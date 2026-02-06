كشفت الفنانة المصرية هند عاكف حقيقة الجدل الذي أثير سابقاً حول خلافاتها مع بعض النجوم، من بينهم حسين فهمي وفيفي عبده، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله لا يعكس الواقع وأن الأمر لا يتجاوز سوء فهم.

وأكدت هند عاكف في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه لا توجد أي خلافات بينها وبين الفنان حسين فهمي، مشيرة إلى أنه بمثابة أستاذ لها، لكنها لن تسامح المصور الذي التقط الفيديو المتداول لهما، لأن المقطع تسبب في هجوم كثير من الأشخاص عليها.

لقطات من أجل المشاهدات

وبشأن خلافها مع فيفي عبده، قالت إن ما حدث كان مجرد سوء فهم وتم تجاوزه، وأن فيفي لم تتجاهلها أثناء السلام، لكن بعض الأشخاص يلتقطون لقطات ويقومون بتعديلها بالمونتاج لإظهار الأمور بشكل مختلف من أجل تحقيق مشاهدات.

الحالة الصحية لـ«لقاء سويدان»

كما طمأنت هند عاكف الجمهور على الحالة الصحية للفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان خلال إصابتها بالعصب السابع، مشيرة إلى أنها مرت بتجربة مشابهة نتيجة التنمر، أثرت على حالتها النفسية بشكل كبير وكادت تتسبب لها في أزمة صحية خطيرة.