أعلنت الفنانة اللبنانية نيكول سابا غيابها عن موسم دراما رمضان 2026، مؤكدة أن السبب الرئيسي هو عدم العثور على النص المناسب الذي يضيف لمسيرتها الفنية، بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققته في مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» خلال رمضان الماضي.
سبب الغياب
في فيديو متداول خلال حديثها مع الفنانة تقلا شمعون أثناء استعدادها لحفل Joy Awards في السعودية، أكدت نيكول أنها لم تتلقَّ أي عرض درامي يناسبها، وأنها تخشى تكرار نفسها أو تقديم أدوار مشابهة لما قدمته سابقاً.
البحث عن عمل مختلف
وأضافت أن اختيارها الغياب هذا الموسم جاء رغبةً في البحث عن عمل مختلف وغير تقليدي، يحقق لها التنوع الفني الذي تطمح إليه، ويمنحها فرصة لتقديم شخصية جديدة تضيف لمسيرتها.
آخر أعمالها الفنية
وكان مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» آخر ظهور لنيكول سابا، ودار في إطار اجتماعي رومانسي، محققاً تفاعلاً واسعاً مع الجمهور خلال موسم رمضان الماضي.
أبطال وصنّاع العمل
شاركت في المسلسل نخبة من النجوم، بينهم ياسمين عبدالعزيز، كريم فهمي، خالد سليم، صلاح عبدالله، رشوان توفيق، أنوشكا، نيكول سابا، بسنت شوقي، ندى موسى، حنان سليمان، محمود ياسين جونيور، إيمان السيد، بدرية طلبة، وهو من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد الخبيري.
The Lebanese artist Nicole Saba announced her absence from the Ramadan drama season of 2026, confirming that the main reason is the inability to find a suitable script that adds to her artistic career, following the great success she achieved in the series "And She Met Her Lover" during last Ramadan.
Reason for Absence
In a circulated video during her conversation with artist Takla Shamoun while preparing for the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, Nicole confirmed that she has not received any dramatic offers that suit her, and that she fears repeating herself or presenting roles similar to those she has done before.
Searching for Different Work
She added that her choice to be absent this season came out of a desire to search for different and unconventional work that achieves the artistic diversity she aspires to, and gives her the opportunity to present a new character that adds to her career.
Her Latest Artistic Works
The series "And She Met Her Lover" was Nicole Saba's last appearance, set in a romantic social context, achieving wide interaction with the audience during last Ramadan season.
Cast and Creators of the Work
The series featured a selection of stars, including Yasmine Abdelaziz, Karim Fahmy, Khaled Selim, Salah Abdullah, Rashwan Tawfiq, Anoushka, Nicole Saba, Basant Shawky, Nada Moussa, Hanan Suleiman, Mahmoud Yassin Junior, Iman El-Sayed, and Badriya Talab, and it was written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed Al-Khubairi.