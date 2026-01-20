The Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker sent a message of thanks and gratitude to his audience who supported him despite the distance, following his winning of two awards at the Joy Awards ceremony, which were received on his behalf by his son Mohammed.

A Reward from the Lord of the Worlds

Fadl said in his post on "X": "Thank God always and forever, the Lord of the Worlds does not break anyone's heart at this time in particular, and even though I am away from people, your love reached me, and you lifted me up and strengthened me even from afar. This award is not just an honor; it is a reward from the Lord of the Worlds. Thank you from the heart to Joy Awards and a special thanks to the advisor Turki Al Sheikh for this appreciation and support."

"And to my loyal audience, you are the pride, you are the strength, and you are the reason, after God, for everything beautiful happening with your presence by my side. You restore my hope and lift my head high. God willing, what is coming will be even better, and the light will overcome the darkness... Thank you from the heart."

Two Awards at Joy Awards

Fadl Shaker won the Favorite Artist award in the music category and the Favorite Song award for his song "Sahak Al-Shouq" at the Joy Awards. His son Mohammed also won an award which he dedicated to his father and his son who is expected to arrive.