فاجأ المطرب المصري عمرو دياب جمهوره خلال حفل أمس على مسرح المنارة بالقاهرة الجديدة، بصعود ابنته جنا إلى المسرح، حيث قدما معًا أغنية «خطفوني»، وسط تفاعل واسع من الحضور.
وأبدى دياب سعادته وفخره بمشاركة ابنته في الحفل، مشيدًا بأدائها وردود الفعل الإيجابية التي حققتها الأغنية، وقال: «من الجميل أن تكون ابنتك إلى جانبك وتخفف عنك عبء العام كله».
عمرو دياب وابنته جنا من حفله أمس بالقاهرة.
كما أشاد دياب بحضور جنا وأدائها للكلمات الخاصة بالاغنية التى وصفها بأنها صعبة للغاية بالنسبة له، مضيفًا: «أنتِ تعلمين أنني خريج المدرسة الفرنسية (الليسيه)».
الهضبة يتألق بأجمل أغانيه
واستمر الهضبة في إضفاء الحماس على الحفل من خلال تقديم مجموعة من أشهر أغانيه التي تفاعل معها الجمهور، مثل «قصاد عيني» و«يهمك في إيه»، إلى جانب مفاجآت غنائية أخرى أثارت حماس الحاضرين.
تفاصيل رواية قصة حياة عمرو دياب
وعلى صعيد آخر، التقى عمرو دياب بالكاتب الصحفي إبراهيم عيسى للحديث عن رواية «عمرو دياب.. حيث هناك وحدة»، التي تسرد سيرة الهضبة الفنية الطويلة وجوانب إنسانية، على أن تصدر الرواية قريبًا بالأسواق في جميع أنحاء الوطن العربي.
The Egyptian singer Amr Diab surprised his audience during last night's concert at the Al-Manara Theater in New Cairo by bringing his daughter Jenna on stage, where they performed the song "Khatfouni" together, amidst wide interaction from the attendees.
Diab expressed his happiness and pride in having his daughter participate in the concert, praising her performance and the positive reactions the song received, saying: "It's beautiful to have your daughter by your side to lighten the burden of the whole year."
He also praised Jenna's presence and her performance of the song's lyrics, which he described as very difficult for him, adding: "You know that I am a graduate of the French school (Lycée)."
The Plateau Shines with His Most Beautiful Songs
The Plateau continued to add excitement to the concert by performing a selection of his most famous songs that the audience interacted with, such as "Qsad Eini" and "Yhimak Fi Eih," along with other musical surprises that thrilled the attendees.
Details of Amr Diab's Life Story Novel
On another note, Amr Diab met with journalist Ibrahim Eissa to discuss the novel "Amr Diab... Where There is Solitude," which narrates the long artistic career of the Plateau and human aspects, with the novel set to be released soon in markets across the Arab world.