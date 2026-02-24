The Egyptian director Ahmed Khaled Amin denied the rumors about the artist Mostafa Shaaban interfering in the script or cutting scenes of his colleagues in the series "Darsh," confirming that the latter "is not a dictatorial artist and does not interfere in the work at all," but respects all team members.

Amin explained, in television statements, that the issues raised in this regard have no basis in truth, emphasizing that managing the work is primarily the responsibility of the director.

A Clear Directing School

He pointed out the importance of the director's role in directing the scene, determining camera angles, and choosing the rhythm of editing, relying on his professional experience and his influence from the directing schools of Sherif Arafa and Amr Arafa, who prioritize artistic discipline on set.

A Cooperative and Professional Star

He confirmed that Mostafa Shaaban gives full space to all actors to perform their roles and is keen on the comfort of the crew, noting that any potential disagreement may only be within the framework of normal artistic discussions, which did not occur during their collaboration in "Darsh."

The Cast

Alongside Mostafa Shaaban, the cast of "Darsh" includes Sahar Al-Sayigh, Riad El-Khouly, Salwa Khattab, Jihan Khalil, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Hagar El-Sharnoubi, and Aida Riyad. The work is written by Mahmoud Haggag, directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin, and produced by Synergy.