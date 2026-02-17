تستعد الفنانة المصرية مي كساب للمشاركة في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل «نون النسوة»، العمل الاجتماعي ذو الطابع الإنساني، والذي يتألف من 15 حلقة.
تجسد مي كساب شخصية «شريفة»، فتاة شابة تبدأ مشوارها في عالم الفن كمساعدة لإحدى النجمات التي تقدم دورها الفنانة سيمون، ومع أحداث المسلسل، تتاح لها فرصة الظهور أمام الكاميرا بعد اعتذار إحدى البطلات، لتدخل عالم الفن وسط تحديات وصراعات إنسانية.
دمج الدراما بالغناء
من جانبها، أعربت مي كساب، في تصريحات صحفية، عن حماسها للعمل، مشيرة إلى أن أبرز ما جذبها هو مشاركة صوتها في الأغاني المصاحبة للمسلسل.
وأضافت أنها تعاونت مع الملحن عزيز الشافعي لتقديم تجربة مبتكرة تمزج بين الدراما والغناء بشكل ملفت ينال إعجاب الجمهور.
طاقم العمل
يشارك في العمل إلى جانب مي كساب كل من هبة مجدي، أحمد فهيم، محمود الليثي، ندى موسى، وأحمد الرافعي. المسلسل من إنتاج صباح إخوان، وتأليف محمد الحناوي، وإخراج إبراهيم فخر.
توقعات العرض
يعد مسلسل «نون النسوة» من الأعمال التي يتوقع أن تترك بصمة في موسم رمضان 2026، خصوصاً مع توليفته من النجوم والطابع النسائي الإنساني الذي يقدمه.
The Egyptian artist Mai Kassab is preparing to participate in the Ramadan drama season of 2026 through the series "Noon Al-Niswa," a social work with a human touch, consisting of 15 episodes.
Mai Kassab portrays the character "Sharifa," a young girl who begins her journey in the world of art as an assistant to one of the stars played by the artist Simon. As the events of the series unfold, she gets the opportunity to appear in front of the camera after one of the leading actresses withdraws, entering the world of art amidst human challenges and struggles.
Combining Drama with Singing
For her part, Mai Kassab expressed her excitement for the project in press statements, noting that what attracted her the most was the opportunity to lend her voice to the songs accompanying the series.
She added that she collaborated with composer Aziz Al-Shafie to present an innovative experience that blends drama and singing in a captivating way that will appeal to the audience.
Cast
Alongside Mai Kassab, the cast includes Heba Magdy, Ahmed Fahim, Mahmoud Al-Laythi, Nada Moussa, and Ahmed Al-Rafie. The series is produced by Sabah Ikhwan, written by Mohamed Al-Hanawi, and directed by Ibrahim Fakhr.
Show Expectations
The series "Noon Al-Niswa" is expected to leave a mark in the Ramadan 2026 season, especially with its blend of stars and the human feminine theme it presents.