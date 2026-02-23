كشفت الفنانة المصرية زينة، من خلال مكتب محاميها عاصم قنديل، عن آخر المستجدات في القضية التي تقدمت بها بعد تعرض نجليها للاعتداء من قبل كلب داخل كمباوند شهير في منطقة الشيخ زايد، مؤكدة أن بعض المعلومات المتداولة حول الواقعة غير دقيقة.

إحالة المتهمين للمحاكمة الجنائية

وأوضحت زينة في بيان رسمي أن نيابة الشيخ زايد الجزئية أصدرت قرارًا بإحالة المتهمين إلى المحاكمة الجنائية أمام محكمة جنح أكتوبر، بتهم الترويع والتسبب في إصابات لها ولأحد أبنائها، حيث تطلبت الإصابات العلاج الطبي.

تأجيل الجلسة القادمة

وأشارت إلى أن أولى جلسات نظر القضية قد عقدت بالفعل، وتم تأجيلها إلى جلسة 28 فبراير 2026، لاستكمال الإجراءات أمام المحكمة المختصة.

الحفاظ على الحقوق والتعامل مع الشائعات

وأكدت زينة حرصها على حماية كامل حقوقها القانونية، مشددة على أن أي نشر لمزاعم أو معلومات مخالفة للتحقيقات الرسمية أو قرار الإحالة سيكون محل إجراءات قانونية، معربة عن ثقتها التامة في القضاء وانتظار نتائج جلسات المحاكمة القادمة.