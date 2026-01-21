تتواصل تداعيات قضية الفيديو المفبرك المنسوب للفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي، وكشف مستشارها القانوني المحامي شريف حافظ خطوات قانونية متقدمة اتُخذت أمام النيابة الاقتصادية وغسل الأموال في القاهرة، في إطار ملاحقة القائمين على إنتاج وترويج المحتوى المزيف.

وقال حافظ إنه قدّم خلال جلسة الاستماع التي عُقدت اليوم (الأربعاء) تقريرًا فنيًا صادرًا عن مكتب استشاري متخصص في التقنيات الرقمية، يدعم ما أُعلن سابقًا بشأن فبركة الفيديوهات والصور المتداولة وعدم صحتها من الأساس.

وأوضح أن التقرير أكد أن المقاطع جرى تصنيعها رقميًا باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وأدوات التلاعب المرئي، إلى جانب برامج وخوارزميات حوسبية متقدمة تُستخدم في عمليات التزييف الرقمي.

وأشار إلى أن النيابة الاقتصادية طلبت من الجهات المختصة فحص جميع الروابط الإلكترونية التي تضمنت المحتوى المفبرك، مع تتبع الجهات التي تقف خلف إنتاجه وإدارة الحسابات التي تولت نشره والترويج له، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق المتورطين.

وشدد المستشار القانوني للفنانة هيفاء وهبي على أن تداول هذه المواد جاء بقصد الإساءة والتشهير والنيل من سمعة موكلته، مؤكدًا أن القضية تُعد واحدة من أبرز نماذج الاعتداء الرقمي باستخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وكان المحامي شريف حافظ قد تقدّم في وقت سابق ببلاغ رسمي إلى النائب العام في مصر ضد عدد من الحسابات والمجموعات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بينها «فيسبوك» و«تيليغرام» و«تيك توك»، مطالبًا بكشف القائمين عليها ومحاسبتهم قانونيًا.