مها سليم؟!»، فأصبت بحالة من التردد، واقترحت عليها قراءة السيناريو مرة أخرى قبل حسم الموقف النهائي، إلا أن حدة الانفعال لدى وفاء عامر تصاعدت بشكلٍ أكبر، قائلة لها: «هتعملي المسلسل ده، ومن غير قراءة السيناريو، اتصلي بهم فوراً، وقولي لهم: أنا معاكم خلاص».
غبية جداً
وتابعت أنّ حالة التردد كانت تُسيطر عليها لفترات طويلة، حتى بعد التصوير، إلا أنها تغلبت على تلك المشاعر السلبية، قائلة: «اكتشفت أنه لو كنت اعتذرت عن المسلسل، كنت هبقى غبية جداً، وده لأني كنت خايفة من الدور، خصوصاً أنه دور مرعب».
«كلهم بيحبوا مودي»
مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي» مكوّن من 15 حلقة فقط، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب ياسر جلال، كلٌّ من: ميرفت أمين، أيتن عامر، مصطفى أبو سريع، هدى الإتربي، جوري بكر، ريهام الشنواني، يمنى طولان، جودي مسعود، سلوى عثمان، محسن منصور، وأيمن عزب، إضافة إلى إيرينا يسري، ملكة جمال مصر 2025، ويأتي العمل من تأليف أيمن سلامة، وإخراج أحمد شفيق، وإنتاج مها سليم.
The Egyptian artist Aiten Amer confirmed that she almost declined the series "Everyone Loves Mody," starring Yasser Galal, which is airing during the Ramadan 2026 series season, due to her desire to move away from the "popular theme" and aim to portray a character belonging to the world of romance, action, or suspense and thrill.
You’re Crazy
She explained during her interview with Engy Ali on the program "Ramadan Stars Closer to You" on "Nogoum FM," that her sister Wafaa Amer was the main reason for convincing her not to decline and to take on this experience, saying: "I have wanted to change my style for a long time, and I no longer enjoy playing popular roles and the tough girl from the neighborhood, as I aspire to portray different experiences, especially after excelling in the popular theme."
She added: "I contacted Wafaa Amer and revealed to her my desire to decline the series 'Everyone Loves Mody,' especially since the nature of the role belongs to a popular area, and the character will appear as a butcher. She was immediately surprised and said to me: 'Who would decline this role?! Are you crazy?!' I replied: 'The role is popular, and I want to step out of that area and venture into new artistic worlds, and I might receive offers that match my artistic taste if I decline this series.'
Aiten Amer confirmed that her sister reacted strongly, saying: 'Are you crazy?! Is there an actor who would decline a series for Yasser Galal, written by Ayman Salama, directed by Ahmed Shafik, and produced by Maha Salim?!' I felt a moment of hesitation and suggested that she read the script again before making a final decision, but Wafaa Amer's agitation increased, telling her: 'You will do this series, and without reading the script, call them immediately and tell them: I'm with you, that's it.'
Very Stupid
She continued that the feeling of hesitation dominated her for long periods, even after filming, but she overcame those negative feelings, saying: 'I realized that if I had declined the series, I would have been very stupid, because I was afraid of the role, especially since it is a terrifying role.'
"Everyone Loves Mody"
The series "Everyone Loves Mody" consists of only 15 episodes, and alongside Yasser Galal, it stars: Mervat Amin, Aiten Amer, Mustafa Abu Sari, Huda El Itrebi, Jouri Bakr, Riham El Shenawy, Yumna Tolan, Judy Masoud, Salwa Othman, Mohsen Mansour, and Ayman Azab, in addition to Irina Yousri, Miss Egypt 2025. The work is written by Ayman Salama, directed by Ahmed Shafik, and produced by Maha Salim.