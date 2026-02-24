نفى المخرج المصري أحمد خالد أمين ما تردد حول تدخل الفنان مصطفى شعبان في السيناريو أو حذف مشاهد زملائه في مسلسل «درش»، مؤكداً أن الأخير «ليس فناناً ديكتاتورياً، ولا يتدخل في العمل نهائياً»، بل يحترم جميع عناصر الفريق.
وأوضح أمين، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أن ما أُثير بهذا الشأن لا أساس له من الصحة، مشدداً على أن إدارة العمل مسؤولية المخرج بالدرجة الأولى.
مدرسة إخراج واضحة
وأشار إلى أهمية دور المخرج في توجيه المشهد، وتحديد زوايا الكاميرا، واختيار إيقاع المونتاج، مستنداً إلى خبرته المهنية وتأثره بمدرسة المخرجين شريف عرفة وعمرو عرفة، اللذين يضعان الانضباط الفني على رأس الأولويات داخل موقع التصوير.
نجم متعاون ومحترف
وأكد أن مصطفى شعبان يمنح مساحة كاملة لجميع الممثلين لأداء أدوارهم، ويحرص على راحة فريق العمل، لافتاً إلى أن أي اختلاف محتمل قد يكون فقط في إطار مناقشات فنية طبيعية، وهو ما لم يحدث خلال تعاونهم في «درش».
فريق العمل
يشارك في بطولة «درش» إلى جانب مصطفى شعبان كل من سهر الصايغ، رياض الخولي، سلوى خطاب، جيهان خليل، أحمد فؤاد سليم، محمد علي رزق، هاجر الشرنوبي، عايدة رياض، والعمل من تأليف محمود حجاج، وإخراج أحمد خالد أمين، وإنتاج سينرجي.
The Egyptian director Ahmed Khaled Amin denied the rumors about the artist Mostafa Shaaban interfering in the script or cutting scenes of his colleagues in the series "Darsh," confirming that the latter "is not a dictatorial artist and does not interfere in the work at all," but respects all team members.
Amin explained, in television statements, that the issues raised in this regard have no basis in truth, emphasizing that managing the work is primarily the responsibility of the director.
A Clear Directing School
He pointed out the importance of the director's role in directing the scene, determining camera angles, and choosing the rhythm of editing, relying on his professional experience and his influence from the directing schools of Sherif Arafa and Amr Arafa, who prioritize artistic discipline on set.
A Cooperative and Professional Star
He confirmed that Mostafa Shaaban gives full space to all actors to perform their roles and is keen on the comfort of the crew, noting that any potential disagreement may only be within the framework of normal artistic discussions, which did not occur during their collaboration in "Darsh."
The Cast
Alongside Mostafa Shaaban, the cast of "Darsh" includes Sahar Al-Sayigh, Riad El-Khouly, Salwa Khattab, Jihan Khalil, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Hagar El-Sharnoubi, and Aida Riyad. The work is written by Mahmoud Haggag, directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin, and produced by Synergy.