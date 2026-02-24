أكدت محامية الفنانة المصرية أسماء جلال نهاد أبو القمصان، رفض موكلتها الظهور في برنامج رامز «ليفيل الوحش» بسبب ماحدث العام الماضي، إلا أن القائمين عليه وعدوها بأن ماحدث العام الماضي لن يحدث هذا العام، ولكن حصل العكس، ما دفعها لمحاولة إيقاف الحلقة أكثر من مرة.

اعتذار وحذف

وأضافت: «بعد التصوير وعدوها بأن هناك أجزاء ستحذف من الحلقة، ولكن تفاجأت بوجودها في الحلقة بالمقدّمة، ووصفها بوصف لا يليق، كما أن زوايا التصوير كانت مرفوضة بالنسبة لها، وأصيبت بدهشة شديدة لمدة يوم كامل».

واختتمت نهاد أبو قمصان المداخلة بالقول: «إحنا بنطالب إن رامز يعتذر لها اعتذار واضح، وحذف الحلقة من كل المنصات والقنوات».

مقاضاة رامز

وأعلنت المحامية نهاد أبو القمصان في وقت سابق اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضد برنامج رامز جلال، على خلفية الحلقة التي ظهرت فيها الفنانة أخيراً، وما تضمنته من عبارات وتعليقات اعتبرها الدفاع مسيئة.

وأكدت أبو القمصان، في بيان صادر عن مكتبها، أن ما ورد في الحلقة – خصوصا التعليق الصوتي المضاف في مرحلة المونتاج– تضمّن عبارات وإيحاءات تمس بالكرامة والاعتبار الشخصي، وتجاوزت حدود المزاح المقبول أو الإطار الترفيهي المتعارف عليه في مثل هذه البرامج.