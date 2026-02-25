أكدت الفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر، أنها كادت تعتذر عن مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي» بطولة الفنان ياسر جلال، والذي يُعرض ضمن موسم مسلسلات رمضان 2026، لرغبتها في الابتعاد عن «التيمة الشعبية» والاتجاه لتجسيد شخصية تنتمي إلى عالم الرومانسية أو الأكشن، أو الإثارة والتشويق.

أنت مجنونة

وأوضحت خلال حوارها مع إنجي علي، في برنامج «نجوم رمضان أقربلك» عبر «نجوم FM»، أنّ شقيقتها وفاء عامر هي السبب الرئيسي وراء إقناعها بعدم الاعتذار، وخوض تلك التجربة، قائلة: «أنا أرغب في تغيير جلدي منذ فترة طويلة، ولم أعد أحب تقديم الأدوار الشعبية والفتاة الجدعة بنت البلد، إذ أطمح لتجسيد تجارب مختلفة، خصوصاً بعدما تميزت في التيمة الشعبية».

وأضافت: «تواصلت مع وفاء عامر، وكشفت لها عن رغبتي في الاعتذار عن مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي»، خصوصاً أنّ طبيعة الدور تنتمي إلى منطقة شعبية، والشخصية ستظهر جزارة، وأبدت دهشتها على الفور، وقالت لي: «حد يعتذر عن الدور ده؟! إنتِ مجنونة؟»، وقمت بالرد عليها: «الدور شعبي، وأرغب في الخروج من تلك المنطقة واقتحام عوالم فنية جديدة، وقد أتلقى عروضاً تتناسب مع ذوقي الفني حال اعتذاري عن هذا المسلسل».

وأكدت أيتن عامر أنّ شقيقتها انفعلت عليها قائلة: «إنتِ مجنونة؟! فيه ممثل يعتذر عن مسلسل لـ ياسر جلال وتأليف أيمن سلامة، وإخراج أحمد شفيق، وإنتاج مها سليم؟!»، فأصبت بحالة من التردد، واقترحت عليها قراءة السيناريو مرة أخرى قبل حسم الموقف النهائي، إلا أن حدة الانفعال لدى وفاء عامر تصاعدت بشكلٍ أكبر، قائلة لها: «هتعملي المسلسل ده، ومن غير قراءة السيناريو، اتصلي بهم فوراً، وقولي لهم: أنا معاكم خلاص».

غبية جداً

وتابعت أنّ حالة التردد كانت تُسيطر عليها لفترات طويلة، حتى بعد التصوير، إلا أنها تغلبت على تلك المشاعر السلبية، قائلة: «اكتشفت أنه لو كنت اعتذرت عن المسلسل، كنت هبقى غبية جداً، وده لأني كنت خايفة من الدور، خصوصاً أنه دور مرعب».

«كلهم بيحبوا مودي»

مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي» مكوّن من 15 حلقة فقط، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب ياسر جلال، كلٌّ من: ميرفت أمين، أيتن عامر، مصطفى أبو سريع، هدى الإتربي، جوري بكر، ريهام الشنواني، يمنى طولان، جودي مسعود، سلوى عثمان، محسن منصور، وأيمن عزب، إضافة إلى إيرينا يسري، ملكة جمال مصر 2025، ويأتي العمل من تأليف أيمن سلامة، وإخراج أحمد شفيق، وإنتاج مها سليم.