The Egyptian artist Mai Kassab is preparing to participate in the Ramadan drama season of 2026 through the series "Noon Al-Niswa," a social work with a human touch, consisting of 15 episodes.

Mai Kassab portrays the character "Sharifa," a young girl who begins her journey in the world of art as an assistant to one of the stars played by the artist Simon. As the events of the series unfold, she gets the opportunity to appear in front of the camera after one of the leading actresses withdraws, entering the world of art amidst human challenges and struggles.

Combining Drama with Singing

For her part, Mai Kassab expressed her excitement for the project in press statements, noting that what attracted her the most was the opportunity to lend her voice to the songs accompanying the series.

She added that she collaborated with composer Aziz Al-Shafie to present an innovative experience that blends drama and singing in a captivating way that will appeal to the audience.

Cast

Alongside Mai Kassab, the cast includes Heba Magdy, Ahmed Fahim, Mahmoud Al-Laythi, Nada Moussa, and Ahmed Al-Rafie. The series is produced by Sabah Ikhwan, written by Mohamed Al-Hanawi, and directed by Ibrahim Fakhr.

Show Expectations

The series "Noon Al-Niswa" is expected to leave a mark in the Ramadan 2026 season, especially with its blend of stars and the human feminine theme it presents.