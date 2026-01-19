The artist Rashid Al-Majed will hold a distinctive musical evening on January 30, as part of the Riyadh Season events, accompanied by the musical band led by Maestro Walid Fayed, in an artistic night that combines authenticity and authentic Gulf music.

This evening is part of a series of musical concerts hosted by the Riyadh Season, which attracts the most prominent singing stars in the Arab world, offering the audience diverse musical experiences that reflect Riyadh's status as a global entertainment destination, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The evening is expected to witness a large audience, and Rashid Al-Majed will present a selection of his most famous works that are tied to the audience's memory, in a musical night eagerly awaited by his fans.