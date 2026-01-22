تقدّمت رنا طارق عبدالستار، الزوجة السابقة للفنان محمود حجازي، ببلاغ رسمي تتهمه فيه بالاعتداء عليها داخل مدينة 6 أكتوبر بالقاهرة نتيجة خلافات أسرية بينهما خلال الفترة الماضية.
وأفادت الشاكية في بلاغها بأن الاعتداء أسفر عن إصابتها بعدة كدمات وإصابات متفرقة جسدية، ما استدعى خضوعها لفحص طبي لإثبات حالتها الصحية عقب الواقعة.
الفنان المصري محمود حجازي وطليقته
خضوع لفحص طبي لأثبات الواقعة
وكشف التقرير الطبي وجود إصابات في الوجه والذراع والعين اليسرى، إضافة إلى إصابة في العين اليسرى، إلى جانب آثار سحل، الأمر الذي تطلب دخولها المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، ما استدعى خضوعها لفحص طبي لإثبات حالتها الصحية عقب الواقعة.
كما أوصى الأطباء بضرورة متابعتها لدى طبيب متخصص في أمراض العيون للاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية، في الوقت الذي تواصل فيه الجهات المختصة فحص البلاغ واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
أول تعليق من محمود حجازي
وفي المقابل، نفى محمود حجازي في تصريحات محلية الاتهامات الموجهة إليه في واقعة الاعتداء أو الاتهامات الواردة، مؤكدًا أن البلاغ كيدي ويهدف لمنعه من حقه في حماية ابنه ومنع سفره دون موافقته.
تصاعدت الأزمة
يشار إلى أن الأزمة تصاعدت أخيرا بين محمود حجازي وزوجته السابقة بعد موافقة المحكمة المصرية بطلبه الذي تضمن منه ابنه يوسف من السفر مع والدته إلى أمريكا.
Rana Tarek Abdel-Sattar, the ex-wife of artist Mahmoud Hegazy, has filed an official complaint accusing him of assaulting her in 6th of October City in Cairo due to family disputes between them in recent times.
The complainant stated in her report that the assault resulted in multiple bruises and various physical injuries, which necessitated her undergoing a medical examination to confirm her health condition following the incident.
الفنان المصري محمود حجازي وطليقته
Undergoing a medical examination to confirm the incident
The medical report revealed injuries to the face, arm, and left eye, in addition to an injury in the left eye, along with signs of dragging, which required her hospitalization for treatment, necessitating a medical examination to confirm her health condition after the incident.
The doctors also recommended that she be monitored by a specialist in eye diseases to ensure her health condition, while the relevant authorities continue to investigate the complaint and take the necessary legal actions.
First comment from Mahmoud Hegazy
In contrast, Mahmoud Hegazy denied in local statements the accusations directed at him regarding the assault incident or the allegations made, asserting that the complaint is malicious and aims to prevent him from exercising his right to protect his son and to stop his travel without his consent.
The crisis escalated
It is worth noting that the crisis has recently escalated between Mahmoud Hegazy and his ex-wife after the Egyptian court approved his request regarding his son Youssef traveling with his mother to America.