تنظر محكمة القاهرة الاقتصادية، 6 أبريل، في القضية التي رفعتها الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي على طبيب مشهور، بتهمة استغلال فيديوهات إعلانية لها دون إذنها، وتطالب وهبي بتعويض مدني قيمته 5 ملايين جنيه.

مخالفة القانون

وقال المحامي شريف حافظ، ممثل هيفاء وهبي، إن موكلته رفعت الدعوى ضد الطبيب الشهير لقيامه باستخدام صورتها وأدائها الفني لأغراض ترويجية تجارية دون الحصول على موافقة رسمية، ما يمثل مخالفة واضحة للقانون، مشيراً إلى أن المطالب القانونية للفنانة تتضمن تعويضاً عن الأضرار المادية والمعنوية التي لحقت بها جراء استغلال المقاطع المصورة بشكل غير مصرح به.

وأضاف: تعود الواقعة إلى أبريل 2023، حين زارت هيفاء أحد المراكز الطبية للحصول على استشارة، وتم خلالها تصوير مقطعين فقط لاستخدام داخلي لمرة واحدة، دون أي اتفاق يسمح بإعادة نشرهما أو استغلالهما تجارياً، لافتاً إلى أن الطبيب أعاد نشر المقاطع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، دون الحصول على إذن مسبق، رغم مطالبات هيفاء المتكررة من خلال مدير أعمالها بحذف الفيديوهات، ما اضطرها إلى اللجوء للقضاء للحفاظ على حقوقها.

استغلال تجاري

وأكد حافظ أن الاستغلال التجاري غير المصرح به لاسم وصورة الفنانة ألحق بها ضرراً على صعيد السمعة والحقوق الأدبية؛ ما استدعى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.