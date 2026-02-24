The artistic collaboration between artist Majid Al Mohandis and composer Sahm is renewed, following the great successes they have achieved over the past years, amidst the audience's anticipation for new musical surprises to be added to their previous successes.

Stay Tuned

Al Mohandis shared, via his account on "X," a picture of himself with composer Sahm, revealing preparations for new works that will be released soon.

Al Mohandis expressed his happiness with this collaboration and meeting Sahm in Riyadh, praising his genius and exciting the audience for the works that will result from this collaboration by saying: "Oh, how beautiful Ramadan is in Riyadh, and even more beautiful is that the genius Sahm is preparing new works for you... Stay tuned."

Previous Successes

Artist Majid Al Mohandis has collaborated with composer Sahm on dozens of songs that have achieved great success, including "Bdit Atyab," "Allah La Yaqta'a Ha Ada," "Naqisak Shay," "Wadna Bil Tayib," "Ala Qadomak," and other works that have been well received by the audience.