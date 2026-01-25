أعلن الفنان الفلسطيني السوري وائل أبو غزالة عتزال الفن والتمثيل نهائياً، واضعاً حداً لمسيرته الفنية، وذلك عبر سلسلة منشورات على حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك».

انفصال عن الواقع

أبو غزالة، الذي عُرف لدى الجمهور بدور «أبو أحمد» في الجزء الرابع من مسلسل «باب الحارة»، وجّه انتقادات حادّة لمهنة التمثيل، وللوسط الفني عموماً، واصفاً تجربته السابقة بأنها انفصال كامل عن الواقع.

واعتبر أن العمل في بيئة تضم، على حد تعبيره، «مدّعي ثقافة يعانون ازدواجية في الشخصية»، يفرض على الممثل أن يكون جزءاً من هذا التناقض.

وهم البطولة

ورأى أبو غزالة أن المأساة الحقيقية تكمن في أن ينجح الممثل فنياً ويقع في وهم البطولة خارج الشاشة، قبل أن يحسم موقفه بشكل قاطع، معلناً اعتزاله التمثيل «إلى غير رجعة»، ومؤكداً أن المهن الإنسانية لا يمكن أن تزدهر إلا ضمن مجتمعات متحضّرة.

أبو غزالة بدأ مسيرته الفنية من خلال غناء شارات مجموعة من المسلسلات، على غرار «هناء وجميل»، و«بنات أكريكوز»، و«قلة ذوق وكترة غلبه».