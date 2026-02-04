The Egyptian musician Hani Mohanna has officially apologized for his recent statements regarding the late artists Faten Hamama and Shadia, which sparked widespread controversy and led to his referral to the Artistic Syndicates Council and a ban on his media appearances, in addition to being referred to a disciplinary council by a decision from the Supreme Council for Media Regulation.

Official Apology and Clarification

Mohanna clarified, through a post on his account on the "Facebook" platform, that he followed the anger and reproach that followed his recent television appearance, emphasizing his constant commitment to respecting the audience and his colleagues in the artistic community.

Apology to the Families of the Artists and Their Fans

Hani Mohanna confirmed that he did not intend to offend in any way, offering a sincere apology to the spirits of the two artists, their families, and all their fans, affirming his great appreciation for their artistic stature and rich history.

Reason for the Mistake

Mohanna justified that what happened was due to the overlap of names and situations as a result of aging, in addition to the pressure of live broadcasting that requires quick retrieval of information, which led to inaccuracies in some details and unintentional mistakes.

Request for Forgiveness

Hani Mohanna concluded his statement by asking the audience to understand the situation and forgive this unintentional mistake, affirming that his artistic history attests to his constant respect for art and its people.