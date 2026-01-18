توفي الفنان المصري محمد بشير عن عمر يناهز 76 عامًا، بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض.

معاناة مع المرض

وأعلن الفنان المصري منير مكرم، خبر رحيل محمود بشير عبر صفحته على موقع «فيس بوك»، معرباً عن حزنه بكلمات مؤثرة، مشيرًا إلى أن الفنان الراحل توفي بعد معاناة مرضية.

وعانى محمود بشير خلال الفترة الماضية من وعكة صحية شديدة، استدعت نقله إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى في القاهرة، إذ كان يخضع للعلاج وتم وضعه على أجهزة التنفس الصناعي.

أهم الأعمال

ولد محمود بشير في 9 مارس عام 1950، وامتلك مسيرة فنية ممتدة ترك خلالها حضورًا لافتًا في الدراما المصرية، من خلال أدوار متنوعة عكست قدرته على التنقل بين القالبين الاجتماعي والتاريخي.

وشارك الراحل في عدد من الأعمال البارزة التي لاقت نجاحًا جماهيريًا، من بينها «لن أعيش في جلباب أبي»، و«حديث الصباح والمساء»، و«الليل وآخره»، و«عباس الأبيض في اليوم الأسود»، وصولًا إلى مسلسل «أهو ده اللي صار» الذي عرض في 2019، وهو آخر أعماله التلفزيونية.