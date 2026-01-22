Rana Tarek Abdel-Sattar, the ex-wife of artist Mahmoud Hegazy, has filed an official complaint accusing him of assaulting her in 6th of October City in Cairo due to family disputes between them in recent times.

The complainant stated in her report that the assault resulted in multiple bruises and various physical injuries, which necessitated her undergoing a medical examination to confirm her health condition following the incident.



الفنان المصري محمود حجازي وطليقته

Undergoing a medical examination to confirm the incident

The medical report revealed injuries to the face, arm, and left eye, in addition to an injury in the left eye, along with signs of dragging, which required her hospitalization for treatment, necessitating a medical examination to confirm her health condition after the incident.

The doctors also recommended that she be monitored by a specialist in eye diseases to ensure her health condition, while the relevant authorities continue to investigate the complaint and take the necessary legal actions.

First comment from Mahmoud Hegazy

In contrast, Mahmoud Hegazy denied in local statements the accusations directed at him regarding the assault incident or the allegations made, asserting that the complaint is malicious and aims to prevent him from exercising his right to protect his son and to stop his travel without his consent.

The crisis escalated

It is worth noting that the crisis has recently escalated between Mahmoud Hegazy and his ex-wife after the Egyptian court approved his request regarding his son Youssef traveling with his mother to America.