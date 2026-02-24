تنظر محكمة القاهرة الاقتصادية، 6 أبريل، في القضية التي رفعتها الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي على طبيب مشهور، بتهمة استغلال فيديوهات إعلانية لها دون إذنها، وتطالب وهبي بتعويض مدني قيمته 5 ملايين جنيه.
مخالفة القانون
وقال المحامي شريف حافظ، ممثل هيفاء وهبي، إن موكلته رفعت الدعوى ضد الطبيب الشهير لقيامه باستخدام صورتها وأدائها الفني لأغراض ترويجية تجارية دون الحصول على موافقة رسمية، ما يمثل مخالفة واضحة للقانون، مشيراً إلى أن المطالب القانونية للفنانة تتضمن تعويضاً عن الأضرار المادية والمعنوية التي لحقت بها جراء استغلال المقاطع المصورة بشكل غير مصرح به.
وأضاف: تعود الواقعة إلى أبريل 2023، حين زارت هيفاء أحد المراكز الطبية للحصول على استشارة، وتم خلالها تصوير مقطعين فقط لاستخدام داخلي لمرة واحدة، دون أي اتفاق يسمح بإعادة نشرهما أو استغلالهما تجارياً، لافتاً إلى أن الطبيب أعاد نشر المقاطع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، دون الحصول على إذن مسبق، رغم مطالبات هيفاء المتكررة من خلال مدير أعمالها بحذف الفيديوهات، ما اضطرها إلى اللجوء للقضاء للحفاظ على حقوقها.
استغلال تجاري
وأكد حافظ أن الاستغلال التجاري غير المصرح به لاسم وصورة الفنانة ألحق بها ضرراً على صعيد السمعة والحقوق الأدبية؛ ما استدعى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
The Cairo Economic Court will hear on April 6 the case filed by Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe against a famous doctor, accusing him of exploiting her promotional videos without her permission, with Wehbe demanding a civil compensation of 5 million pounds.
Violation of the Law
Lawyer Sherif Hafez, representing Haifa Wehbe, stated that his client filed the lawsuit against the famous doctor for using her image and artistic performance for commercial promotional purposes without obtaining official consent, which constitutes a clear violation of the law. He pointed out that the artist's legal demands include compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered due to the unauthorized exploitation of the video clips.
He added: The incident dates back to April 2023, when Haifa visited a medical center for a consultation, during which two clips were filmed for internal use only, without any agreement allowing their republishing or commercial exploitation. He noted that the doctor reposted the clips on social media platforms without prior permission, despite Haifa's repeated requests through her manager to delete the videos, which forced her to resort to the judiciary to protect her rights.
Commercial Exploitation
Hafez confirmed that the unauthorized commercial exploitation of the artist's name and image has harmed her in terms of reputation and moral rights, necessitating the legal actions taken.