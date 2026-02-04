The case of the Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi has witnessed new developments, as the investigative authorities decided to release him on bail of 50,000 Egyptian pounds in connection with the case related to the assault on a girl inside one of the famous hotels in the Boulaq Abu Al-Ala area of Cairo.

Continuation of Investigations

In the context of the investigations, the relevant authorities issued several decisions to ensure a thorough examination of the incident, including seizing the artist's phone and sending it to the relevant technical authorities for content analysis.

It was also decided to present the accused artist and the victim to the forensic authority for a medical examination and drug testing to clarify the circumstances of the incident.



الفنان المصري محمود حجازي.

Victim's Statements

The victim, "J. G.", stated that she experienced psychological trauma following the incident, which prompted her to temporarily travel to Austria for recovery, before returning to Egypt to file an official complaint and request access to the hotel’s surveillance cameras.

She also confirmed that the assault occurred in her hotel room, and that the accused entered the room under the influence of alcohol and assaulted her by force, according to her statements before the prosecution.

Arrest and Initial Investigations

The security forces arrested Mahmoud Hijazi immediately after receiving the report, and a record of the incident was created, with the file referred to the public prosecution to begin investigations.