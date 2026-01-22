تقدّمت رنا طارق عبدالستار، الزوجة السابقة للفنان محمود حجازي، ببلاغ رسمي تتهمه فيه بالاعتداء عليها داخل مدينة 6 أكتوبر بالقاهرة نتيجة خلافات أسرية بينهما خلال الفترة الماضية.

وأفادت الشاكية في بلاغها بأن الاعتداء أسفر عن إصابتها بعدة كدمات وإصابات متفرقة جسدية، ما استدعى خضوعها لفحص طبي لإثبات حالتها الصحية عقب الواقعة.
الفنان المصري محمود حجازي وطليقته

خضوع لفحص طبي لأثبات الواقعة

وكشف التقرير الطبي وجود إصابات في الوجه والذراع والعين اليسرى، إضافة إلى إصابة في العين اليسرى، إلى جانب آثار سحل، الأمر الذي تطلب دخولها المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، ما استدعى خضوعها لفحص طبي لإثبات حالتها الصحية عقب الواقعة.

كما أوصى الأطباء بضرورة متابعتها لدى طبيب متخصص في أمراض العيون للاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية، في الوقت الذي تواصل فيه الجهات المختصة فحص البلاغ واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

أول تعليق من محمود حجازي

وفي المقابل، نفى محمود حجازي في تصريحات محلية الاتهامات الموجهة إليه في واقعة الاعتداء أو الاتهامات الواردة، مؤكدًا أن البلاغ كيدي ويهدف لمنعه من حقه في حماية ابنه ومنع سفره دون موافقته.

تصاعدت الأزمة

يشار إلى أن الأزمة تصاعدت أخيرا بين محمود حجازي وزوجته السابقة بعد موافقة المحكمة المصرية بطلبه الذي تضمن منه ابنه يوسف من السفر مع والدته إلى أمريكا.