يتجدد التعاون الفني بين الفنان ماجد المهندس والملحن سهم، بعد النجاحات الكبيرة التي حققاها على مدار السنوات الماضية، وسط ترقب الجمهور لمفاجآت غنائية جديدة تضاف إلى نجاحاتهما السابقة.

انتظرونا

وشارك المهندس، عبر حسابه على «إكس»، صورة تجمعه بالملحن سهم، وكشف التحضير لأعمال جديدة تجمعه معه، ستطرح قريباً.

وأعرب المهندس عن سعادته بهذا التعاون، وبلقاء سهم في الرياض، مشيداً بعبقريته، مشوقاً الجمهور للأعمال التي ستنتج عن هذا التعاون بالقول: «يا زين رمضان بالرياض، والأزين إن العبقري سهم يحضر لك أعمال جديدة.. انتظرونا».

نجاحات سابقة

وتعاون الفنان ماجد المهندس مع الملحن سهم في عشرات الأغاني، التي لاقت نجاحاً كبيراً، منها «بديت أطيب»، «الله لا يقطعها عادة»، «ناقصك شيء»، «ودنا بالطيب»، «على قدومك»، وغيرها من الأعمال التي نالت استحسان الجمهور.