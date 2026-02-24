The Cairo Economic Court will hear on April 6 the case filed by Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe against a famous doctor, accusing him of exploiting her promotional videos without her permission, with Wehbe demanding a civil compensation of 5 million pounds.

Violation of the Law

Lawyer Sherif Hafez, representing Haifa Wehbe, stated that his client filed the lawsuit against the famous doctor for using her image and artistic performance for commercial promotional purposes without obtaining official consent, which constitutes a clear violation of the law. He pointed out that the artist's legal demands include compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered due to the unauthorized exploitation of the video clips.

He added: The incident dates back to April 2023, when Haifa visited a medical center for a consultation, during which two clips were filmed for internal use only, without any agreement allowing their republishing or commercial exploitation. He noted that the doctor reposted the clips on social media platforms without prior permission, despite Haifa's repeated requests through her manager to delete the videos, which forced her to resort to the judiciary to protect her rights.

Commercial Exploitation

Hafez confirmed that the unauthorized commercial exploitation of the artist's name and image has harmed her in terms of reputation and moral rights, necessitating the legal actions taken.