نفى المخرج المصري أحمد خالد أمين ما تردد حول تدخل الفنان مصطفى شعبان في السيناريو أو حذف مشاهد زملائه في مسلسل «درش»، مؤكداً أن الأخير «ليس فناناً ديكتاتورياً، ولا يتدخل في العمل نهائياً»، بل يحترم جميع عناصر الفريق.

وأوضح أمين، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أن ما أُثير بهذا الشأن لا أساس له من الصحة، مشدداً على أن إدارة العمل مسؤولية المخرج بالدرجة الأولى.

مدرسة إخراج واضحة

وأشار إلى أهمية دور المخرج في توجيه المشهد، وتحديد زوايا الكاميرا، واختيار إيقاع المونتاج، مستنداً إلى خبرته المهنية وتأثره بمدرسة المخرجين شريف عرفة وعمرو عرفة، اللذين يضعان الانضباط الفني على رأس الأولويات داخل موقع التصوير.

نجم متعاون ومحترف

وأكد أن مصطفى شعبان يمنح مساحة كاملة لجميع الممثلين لأداء أدوارهم، ويحرص على راحة فريق العمل، لافتاً إلى أن أي اختلاف محتمل قد يكون فقط في إطار مناقشات فنية طبيعية، وهو ما لم يحدث خلال تعاونهم في «درش».

فريق العمل

يشارك في بطولة «درش» إلى جانب مصطفى شعبان كل من سهر الصايغ، رياض الخولي، سلوى خطاب، جيهان خليل، أحمد فؤاد سليم، محمد علي رزق، هاجر الشرنوبي، عايدة رياض، والعمل من تأليف محمود حجاج، وإخراج أحمد خالد أمين، وإنتاج سينرجي.