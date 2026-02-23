The Egyptian artist Zina, through her lawyer Asem Qandil, revealed the latest developments in the case she filed after her two sons were attacked by a dog inside a famous compound in Sheikh Zayed, confirming that some of the information circulating about the incident is inaccurate.

Referral of the defendants to criminal trial

Zina clarified in an official statement that the Sheikh Zayed Public Prosecution issued a decision to refer the defendants to a criminal trial before the October Misdemeanor Court, on charges of intimidation and causing injuries to her and one of her children, as the injuries required medical treatment.

Postponement of the next session

She indicated that the first session to consider the case has already been held and was postponed to a session on February 28, 2026, to complete the procedures before the competent court.

Protecting rights and dealing with rumors

Zina affirmed her commitment to protecting all her legal rights, emphasizing that any publication of allegations or information contrary to the official investigations or the referral decision will be subject to legal action, expressing her complete confidence in the judiciary and awaiting the results of the upcoming trial sessions.