The media colleague and art critic Ali Faqandesh reassured his fans about his health condition, confirming to "Okaz" that he has overcome the difficult crisis that recently affected him, and that his condition today is better compared to the past period during which he suffered health issues due to severe exhaustion.

Faqandesh explained that the illness was a result of work pressure and accumulated stress, which necessitated medical intervention that required him to remain under medical observation and to adhere to complete rest. He pointed out that the difficult phase is now behind him, thank God, and that he is gradually recovering according to the doctors' guidelines, while being keen on rearranging his health priorities.

He expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who inquired about him or reached out to check on him, affirming that the messages of love and prayers had a significant moral impact in overcoming this phase.

He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that this crisis was an important lesson in the significance of balancing commitments and health, and that he will soon return to meet his loved ones and continue his activities at a more peaceful pace, placing his recovery at the top of his priorities.

Colleague Faqandesh's health condition received significant attention from prominent artistic, media, and cultural figures, as well as fans, in appreciation of his status across various segments of society.