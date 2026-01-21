حصل فادي محمد جميل على وسام الفارس في منظومة أوسمة الفنون والآداب الفرنسية،
يواكب هذا التكريم بمسيرة بدأها المؤسس عبد اللطيف جميل (رحمه الله) تربو على 80 عاماً من الإهتمام والرعاية للأنشطة الإجتماعية
معارض وبرامج فن جميل تصل إلى حوالي مليوني مستفيد سنوياً في مراكز جدة ودبي وحول العالم

تم، أخيراً في باريس تكريم عائلة جميل لريادتها في دعم الفنون عالميّاً من خلال منح فادي جميل (المؤسس المشارك لفن جميل، ونائب رئيس مجلس إدارة عبداللطيف جميل – العمليات الدولية) على وسام «الفارس» في منظومة أوسمة الفنون والآداب من وزارة الثقافة الفرنسية – أحد أرفع الأوسمة الثقافية في فرنسا والذي يحتفي بأصحاب الأثر الثقافي الأبرز والأنفع على مستوى العالم.

يُمنَح لقب «فارس» تقديراً لمن أسهمت أعمالهم إسهاماً ملموساً في إثراء الثقافة والفنون في فرنسا وعلى الصعيد الدولي. ويأتي هذا التكريم مواكباً لـ80 عاماً من اهتمام ودعم عائلة جميل للأعمال الإجتماعية، وبأكثر من 20 عاماً من الدعم الموجّه للفنون بقيادة فادي جميل، من خلال مبادرات كبرى في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وخارجها، بما أسهم في تعزيز الروابط الثقافية بين الشرق الأوسط وفرنسا.
تَكريم عائلة جميل تقديراً لريادتها في دعم الفنون عالميّاً، حيث مُنِح فادي جميل وسام «فارس»

من جهته، صرح السيد فادي جميل: «يمثّل هذا التكريم في وسام الفنون والآداب الفرنسي مصدر فخر كبير لنا؛ وهو تكريم ما كان ليتحقق لولا الدعم الكبير من عائلتي، كما يحتفي بعقود من التزامنا بمواصلة العمل الإجتماعي والذي بدأه جدي عبداللطيف جميل (رحمه الله) في جدة قبل 80 عاماً. وأودّ أن أتقدّم بالشكر والتقدير إلى وزارة الثقافة في المملكة العربية السعودية على دعمها الدائم والمتواصل لمبادرات الفن جميل، كما أقدم شكري وتقديري لوزارة الثقافة في فرنسا، وإلى زملائهم في السفارة والقنصلية الفرنسية في المملكة العربية السعودية، كما أعبّر عن تقديري لزملائنا وشركائنا في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص على دعمهم المتواصل وتشجيعهم المستمر للقطاع الثقافي والفني. وإننا في (الفن جميل) نؤمن بدور الفنون في تغيير الحياة - وهي قناعة نضعها في صميم كل ما نقوم به يومياً. وانطلاقاً من ذلك، تواصل فن جميل التزامها بتعزيز منظومة فنية قوية في المملكة العربية السعودية وخارجها، من خلال إطلاق مبادرات جديدة تدعم الطلبة والمبدعين وتوسّع مشاركة العامة في الفنون، إلى جانب رعاية التبادل الثقافي الدولي».

من جانبه أوضح القنصل العام لفرنسا في جدة محمد نهّاض قائلا: «يمثل هذا التكريم تقديراً لجهود عائلة جميل المتواصلة وشراكتها المثمرة على مدار السنوات في دعم الفنون حول العالم. ولطالما احتفت فرنسا، بلد الفنون والثقافة، بجهود المهتمين بنشر الثقافة والفنون. نحن يجمعنا تعاون واسع مع فن جميل في مشاريع ثقافية عديدة - من تكليفات الفنانين وإعارات الأعمال فنية إلى عروض الأفلام الفرنسية وتنفيذ برامج التعليم السينمائي ودعم الإنتاج السينمائي. نتطلع قدماً إلى مواصلة هذه الشراكة مع عائلة جميل، وتعزيز هذا التعاون مستقبلا».

فن جميل – التي تأسست عام 2003 على يد عائلة جميل ويرأسها فادي جميل – أصبحت من أبرز المؤسسات الفنية وأكثرها تأثيراً في الشرق الأوسط. تنطلق المؤسسة من قناعة بأن الفنون عنصر أساسي في الحياة، ويجب أن تكون متاحة للجميع. وعلى الرغم من تمويلها الخاص من عائلة جميل، فإن المؤسسة تعمل لخدمة المجتمع بالشراكة والتنسيق مع الحكومات لتوسيع آفاق التعلم والتبادل والتطور من خلال الفنون.

تدعم فن جميل مؤسستين مستقلتين، هما: حي جميل، موطن جدة للسينما والفنون، ومركز جميل للفنون، مركز دبي للفن والأفكار المعاصرة، الذي حصل أخيراً على وسام التميز في جوائز آرت بازل لرؤيته الرائدة وأثره البارز. بالإضافة إلى هذين الصرحين الإبداعيين، تدير فن جميل شبكة واسعة من المشاريع التعاونية المصمّمة لدعم المنطقة وخارجها.

يذكر أن مؤسسة فن جميل تقدم الدعم للفنانين والمجتمعات الإبداعية. تستند برامج فن جميل الخاصة بالمعارض، والتكليفات الفنية، والسينما، والأبحاث، والتعليم، وبناء المجتمع على فهم ديناميكي للفنون باعتبارها قيمة أساسية للحياة ومتاحة للجميع.

وتهتم مؤسستا حي جميل، المجمّع المخصّص للفنون والإبداع في مدينة جدة السعودية، ومركز جميل للفنون، المؤسسة المبتكرة للفن والأفكار المعاصرة في دبي، بالمبادرات الرقمية والتعاون مع المؤسسات الكبرى وشبكة واسعة من الممارسين في جميع أنحاء العالم.

