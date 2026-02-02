توفيت المغنية النيجيرية الصاعدة إيفونانيا نوانجيني، التي شاركت في الموسم الثالث من برنامج «ذا فويس نيجيريا»، عن عمر 26 عاماً، إثر لدغة ثعبان أثناء نومها في أبوجا.

ثعابين في المنزل

وأكد المدير الموسيقي سام سي. إيزوغو، في بيان نُشر على «فيسبوك»، وفاة المغنية في المستشفى، وقال: «كانت نجمة صاعدة، على وشك مشاركة موهبتها الرائعة مع العالم. سنفتقد صوتها وروحها بشدة».

وأوضحت زميلتها في الفرقة هيلاري أوبينا أن إيفونانيا تعرضت للدغة الثعبان أثناء نومها، وتم العثور لاحقاً على ثعبانين في منزلها، فيما أظهرت لقطات متداولة شخصاً مختصاً يُخرج أحد الزواحف من المنزل.

وحاولت المغنية تلقي العلاج في عيادة قريبة، إلا أن مصل السم لم يتوفر، فتم نقلها إلى المركز الطبي الفيدرالي، حيث فارقت الحياة.

شهرة واسعة

وحصدت إيفونانيا شهرة واسعة بعد أدائها أغنية «تيك أ باو» لريانا في برنامج «ذا فويس نيجيريا»، حيث حقق فيديو أدائها على يوتيوب أكثر من 80 ألف مشاهدة.

كما كانت تشارك أغانيها على قناتها في يوتيوب، وآخر منشور لها على إنستغرام أشار إلى مشروع جديد مع الموسيقي النيجيري تي براس، الذي كشف بعد وفاتها أن المغنية كانت في استوديو التسجيل لتسجيل أغنية لألبومه القادم.

ووصف تي براس المغنية الراحلة بأنها «خسارة لا تُعوَّض لمجتمع الموسيقى في أبوجا ونيجيريا»، مؤكداً أنها تركت بصمة فنية واضحة من خلال صوتها الفريد وطريقتها في تمثيل ثقافتها في الأغاني.