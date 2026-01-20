وجَّهَ الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر، رسالة شكر وامتنان لجمهوره الذي دعمه رغم البعد، وذلك إثر تتويجه بجائزتين في حفل جوي اووردز تسلمها نيابة عنه ابنه محمد.

عوض من رب العالمين

وقال فضل في منشوره عبر«X»: «الحمد لله دائماً وأبداً، ربّ العالمين ما بيكسر بخاطر حدا بهالوقت بالذات، وأنا بعيد عن الناس، وصلتني محبتكن، ورفعتوني وقوّيتوني ولو من بعيد، هالجائزة مش بس تكريم هي عوض من ربّ العالمين، شكراً من القلب لـ Joy Awards وشكر خاص للمستشار تركي آل الشيخ على هالتقدير والدعم.».

«ولجمهوري الوفي إنتو العِزّ، إنتو القوّة، وإنتو السبب بعد الله بكل شي حلو عم بصير بوجودكن حدي، بيرجعلي الأمل وبرفع راسي. وبإذن الله، اللي جاي أحلى، والنور ح يغلب العتمة… شكراً من القلب».

جائزتان في Joy Awards

وفازفضل شاكربجائزتي الفنان المفضل في فئة الموسيقى والأغنية المفضلة عن أغنيته «صحاك الشوق» ضمن Joy Awards، كما فاز ابنه محمد بجائزه أهداها إلى والده وابنه الذي ينتظر قدومه.