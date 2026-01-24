أعلنت الجهة المنتجة توقيع عقد مع المطرب اللبناني وائل كفوري لتقديم تتر مسلسل «بالحرام»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة اللبنانية ماغي بو غصن، والمقرر عرضه في موسم رمضان 2026.
وتحمل الأغنية عنوان «شو ناطر»، ولا تزال في مرحلة التحضيرات، على أن يتم طرحها بالتزامن مع عرض المسلسل. الأغنية من كلمات علي المولى، ولحن صلاح الكردي، وتوزيع تيم.
الفنان وائل كفوري.
وائل كفوري يعود لتترات المسلسلات
وتمثل هذه التجربة الثالثة لوائل كفوري في تقديم تترات الدراما التلفزيونية بعد «داون تاون» (2021) و«من إلى» (2022)، وسط توقعات بأن تحظى الأغنية بمتابعة واسعة خلال الموسم الرمضاني القادم.
فريق العمل والإنتاج
يشارك في بطولة العمل بجانب ماغي بو غصن كل من: عمار شلق، باسم مغنية، سارة أبي كنعان، طوني عيسى، كارول عبود، طارق تميم، إيلي متري، سينتيا كرم، رندة كعدي، ميشال جبر، مجدي مشموشي، ألسا زغيب، ناديا شربل، مايا أبو الحسن، وتقلا شمعون وآخرون.
المسلسل من تأليف شادي كيوان وفادي حسين، وإخراج فيليب أسمر، ويجمع مجموعة من النجوم من مختلف الأجيال الفنية.
The production company announced the signing of a contract with Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury to perform the theme song for the series "Balharam," which stars Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn and is set to air in the Ramadan season of 2026.
The song is titled "Shu Nater," and it is still in the preparation stage, with plans to release it concurrently with the show's airing. The lyrics are by Ali Al-Mawla, composed by Salah Al-Kurdi, and arranged by Taim.
الفنان وائل كفوري.
Wael Kfoury Returns to TV Series Theme Songs
This marks Wael Kfoury's third experience in performing television drama theme songs after "Downtown" (2021) and "Min Ila" (2022), with expectations that the song will receive wide attention during the upcoming Ramadan season.
Cast and Production Team
Alongside Maguy Bou Ghosn, the cast includes: Ammar Shalak, Bassam Maghnieh, Sara Abi Kanaan, Tony Issa, Carol Abboud, Tarek Tamim, Eli Metri, Cynthia Karam, Randa Kadi, Michel Jibr, Majdi Mashmoushi, Alsa Zghayb, Nadia Charbel, Maya Abu Al-Hassan, Takla Shamoun, and others.
The series is written by Shadi Kawan and Fadi Hussein, directed by Philippe Asmar, and brings together a group of stars from various artistic generations.