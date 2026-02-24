يتجدد التعاون الفني بين الفنان ماجد المهندس والملحن سهم، بعد النجاحات الكبيرة التي حققاها على مدار السنوات الماضية، وسط ترقب الجمهور لمفاجآت غنائية جديدة تضاف إلى نجاحاتهما السابقة.
انتظرونا
وشارك المهندس، عبر حسابه على «إكس»، صورة تجمعه بالملحن سهم، وكشف التحضير لأعمال جديدة تجمعه معه، ستطرح قريباً.
وأعرب المهندس عن سعادته بهذا التعاون، وبلقاء سهم في الرياض، مشيداً بعبقريته، مشوقاً الجمهور للأعمال التي ستنتج عن هذا التعاون بالقول: «يا زين رمضان بالرياض، والأزين إن العبقري سهم يحضر لك أعمال جديدة.. انتظرونا».
نجاحات سابقة
وتعاون الفنان ماجد المهندس مع الملحن سهم في عشرات الأغاني، التي لاقت نجاحاً كبيراً، منها «بديت أطيب»، «الله لا يقطعها عادة»، «ناقصك شيء»، «ودنا بالطيب»، «على قدومك»، وغيرها من الأعمال التي نالت استحسان الجمهور.
The artistic collaboration between artist Majid Al Mohandis and composer Sahm is renewed, following the great successes they have achieved over the past years, amidst the audience's anticipation for new musical surprises to be added to their previous successes.
Stay Tuned
Al Mohandis shared, via his account on "X," a picture of himself with composer Sahm, revealing preparations for new works that will be released soon.
Al Mohandis expressed his happiness with this collaboration and meeting Sahm in Riyadh, praising his genius and exciting the audience for the works that will result from this collaboration by saying: "Oh, how beautiful Ramadan is in Riyadh, and even more beautiful is that the genius Sahm is preparing new works for you... Stay tuned."
Previous Successes
Artist Majid Al Mohandis has collaborated with composer Sahm on dozens of songs that have achieved great success, including "Bdit Atyab," "Allah La Yaqta'a Ha Ada," "Naqisak Shay," "Wadna Bil Tayib," "Ala Qadomak," and other works that have been well received by the audience.