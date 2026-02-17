تستعد الفنانة المصرية مي كساب للمشاركة في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل «نون النسوة»، العمل الاجتماعي ذو الطابع الإنساني، والذي يتألف من 15 حلقة.

تجسد مي كساب شخصية «شريفة»، فتاة شابة تبدأ مشوارها في عالم الفن كمساعدة لإحدى النجمات التي تقدم دورها الفنانة سيمون، ومع أحداث المسلسل، تتاح لها فرصة الظهور أمام الكاميرا بعد اعتذار إحدى البطلات، لتدخل عالم الفن وسط تحديات وصراعات إنسانية.

دمج الدراما بالغناء

من جانبها، أعربت مي كساب، في تصريحات صحفية، عن حماسها للعمل، مشيرة إلى أن أبرز ما جذبها هو مشاركة صوتها في الأغاني المصاحبة للمسلسل.

وأضافت أنها تعاونت مع الملحن عزيز الشافعي لتقديم تجربة مبتكرة تمزج بين الدراما والغناء بشكل ملفت ينال إعجاب الجمهور.

طاقم العمل

يشارك في العمل إلى جانب مي كساب كل من هبة مجدي، أحمد فهيم، محمود الليثي، ندى موسى، وأحمد الرافعي. المسلسل من إنتاج صباح إخوان، وتأليف محمد الحناوي، وإخراج إبراهيم فخر.

توقعات العرض

يعد مسلسل «نون النسوة» من الأعمال التي يتوقع أن تترك بصمة في موسم رمضان 2026، خصوصاً مع توليفته من النجوم والطابع النسائي الإنساني الذي يقدمه.