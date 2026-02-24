تقدم المخرج المصري محمد نصر بشكوى رسمية إلى رئيس المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام خالد عبدالعزيز، مطالباً بوقف عرض برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش» الذي يقدمه الفنان رامز جلال.

إساءة للأهلي

وتصاعد الجدل في مصر بعد الحلقة الخامسة من برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش» التي استضافت نجم الأهلي أحمد مصطفى «زيزو».

واتهم المخرج محمد نصر في شكواه البرنامج بتجاوز حدود الأدب واللياقة العامة، من خلال مشهد «القرد» الذي أُلبس القميص الأحمر وربط باللون الأهلاوي، مع قول رامز جلال للقرد «طبعاً أنت أهلاوي»، في إشارة اعتبرها إساءة مباشرة للنادي الأهلي وجماهيره.

كما تضمنت مقدمة الفنان رامز جلال في الحلقة سخرية وتنمراً من الكابتن طارق يحيى، نجم الزمالك الأسبق، عبر إيحاءات متعلقة بالوزن.

إسفاف مخالف

وطالب نصر في الشكوى باتخاذ إجراءات رادعة فورية لوقف ما وصفه بـ«الإسفاف» الذي يستهدف رموز الرياضة المصرية مقابل «حفنة دولارات»، مؤكداً أن المحتوى يخالف القيم المجتمعية والآداب العامة.

وشدد على ضرورة تدخل الجهات الرقابية لضبط المحتوى المعروض، حتى لو كان البرنامج يبث من خارج مصر عبر قناة MBC مصر، طالما يستهدف الجمهور المصري ويسيء لرموزه الوطنية والرياضية.

ليفل الوحش

ويعد برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش» النسخة الجديدة لسلسلة برامج المقالب الرمضانية لرامز جلال، ويعرض يومياً بعد الإفطار على قناة MBC مصر ومنصات أخرى.

ومنذ عرض الحلقة الأولى مع أسماء جلال انفجر الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بسبب مقدمات تحتوي تنمراً شخصياً وإيحاءات جسدية مسيئة اعتبرت خارج إطار المزاح، وأدى ذلك إلى إعلان أسماء جلال اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية عبر محاميتها نهاد أبو القمصان، مطالبة بحذف الحلقة والاعتذار، معتبرة أن ما أُضيف في المونتاج يمس كرامتها.

كما شهدت حلقة الفنانة هنا الزاهد انتقادات مشابهة لتناول علاقات شخصية وخلافات أسرية سابقة، وتصاعد الهجوم مع حلقة زيزو، إذ ربط مشهد القرد بالأهلي، مما أثار غضب جماهير النادي ودفع محمد نصر للشكوى الرسمية.