تَكريم عائلة جميل تقديراً لريادتها في دعم الفنون عالميّاً، حيث مُنِح فادي جميل وسام «فارس»

حصل فادي محمد جميل على وسام الفارس في منظومة أوسمة الفنون والآداب الفرنسية، يواكب هذا التكريم بمسيرة بدأها المؤسس عبد اللطيف جميل (رحمه الله) تربو على 80 عاماً من الإهتمام والرعاية للأنشطة الإجتماعية معارض وبرامج فن جميل تصل إلى حوالي مليوني مستفيد سنوياً في مراكز جدة ودبي وحول العالم
تم، أخيراً في باريس تكريم عائلة جميل لريادتها في دعم الفنون عالميّاً من خلال منح فادي جميل (المؤسس المشارك لفن جميل، ونائب رئيس مجلس إدارة عبداللطيف جميل – العمليات الدولية) على وسام «الفارس» في منظومة أوسمة الفنون والآداب من وزارة الثقافة الفرنسية – أحد أرفع الأوسمة الثقافية في فرنسا والذي يحتفي بأصحاب الأثر الثقافي الأبرز والأنفع على مستوى العالم.
يُمنَح لقب «فارس» تقديراً لمن أسهمت أعمالهم إسهاماً ملموساً في إثراء الثقافة والفنون في فرنسا وعلى الصعيد الدولي. ويأتي هذا التكريم مواكباً لـ80 عاماً من اهتمام ودعم عائلة جميل للأعمال الإجتماعية، وبأكثر من 20 عاماً من الدعم الموجّه للفنون بقيادة فادي جميل، من خلال مبادرات كبرى في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وخارجها، بما أسهم في تعزيز الروابط الثقافية بين الشرق الأوسط وفرنسا.
من جهته، صرح السيد فادي جميل: «يمثّل هذا التكريم في وسام الفنون والآداب الفرنسي مصدر فخر كبير لنا؛ وهو تكريم ما كان ليتحقق لولا الدعم الكبير من عائلتي، كما يحتفي بعقود من التزامنا بمواصلة العمل الإجتماعي والذي بدأه جدي عبداللطيف جميل (رحمه الله) في جدة قبل 80 عاماً. وأودّ أن أتقدّم بالشكر والتقدير إلى وزارة الثقافة في المملكة العربية السعودية على دعمها الدائم والمتواصل لمبادرات الفن جميل، كما أقدم شكري وتقديري لوزارة الثقافة في فرنسا، وإلى زملائهم في السفارة والقنصلية الفرنسية في المملكة العربية السعودية، كما أعبّر عن تقديري لزملائنا وشركائنا في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص على دعمهم المتواصل وتشجيعهم المستمر للقطاع الثقافي والفني. وإننا في (الفن جميل) نؤمن بدور الفنون في تغيير الحياة - وهي قناعة نضعها في صميم كل ما نقوم به يومياً. وانطلاقاً من ذلك، تواصل فن جميل التزامها بتعزيز منظومة فنية قوية في المملكة العربية السعودية وخارجها، من خلال إطلاق مبادرات جديدة تدعم الطلبة والمبدعين وتوسّع مشاركة العامة في الفنون، إلى جانب رعاية التبادل الثقافي الدولي».
من جانبه أوضح القنصل العام لفرنسا في جدة محمد نهّاض قائلا: «يمثل هذا التكريم تقديراً لجهود عائلة جميل المتواصلة وشراكتها المثمرة على مدار السنوات في دعم الفنون حول العالم. ولطالما احتفت فرنسا، بلد الفنون والثقافة، بجهود المهتمين بنشر الثقافة والفنون. نحن يجمعنا تعاون واسع مع فن جميل في مشاريع ثقافية عديدة - من تكليفات الفنانين وإعارات الأعمال فنية إلى عروض الأفلام الفرنسية وتنفيذ برامج التعليم السينمائي ودعم الإنتاج السينمائي. نتطلع قدماً إلى مواصلة هذه الشراكة مع عائلة جميل، وتعزيز هذا التعاون مستقبلا».
فن جميل – التي تأسست عام 2003 على يد عائلة جميل ويرأسها فادي جميل – أصبحت من أبرز المؤسسات الفنية وأكثرها تأثيراً في الشرق الأوسط. تنطلق المؤسسة من قناعة بأن الفنون عنصر أساسي في الحياة، ويجب أن تكون متاحة للجميع. وعلى الرغم من تمويلها الخاص من عائلة جميل، فإن المؤسسة تعمل لخدمة المجتمع بالشراكة والتنسيق مع الحكومات لتوسيع آفاق التعلم والتبادل والتطور من خلال الفنون.
