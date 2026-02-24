The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Asmaa Galal, Nihad Abu Qumsan, confirmed that her client refused to appear on Ramy's "Level of the Monster" program due to what happened last year. However, the producers promised her that what happened last year would not occur this year, but the opposite happened, which led her to attempt to stop the episode multiple times.

Apology and Deletion

She added: "After the filming, they promised her that there would be parts deleted from the episode, but she was surprised to find them in the episode at the beginning, described in an inappropriate manner. Additionally, the camera angles were unacceptable to her, and she was in a state of shock for an entire day."

Nihad Abu Qumsan concluded the statement by saying: "We demand that Ramy issue a clear apology to her and that the episode be deleted from all platforms and channels."

Legal Action Against Ramy

Lawyer Nihad Abu Qumsan announced earlier that she would take the necessary legal actions against Ramy Galal's program, following the episode in which the artist recently appeared, which included phrases and comments that the defense considered offensive.

Abu Qumsan confirmed, in a statement issued by her office, that what was included in the episode – especially the voiceover added during the editing stage – contained phrases and insinuations that insult personal dignity and respect, exceeding the limits of acceptable humor or the entertainment framework commonly recognized in such programs.