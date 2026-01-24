The production company announced the signing of a contract with Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury to perform the theme song for the series "Balharam," which stars Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn and is set to air in the Ramadan season of 2026.

The song is titled "Shu Nater," and it is still in the preparation stage, with plans to release it concurrently with the show's airing. The lyrics are by Ali Al-Mawla, composed by Salah Al-Kurdi, and arranged by Taim.



الفنان وائل كفوري.

Wael Kfoury Returns to TV Series Theme Songs

This marks Wael Kfoury's third experience in performing television drama theme songs after "Downtown" (2021) and "Min Ila" (2022), with expectations that the song will receive wide attention during the upcoming Ramadan season.

Cast and Production Team

Alongside Maguy Bou Ghosn, the cast includes: Ammar Shalak, Bassam Maghnieh, Sara Abi Kanaan, Tony Issa, Carol Abboud, Tarek Tamim, Eli Metri, Cynthia Karam, Randa Kadi, Michel Jibr, Majdi Mashmoushi, Alsa Zghayb, Nadia Charbel, Maya Abu Al-Hassan, Takla Shamoun, and others.

The series is written by Shadi Kawan and Fadi Hussein, directed by Philippe Asmar, and brings together a group of stars from various artistic generations.