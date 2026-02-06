The Egyptian artist Hind Akef revealed the truth behind the controversy that arose earlier regarding her disputes with some stars, including Hussein Fahmy and Fifi Abdo, confirming that what has been circulated does not reflect reality and that the matter is nothing more than a misunderstanding.

Hind Akef stated in television remarks that there are no disputes between her and the artist Hussein Fahmy, pointing out that he is like a mentor to her. However, she will not forgive the photographer who captured the circulating video of them, as the clip led to many people attacking her.

Clips for Views

Regarding her disagreement with Fifi Abdo, she said that what happened was merely a misunderstanding that has been resolved, and that Fifi did not ignore her during the greeting. However, some people capture clips and edit them to present things differently in order to achieve views.

The Health Condition of "Lika Suwaydan"

Hind Akef also reassured the audience about the health condition of the Egyptian artist Lika Suwaydan during her struggle with the seventh nerve, noting that she went through a similar experience due to bullying, which significantly affected her mental state and nearly caused her a serious health crisis.