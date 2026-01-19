يحيي الفنان راشد الماجد أمسية طربية مميزة 30 يناير، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، بمصاحبة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة المايسترو وليد فايد، في ليلة فنية تجمع بين الأصالة والطرب الخليجي الأصيل.

وتأتي هذه الأمسية ضمن سلسلة الحفلات الغنائية التي يحتضنها موسم الرياض، التي تستقطب أبرز نجوم الغناء في الوطن العربي، وتقدم للجمهور تجارب موسيقية متنوعة تعكس مكانة الرياض كوجهة عالمية للترفيه، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

ومن المتوقع أن تشهد الأمسية حضوراً جماهيرياً كبيراً، ويقدّم راشد الماجد باقة من أشهر أعماله التي ارتبطت بذاكرة الجمهور، في ليلة طربية ينتظرها عشاق فنه.