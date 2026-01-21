The repercussions of the fabricated video case attributed to Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe continue, and her legal advisor, lawyer Sherif Hafiz, revealed that advanced legal steps have been taken before the Economic and Money Laundering Prosecution in Cairo, as part of the pursuit of those responsible for producing and promoting the fake content.

Hafiz stated that he presented during the hearing held today (Wednesday) a technical report issued by a consulting office specialized in digital technologies, which supports what was previously announced regarding the fabrication of the circulated videos and images and their lack of authenticity.

He explained that the report confirmed that the clips were digitally manufactured using artificial intelligence techniques and visual manipulation tools, in addition to advanced computational programs and algorithms used in digital forgery operations.

He pointed out that the Economic Prosecution requested the relevant authorities to examine all electronic links that contained the fabricated content, while tracking the entities behind its production and the management of the accounts that published and promoted it, in preparation for taking legal action against those involved.

The legal advisor for artist Haifa Wehbe emphasized that the circulation of these materials was intended to insult, defame, and tarnish his client's reputation, asserting that the case is considered one of the most prominent examples of digital assault using artificial intelligence tools.

Lawyer Sherif Hafiz had previously filed an official complaint with the Attorney General in Egypt against several accounts and groups on social media platforms, including "Facebook," "Telegram," and "TikTok," demanding the identification of those responsible and holding them legally accountable.