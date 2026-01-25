أعلن الفنان الفلسطيني السوري وائل أبو غزالة عتزال الفن والتمثيل نهائياً، واضعاً حداً لمسيرته الفنية، وذلك عبر سلسلة منشورات على حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك».
انفصال عن الواقع
أبو غزالة، الذي عُرف لدى الجمهور بدور «أبو أحمد» في الجزء الرابع من مسلسل «باب الحارة»، وجّه انتقادات حادّة لمهنة التمثيل، وللوسط الفني عموماً، واصفاً تجربته السابقة بأنها انفصال كامل عن الواقع.
واعتبر أن العمل في بيئة تضم، على حد تعبيره، «مدّعي ثقافة يعانون ازدواجية في الشخصية»، يفرض على الممثل أن يكون جزءاً من هذا التناقض.
وهم البطولة
ورأى أبو غزالة أن المأساة الحقيقية تكمن في أن ينجح الممثل فنياً ويقع في وهم البطولة خارج الشاشة، قبل أن يحسم موقفه بشكل قاطع، معلناً اعتزاله التمثيل «إلى غير رجعة»، ومؤكداً أن المهن الإنسانية لا يمكن أن تزدهر إلا ضمن مجتمعات متحضّرة.
أبو غزالة بدأ مسيرته الفنية من خلال غناء شارات مجموعة من المسلسلات، على غرار «هناء وجميل»، و«بنات أكريكوز»، و«قلة ذوق وكترة غلبه».
The Palestinian-Syrian artist Wael Abu Ghazaleh announced his permanent retirement from art and acting, putting an end to his artistic career, through a series of posts on his official Facebook account.
Separation from Reality
Abu Ghazaleh, who is known to the audience for his role as "Abu Ahmad" in the fourth season of the series "Bab Al-Hara," sharply criticized the acting profession and the artistic community in general, describing his previous experience as a complete separation from reality.
He considered that working in an environment that includes, in his words, "cultural pretenders who suffer from duality of personality," forces the actor to be part of this contradiction.
The Illusion of Stardom
Abu Ghazaleh saw that the real tragedy lies in the actor succeeding artistically and falling into the illusion of stardom outside the screen, before he firmly decided to announce his retirement from acting "for good," emphasizing that humanitarian professions can only thrive within civilized societies.
Abu Ghazaleh began his artistic career by singing the themes of several series, such as "Hana and Jamil," "Banaat Akrekouz," and "Qillat Thawq wa Kithrat Ghalba."