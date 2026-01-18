The Egyptian artist Mohamed Bashir passed away at the age of 76, after a long struggle with illness.

Struggle with Illness

The Egyptian artist Mounir Makram announced the news of Mahmoud Bashir's passing on his Facebook page, expressing his sorrow with touching words, indicating that the late artist died after a prolonged illness.

Mahmoud Bashir had been suffering from a severe health crisis in recent times, which necessitated his transfer to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, where he was receiving treatment and was placed on ventilators.

Major Works

Mahmoud Bashir was born on March 9, 1950, and had an extensive artistic career during which he made a notable presence in Egyptian drama, through diverse roles that reflected his ability to navigate between social and historical themes.

The late artist participated in several prominent works that achieved significant public success, including "I Will Not Live in My Father's Cloak," "Morning and Evening Talk," "The Night and Its End," "Abbas the White in the Black Day," culminating in the series "Is This What Happened," which aired in 2019, marking his last television work.