Nigerian rising singer Ivonanya Nwangingi, who participated in the third season of "The Voice Nigeria," passed away at the age of 26 due to a snake bite while sleeping in Abuja.

Snakes in the House

Music director Sam C. Izogu confirmed in a statement posted on Facebook that the singer died in the hospital, saying: "She was a rising star, about to share her amazing talent with the world. We will miss her voice and spirit dearly."

Her bandmate Hilary Obina explained that Ivonanya was bitten by the snake while she was sleeping, and two snakes were later found in her home, while circulated footage showed a specialist removing one of the reptiles from the house.

The singer attempted to receive treatment at a nearby clinic, but the antivenom was unavailable, so she was transferred to the Federal Medical Center, where she passed away.

Widespread Fame

Ivonanya gained widespread fame after her performance of Rihanna's "Take a Bow" on "The Voice Nigeria," with her performance video on YouTube garnering over 80,000 views.

She also shared her songs on her YouTube channel, and her last post on Instagram referred to a new project with Nigerian musician T Brass, who revealed after her death that the singer was in the recording studio to record a song for his upcoming album.

T Brass described the late singer as "an irreplaceable loss to the music community in Abuja and Nigeria," affirming that she left a clear artistic mark through her unique voice and her way of representing her culture in songs.