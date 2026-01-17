أعلنت الفنانة اللبنانية نيكول سابا غيابها عن موسم دراما رمضان 2026، مؤكدة أن السبب الرئيسي هو عدم العثور على النص المناسب الذي يضيف لمسيرتها الفنية، بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققته في مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» خلال رمضان الماضي.

سبب الغياب

في فيديو متداول خلال حديثها مع الفنانة تقلا شمعون أثناء استعدادها لحفل Joy Awards في السعودية، أكدت نيكول أنها لم تتلقَّ أي عرض درامي يناسبها، وأنها تخشى تكرار نفسها أو تقديم أدوار مشابهة لما قدمته سابقاً.

البحث عن عمل مختلف

وأضافت أن اختيارها الغياب هذا الموسم جاء رغبةً في البحث عن عمل مختلف وغير تقليدي، يحقق لها التنوع الفني الذي تطمح إليه، ويمنحها فرصة لتقديم شخصية جديدة تضيف لمسيرتها.

آخر أعمالها الفنية

وكان مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» آخر ظهور لنيكول سابا، ودار في إطار اجتماعي رومانسي، محققاً تفاعلاً واسعاً مع الجمهور خلال موسم رمضان الماضي.

أبطال وصنّاع العمل

شاركت في المسلسل نخبة من النجوم، بينهم ياسمين عبدالعزيز، كريم فهمي، خالد سليم، صلاح عبدالله، رشوان توفيق، أنوشكا، نيكول سابا، بسنت شوقي، ندى موسى، حنان سليمان، محمود ياسين جونيور، إيمان السيد، بدرية طلبة، وهو من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد الخبيري.