The Palestinian-Syrian artist Wael Abu Ghazaleh announced his permanent retirement from art and acting, putting an end to his artistic career, through a series of posts on his official Facebook account.

Separation from Reality

Abu Ghazaleh, who is known to the audience for his role as "Abu Ahmad" in the fourth season of the series "Bab Al-Hara," sharply criticized the acting profession and the artistic community in general, describing his previous experience as a complete separation from reality.

He considered that working in an environment that includes, in his words, "cultural pretenders who suffer from duality of personality," forces the actor to be part of this contradiction.

The Illusion of Stardom

Abu Ghazaleh saw that the real tragedy lies in the actor succeeding artistically and falling into the illusion of stardom outside the screen, before he firmly decided to announce his retirement from acting "for good," emphasizing that humanitarian professions can only thrive within civilized societies.

Abu Ghazaleh began his artistic career by singing the themes of several series, such as "Hana and Jamil," "Banaat Akrekouz," and "Qillat Thawq wa Kithrat Ghalba."