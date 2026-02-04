قدم الموسيقار المصري هاني مهنا اعتذارًا رسميًا عن تصريحاته الأخيرة بشأن الفنانتين الراحلتين فاتن حمامة وشادية، والتي أثارت جدلًا واسعًا وأسفرت عن إحالته إلى مجلس النقابات الفنية ومنعه من الظهور الإعلامي، إلى جانب تحويله لمجلس تأديب بقرار من المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام.

اعتذار رسمي وتوضيح

وأوضح مهنا، عبر منشور على حسابه بمنصة «فيسبوك»، أنه تابع حالة الغضب والعتاب التي أعقبت ظهوره التلفزيوني الأخير، مؤكدًا حرصه الدائم على احترام الجمهور وزملائه في الوسط الفني.

اعتذار لأسرتي الفنانتين وجمهورهما

أكد هاني مهنا أنه لم يقصد الإساءة بأي شكل، مقدمًا اعتذارًا صريحًا لروح الفنانتين، ولأسرتيهما، ولكل جمهورهما، مؤكدًا تقديره الكبير لمكانتهما الفنية وتاريخهما العريق.

سبب الخطأ

وبرر مهنا أن ما حدث إلى تداخل الأسماء والمواقف بحكم التقدم في العمر، بالإضافة إلى ضغط البث المباشر الذي يتطلب سرعة في استرجاع المعلومات، ما أدى إلى عدم دقة بعض التفاصيل و الوقوع في الخطأ دون قصد.

طلب الصفح

واختتم هاني مهنا بيانه بمطالبة الجمهور بتفهم الموقف والصفح عن هذا الخطأ غير المتعمد، مؤكدًا أن تاريخه الفني يشهد باحترامه الدائم للفن وأهله.