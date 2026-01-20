وجَّهَ الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر، رسالة شكر وامتنان لجمهوره الذي دعمه رغم البعد، وذلك إثر تتويجه بجائزتين في حفل جوي اووردز تسلمها نيابة عنه ابنه محمد.
عوض من رب العالمين
وقال فضل في منشوره عبر«X»: «الحمد لله دائماً وأبداً، ربّ العالمين ما بيكسر بخاطر حدا بهالوقت بالذات، وأنا بعيد عن الناس، وصلتني محبتكن، ورفعتوني وقوّيتوني ولو من بعيد، هالجائزة مش بس تكريم هي عوض من ربّ العالمين، شكراً من القلب لـ Joy Awards وشكر خاص للمستشار تركي آل الشيخ على هالتقدير والدعم.».
«ولجمهوري الوفي إنتو العِزّ، إنتو القوّة، وإنتو السبب بعد الله بكل شي حلو عم بصير بوجودكن حدي، بيرجعلي الأمل وبرفع راسي. وبإذن الله، اللي جاي أحلى، والنور ح يغلب العتمة… شكراً من القلب».
جائزتان في Joy Awards
وفازفضل شاكربجائزتي الفنان المفضل في فئة الموسيقى والأغنية المفضلة عن أغنيته «صحاك الشوق» ضمن Joy Awards، كما فاز ابنه محمد بجائزه أهداها إلى والده وابنه الذي ينتظر قدومه.
The Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker sent a message of thanks and gratitude to his audience who supported him despite the distance, following his winning of two awards at the Joy Awards ceremony, which were received on his behalf by his son Mohammed.
A Reward from the Lord of the Worlds
Fadl said in his post on "X": "Thank God always and forever, the Lord of the Worlds does not break anyone's heart at this time in particular, and even though I am away from people, your love reached me, and you lifted me up and strengthened me even from afar. This award is not just an honor; it is a reward from the Lord of the Worlds. Thank you from the heart to Joy Awards and a special thanks to the advisor Turki Al Sheikh for this appreciation and support."
"And to my loyal audience, you are the pride, you are the strength, and you are the reason, after God, for everything beautiful happening with your presence by my side. You restore my hope and lift my head high. God willing, what is coming will be even better, and the light will overcome the darkness... Thank you from the heart."
Two Awards at Joy Awards
Fadl Shaker won the Favorite Artist award in the music category and the Favorite Song award for his song "Sahak Al-Shouq" at the Joy Awards. His son Mohammed also won an award which he dedicated to his father and his son who is expected to arrive.