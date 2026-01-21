تَكريم عائلة جميل تقديراً لريادتها في دعم الفنون عالميّاً، حيث مُنِح فادي جميل وسام «فارس»

Fadi Mohammed Jameel has been awarded the Knight Medal in the French Arts and Letters system,

this honor accompanies a journey that began with the founder Abdul Latif Jameel (may he rest in peace), spanning over 80 years of attention and care for social activities

with the Jameel Art programs and exhibitions reaching approximately two million beneficiaries annually in centers in Jeddah, Dubai, and around the world.

Recently in Paris, the Jameel family was honored for its leadership in supporting the arts globally by awarding Fadi Jameel (co-founder of Jameel Art, and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel – International Operations) the "Knight" medal in the French Arts and Letters system from the French Ministry of Culture – one of the highest cultural honors in France that celebrates those who have made the most significant and beneficial cultural impact worldwide.

The title of "Knight" is awarded in recognition of those whose work has made a tangible contribution to enriching culture and the arts in France and internationally. This honor comes in line with 80 years of the Jameel family's interest and support for social work, and over 20 years of directed support for the arts led by Fadi Jameel, through major initiatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and beyond, which have contributed to strengthening cultural ties between the Middle East and France.



For his part, Mr. Fadi Jameel stated: "This honor in the French Arts and Letters medal is a great source of pride for us; it is an honor that would not have been possible without the tremendous support from my family, and it celebrates decades of our commitment to continuing social work that my grandfather Abdul Latif Jameel (may he rest in peace) began in Jeddah 80 years ago. I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its ongoing and continuous support for Jameel Art initiatives, as well as my gratitude to the Ministry of Culture in France, and to their colleagues at the French Embassy and Consulate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I also express my appreciation to our colleagues and partners in the public and private sectors for their continuous support and encouragement for the cultural and artistic sector. At Jameel Art, we believe in the role of the arts in changing lives - a conviction that we place at the core of everything we do daily. Based on this, Jameel Art continues its commitment to enhancing a strong artistic ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond, by launching new initiatives that support students and creators and expand public participation in the arts, alongside fostering international cultural exchange."

For his part, the Consul General of France in Jeddah, Mohamed Nahhad, stated: "This honor represents an appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the Jameel family and their fruitful partnership over the years in supporting the arts around the world. France, the land of arts and culture, has always celebrated the efforts of those interested in promoting culture and the arts. We have extensive cooperation with Jameel Art in numerous cultural projects - from artist commissions and loans of artworks to French film screenings and implementing film education programs and supporting film production. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the Jameel family and enhancing this cooperation in the future."

Jameel Art – founded in 2003 by the Jameel family and headed by Fadi Jameel – has become one of the most prominent and influential art institutions in the Middle East. The institution is based on the belief that the arts are an essential element of life and should be accessible to everyone. Despite being privately funded by the Jameel family, the institution works to serve the community in partnership and coordination with governments to expand the horizons of learning, exchange, and development through the arts.

Jameel Art supports two independent institutions: Jameel District, Jeddah's home for cinema and arts, and the Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai's center for contemporary art and ideas, which recently received the Excellence Award at the Art Basel Awards for its pioneering vision and significant impact. In addition to these two creative landmarks, Jameel Art manages a wide network of collaborative projects designed to support the region and beyond.

It is noteworthy that Jameel Art Foundation provides support to artists and creative communities. Jameel Art's programs related to exhibitions, artistic commissions, cinema, research, education, and community building are based on a dynamic understanding of the arts as a fundamental value of life and accessible to all.

The Jameel District, a dedicated arts and creativity complex in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative institution for contemporary art and ideas in Dubai, are focused on digital initiatives and collaboration with major institutions and a wide network of practitioners around the world.

