أعلنت الجهة المنتجة توقيع عقد مع المطرب اللبناني وائل كفوري لتقديم تتر مسلسل «بالحرام»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة اللبنانية ماغي بو غصن، والمقرر عرضه في موسم رمضان 2026.

وتحمل الأغنية عنوان «شو ناطر»، ولا تزال في مرحلة التحضيرات، على أن يتم طرحها بالتزامن مع عرض المسلسل. الأغنية من كلمات علي المولى، ولحن صلاح الكردي، وتوزيع تيم.
الفنان وائل كفوري.

وائل كفوري يعود لتترات المسلسلات

وتمثل هذه التجربة الثالثة لوائل كفوري في تقديم تترات الدراما التلفزيونية بعد «داون تاون» (2021) و«من إلى» (2022)، وسط توقعات بأن تحظى الأغنية بمتابعة واسعة خلال الموسم الرمضاني القادم.

فريق العمل والإنتاج

يشارك في بطولة العمل بجانب ماغي بو غصن كل من: عمار شلق، باسم مغنية، سارة أبي كنعان، طوني عيسى، كارول عبود، طارق تميم، إيلي متري، سينتيا كرم، رندة كعدي، ميشال جبر، مجدي مشموشي، ألسا زغيب، ناديا شربل، مايا أبو الحسن، وتقلا شمعون وآخرون.

المسلسل من تأليف شادي كيوان وفادي حسين، وإخراج فيليب أسمر، ويجمع مجموعة من النجوم من مختلف الأجيال الفنية.