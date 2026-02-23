طمأن الزميل الإعلامي الناقد الفني علي فقندش محبيه على حالته الصحية، مؤكدًا لـ«عكاظ» أنه تجاوز الأزمة الصعبة التي ألمّت به أخيرًا، وأن وضعه اليوم أفضل مقارنة بالفترة الماضية التي عانى خلالها متاعب صحية نتيجة إرهاق شديد.
وأوضح فقندش أن الوعكة جاءت نتيجة ضغط العمل والإجهاد المتراكم، ما استدعى تدخلًا طبيًا ألزمه البقاء تحت الملاحظة الطبية وضرورة الالتزام بالراحة التامة. وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الصعبة أصبحت خلفه ولله الحمد، وأنه يتعافى تدريجيًا وفق إرشادات الأطباء، مع حرصه على إعادة ترتيب أولوياته الصحية.
ووجّه شكره العميق لكل من سأل عنه أو تواصل للاطمئنان عليه، مؤكدًا أن رسائل المحبة والدعاء كان لها أثر معنوي كبير في تجاوز المرحلة.
واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن هذه الأزمة كانت درسًا مهمًا في أهمية التوازن بين الالتزامات والصحة، وأنه سيعود قريبًا للقاء الأحبة ومواصلة نشاطاته، بإيقاع أكثر هدوءًا، واضعًا عافيته في مقدمة أولوياته.
وحظيت حالة الزميل الفقندش الصحية باهتمام كبير من قبل شخصيات فنية وإعلامية وثقافية بارزة ومحبين، تقديرًا لمكانته في مختلف شرائح المجتمع.
The media colleague and art critic Ali Faqandesh reassured his fans about his health condition, confirming to "Okaz" that he has overcome the difficult crisis that recently affected him, and that his condition today is better compared to the past period during which he suffered health issues due to severe exhaustion.
Faqandesh explained that the illness was a result of work pressure and accumulated stress, which necessitated medical intervention that required him to remain under medical observation and to adhere to complete rest. He pointed out that the difficult phase is now behind him, thank God, and that he is gradually recovering according to the doctors' guidelines, while being keen on rearranging his health priorities.
He expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who inquired about him or reached out to check on him, affirming that the messages of love and prayers had a significant moral impact in overcoming this phase.
He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that this crisis was an important lesson in the significance of balancing commitments and health, and that he will soon return to meet his loved ones and continue his activities at a more peaceful pace, placing his recovery at the top of his priorities.
Colleague Faqandesh's health condition received significant attention from prominent artistic, media, and cultural figures, as well as fans, in appreciation of his status across various segments of society.