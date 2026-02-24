The Egyptian director Mohamed Nasr has filed an official complaint to the head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, Khaled Abdelaziz, demanding the suspension of the show "Ramez Level the Beast," presented by the artist Ramez Galal.

Insult to Al-Ahly

The controversy in Egypt escalated after the fifth episode of "Ramez Level the Beast," which featured Al-Ahly star Ahmed Mostafa "Zizo."

In his complaint, director Mohamed Nasr accused the program of crossing the boundaries of decency and public etiquette, citing the scene with the "monkey" dressed in the red jersey and tied with the Al-Ahly colors, along with Ramez Galal's remark to the monkey, "Of course, you are an Al-Ahly fan," which he considered a direct insult to Al-Ahly club and its fans.

The introduction by artist Ramez Galal in the episode also included mockery and bullying of Captain Tarek Yahya, a former Zamalek star, through weight-related insinuations.

Offensive and Inappropriate

In his complaint, Nasr called for immediate punitive measures to stop what he described as "offensiveness" targeting symbols of Egyptian sports in exchange for "a handful of dollars," emphasizing that the content violates societal values and public morals.

He stressed the necessity for regulatory authorities to intervene to control the displayed content, even if the program is broadcast from outside Egypt via MBC Egypt, as long as it targets the Egyptian audience and insults its national and sports symbols.

Level the Beast

"Ramez Level the Beast" is the new version of Ramez Galal's Ramadan prank show series, airing daily after Iftar on MBC Egypt and other platforms.

Since the airing of the first episode featuring Asmaa Galal, controversy has erupted on social media due to introductions containing personal bullying and offensive physical insinuations that were considered beyond the bounds of humor. This led Asmaa Galal to announce legal action through her lawyer, Nahid Abu al-Qumsan, demanding the removal of the episode and an apology, considering that what was added in the editing infringes on her dignity.

The episode featuring actress Hena El Zahed also faced similar criticisms for addressing personal relationships and previous family disputes, and the backlash intensified with the episode featuring Zizo, as the monkey scene was linked to Al-Ahly, provoking the anger of the club's fans and prompting Mohamed Nasr to file an official complaint.