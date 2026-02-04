شهدت قضية الفنان المصري محمود حجازي تطورات جديدة، إذ قررت جهات التحقيق إخلاء سبيله بكفالة مالية قدرها 50 ألف جنيه مصري على ذمة القضية المتعلقة بالتعدي على فتاة داخل أحد الفنادق الشهيرة بمنطقة بولاق أبو العلا بالقاهرة.
استكمال التحقيقات
وفي إطار التحقيقات، أصدرت الجهات المعنية قرارات عدة؛ لضمان استكمال الفحص الدقيق للواقعة، منها التحفظ على هاتف الفنان وإرساله للجهات الفنية المختصة لفحص محتواه.
كما تقرر عرض الفنان المتهم والمجني عليها على مصلحة الطب الشرعي؛ لإجراء الكشف الطبي وتحليل المخدرات لتوضيح ملابسات الواقعة.
الفنان المصري محمود حجازي.
أقوال المجني عليها
أوضحت المجني عليها، «ج. غ»، أنها تعرضت لصدمة نفسية عقب الحادثة، ما دفعها للسفر مؤقتاً إلى النمسا للتعافي، قبل أن تعود إلى مصر لتقديم بلاغ رسمي وطلب الاطلاع على كاميرات المراقبة بالفندق.
كما أكدت أن الاعتداء وقع في غرفتها بالفندق، وأن المتهم دخل الغرفة تحت تأثير الكحول وقام بالتعدي عليها بالقوة، وفق أقوالها أمام النيابة.
القبض والتحقيقات الأولية
وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد ألقت القبض على محمود حجازي فور تلقي البلاغ، وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة وإحالة الملف إلى النيابة العامة لبدء التحقيقات.
The case of the Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi has witnessed new developments, as the investigative authorities decided to release him on bail of 50,000 Egyptian pounds in connection with the case related to the assault on a girl inside one of the famous hotels in the Boulaq Abu Al-Ala area of Cairo.
Continuation of Investigations
In the context of the investigations, the relevant authorities issued several decisions to ensure a thorough examination of the incident, including seizing the artist's phone and sending it to the relevant technical authorities for content analysis.
It was also decided to present the accused artist and the victim to the forensic authority for a medical examination and drug testing to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
الفنان المصري محمود حجازي.
Victim's Statements
The victim, "J. G.", stated that she experienced psychological trauma following the incident, which prompted her to temporarily travel to Austria for recovery, before returning to Egypt to file an official complaint and request access to the hotel’s surveillance cameras.
She also confirmed that the assault occurred in her hotel room, and that the accused entered the room under the influence of alcohol and assaulted her by force, according to her statements before the prosecution.
Arrest and Initial Investigations
The security forces arrested Mahmoud Hijazi immediately after receiving the report, and a record of the incident was created, with the file referred to the public prosecution to begin investigations.