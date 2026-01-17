The Lebanese artist Nicole Saba announced her absence from the Ramadan drama season of 2026, confirming that the main reason is the inability to find a suitable script that adds to her artistic career, following the great success she achieved in the series "And She Met Her Lover" during last Ramadan.

Reason for Absence

In a circulated video during her conversation with artist Takla Shamoun while preparing for the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, Nicole confirmed that she has not received any dramatic offers that suit her, and that she fears repeating herself or presenting roles similar to those she has done before.

Searching for Different Work

She added that her choice to be absent this season came out of a desire to search for different and unconventional work that achieves the artistic diversity she aspires to, and gives her the opportunity to present a new character that adds to her career.

Her Latest Artistic Works

The series "And She Met Her Lover" was Nicole Saba's last appearance, set in a romantic social context, achieving wide interaction with the audience during last Ramadan season.

Cast and Creators of the Work

The series featured a selection of stars, including Yasmine Abdelaziz, Karim Fahmy, Khaled Selim, Salah Abdullah, Rashwan Tawfiq, Anoushka, Nicole Saba, Basant Shawky, Nada Moussa, Hanan Suleiman, Mahmoud Yassin Junior, Iman El-Sayed, and Badriya Talab, and it was written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed Al-Khubairi.