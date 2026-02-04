شهدت قضية الفنان المصري محمود حجازي تطورات جديدة، إذ قررت جهات التحقيق إخلاء سبيله بكفالة مالية قدرها 50 ألف جنيه مصري على ذمة القضية المتعلقة بالتعدي على فتاة داخل أحد الفنادق الشهيرة بمنطقة بولاق أبو العلا بالقاهرة.

استكمال التحقيقات

وفي إطار التحقيقات، أصدرت الجهات المعنية قرارات عدة؛ لضمان استكمال الفحص الدقيق للواقعة، منها التحفظ على هاتف الفنان وإرساله للجهات الفنية المختصة لفحص محتواه.

كما تقرر عرض الفنان المتهم والمجني عليها على مصلحة الطب الشرعي؛ لإجراء الكشف الطبي وتحليل المخدرات لتوضيح ملابسات الواقعة.
الفنان المصري محمود حجازي.

الفنان المصري محمود حجازي.

أقوال المجني عليها

أوضحت المجني عليها، «ج. غ»، أنها تعرضت لصدمة نفسية عقب الحادثة، ما دفعها للسفر مؤقتاً إلى النمسا للتعافي، قبل أن تعود إلى مصر لتقديم بلاغ رسمي وطلب الاطلاع على كاميرات المراقبة بالفندق.

كما أكدت أن الاعتداء وقع في غرفتها بالفندق، وأن المتهم دخل الغرفة تحت تأثير الكحول وقام بالتعدي عليها بالقوة، وفق أقوالها أمام النيابة.

القبض والتحقيقات الأولية

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد ألقت القبض على محمود حجازي فور تلقي البلاغ، وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة وإحالة الملف إلى النيابة العامة لبدء التحقيقات.