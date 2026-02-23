كشفت الفنانة المصرية زينة، من خلال مكتب محاميها عاصم قنديل، عن آخر المستجدات في القضية التي تقدمت بها بعد تعرض نجليها للاعتداء من قبل كلب داخل كمباوند شهير في منطقة الشيخ زايد، مؤكدة أن بعض المعلومات المتداولة حول الواقعة غير دقيقة.
إحالة المتهمين للمحاكمة الجنائية
وأوضحت زينة في بيان رسمي أن نيابة الشيخ زايد الجزئية أصدرت قرارًا بإحالة المتهمين إلى المحاكمة الجنائية أمام محكمة جنح أكتوبر، بتهم الترويع والتسبب في إصابات لها ولأحد أبنائها، حيث تطلبت الإصابات العلاج الطبي.
تأجيل الجلسة القادمة
وأشارت إلى أن أولى جلسات نظر القضية قد عقدت بالفعل، وتم تأجيلها إلى جلسة 28 فبراير 2026، لاستكمال الإجراءات أمام المحكمة المختصة.
الحفاظ على الحقوق والتعامل مع الشائعات
وأكدت زينة حرصها على حماية كامل حقوقها القانونية، مشددة على أن أي نشر لمزاعم أو معلومات مخالفة للتحقيقات الرسمية أو قرار الإحالة سيكون محل إجراءات قانونية، معربة عن ثقتها التامة في القضاء وانتظار نتائج جلسات المحاكمة القادمة.
The Egyptian artist Zina, through her lawyer Asem Qandil, revealed the latest developments in the case she filed after her two sons were attacked by a dog inside a famous compound in Sheikh Zayed, confirming that some of the information circulating about the incident is inaccurate.
Referral of the defendants to criminal trial
Zina clarified in an official statement that the Sheikh Zayed Public Prosecution issued a decision to refer the defendants to a criminal trial before the October Misdemeanor Court, on charges of intimidation and causing injuries to her and one of her children, as the injuries required medical treatment.
Postponement of the next session
She indicated that the first session to consider the case has already been held and was postponed to a session on February 28, 2026, to complete the procedures before the competent court.
Protecting rights and dealing with rumors
Zina affirmed her commitment to protecting all her legal rights, emphasizing that any publication of allegations or information contrary to the official investigations or the referral decision will be subject to legal action, expressing her complete confidence in the judiciary and awaiting the results of the upcoming trial sessions.