تدعم فن جميل مؤسستين مستقلتين، هما: حي جميل، موطن جدة للسينما والفنون، ومركز جميل للفنون، مركز دبي للفن والأفكار المعاصرة، الذي حصل أخيراً على وسام التميز في جوائز آرت بازل لرؤيته الرائدة وأثره البارز. بالإضافة إلى هذين الصرحين الإبداعيين، تدير فن جميل شبكة واسعة من المشاريع التعاونية المصمّمة لدعم المنطقة وخارجها.
يذكر أن مؤسسة فن جميل تقدم الدعم للفنانين والمجتمعات الإبداعية. تستند برامج فن جميل الخاصة بالمعارض، والتكليفات الفنية، والسينما، والأبحاث، والتعليم، وبناء المجتمع على فهم ديناميكي للفنون باعتبارها قيمة أساسية للحياة ومتاحة للجميع.
وتهتم مؤسستا حي جميل، المجمّع المخصّص للفنون والإبداع في مدينة جدة السعودية، ومركز جميل للفنون، المؤسسة المبتكرة للفن والأفكار المعاصرة في دبي، بالمبادرات الرقمية والتعاون مع المؤسسات الكبرى وشبكة واسعة من الممارسين في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Fadi Mohammed Jameel has been awarded the Knight Medal in the French Arts and Letters system, this honor accompanies a journey that began with the founder Abdul Latif Jameel (may he rest in peace), spanning over 80 years of attention and care for social activities with the Jameel Art programs and exhibitions reaching approximately two million beneficiaries annually in centers in Jeddah, Dubai, and around the world.
Recently in Paris, the Jameel family was honored for its leadership in supporting the arts globally by awarding Fadi Jameel (co-founder of Jameel Art, and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel – International Operations) the "Knight" medal in the French Arts and Letters system from the French Ministry of Culture – one of the highest cultural honors in France that celebrates those who have made the most significant and beneficial cultural impact worldwide.
The title of "Knight" is awarded in recognition of those whose work has made a tangible contribution to enriching culture and the arts in France and internationally. This honor comes in line with 80 years of the Jameel family's interest and support for social work, and over 20 years of directed support for the arts led by Fadi Jameel, through major initiatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and beyond, which have contributed to strengthening cultural ties between the Middle East and France.
For his part, Mr. Fadi Jameel stated: "This honor in the French Arts and Letters medal is a great source of pride for us; it is an honor that would not have been possible without the tremendous support from my family, and it celebrates decades of our commitment to continuing social work that my grandfather Abdul Latif Jameel (may he rest in peace) began in Jeddah 80 years ago. I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its ongoing and continuous support for Jameel Art initiatives, as well as my gratitude to the Ministry of Culture in France, and to their colleagues at the French Embassy and Consulate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I also express my appreciation to our colleagues and partners in the public and private sectors for their continuous support and encouragement for the cultural and artistic sector. At Jameel Art, we believe in the role of the arts in changing lives - a conviction that we place at the core of everything we do daily. Based on this, Jameel Art continues its commitment to enhancing a strong artistic ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond, by launching new initiatives that support students and creators and expand public participation in the arts, alongside fostering international cultural exchange."
For his part, the Consul General of France in Jeddah, Mohamed Nahhad, stated: "This honor represents an appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the Jameel family and their fruitful partnership over the years in supporting the arts around the world. France, the land of arts and culture, has always celebrated the efforts of those interested in promoting culture and the arts. We have extensive cooperation with Jameel Art in numerous cultural projects - from artist commissions and loans of artworks to French film screenings and implementing film education programs and supporting film production. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the Jameel family and enhancing this cooperation in the future."
Jameel Art – founded in 2003 by the Jameel family and headed by Fadi Jameel – has become one of the most prominent and influential art institutions in the Middle East. The institution is based on the belief that the arts are an essential element of life and should be accessible to everyone. Despite being privately funded by the Jameel family, the institution works to serve the community in partnership and coordination with governments to expand the horizons of learning, exchange, and development through the arts.
Jameel Art supports two independent institutions: Jameel District, Jeddah's home for cinema and arts, and the Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai's center for contemporary art and ideas, which recently received the Excellence Award at the Art Basel Awards for its pioneering vision and significant impact. In addition to these two creative landmarks, Jameel Art manages a wide network of collaborative projects designed to support the region and beyond.
It is noteworthy that Jameel Art Foundation provides support to artists and creative communities. Jameel Art's programs related to exhibitions, artistic commissions, cinema, research, education, and community building are based on a dynamic understanding of the arts as a fundamental value of life and accessible to all.
The Jameel District, a dedicated arts and creativity complex in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative institution for contemporary art and ideas in Dubai, are focused on digital initiatives and collaboration with major institutions and a wide network of practitioners around the world.
