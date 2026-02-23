طمأن الزميل الإعلامي الناقد الفني علي فقندش محبيه على حالته الصحية، مؤكدًا لـ«عكاظ» أنه تجاوز الأزمة الصعبة التي ألمّت به أخيرًا، وأن وضعه اليوم أفضل مقارنة بالفترة الماضية التي عانى خلالها متاعب صحية نتيجة إرهاق شديد.

وأوضح فقندش أن الوعكة جاءت نتيجة ضغط العمل والإجهاد المتراكم، ما استدعى تدخلًا طبيًا ألزمه البقاء تحت الملاحظة الطبية وضرورة الالتزام بالراحة التامة. وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الصعبة أصبحت خلفه ولله الحمد، وأنه يتعافى تدريجيًا وفق إرشادات الأطباء، مع حرصه على إعادة ترتيب أولوياته الصحية.

ووجّه شكره العميق لكل من سأل عنه أو تواصل للاطمئنان عليه، مؤكدًا أن رسائل المحبة والدعاء كان لها أثر معنوي كبير في تجاوز المرحلة.

واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن هذه الأزمة كانت درسًا مهمًا في أهمية التوازن بين الالتزامات والصحة، وأنه سيعود قريبًا للقاء الأحبة ومواصلة نشاطاته، بإيقاع أكثر هدوءًا، واضعًا عافيته في مقدمة أولوياته.

وحظيت حالة الزميل الفقندش الصحية باهتمام كبير من قبل شخصيات فنية وإعلامية وثقافية بارزة ومحبين، تقديرًا لمكانته في مختلف شرائح المجتمع.