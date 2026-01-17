The Egyptian singer Amr Diab surprised his audience during last night's concert at the Al-Manara Theater in New Cairo by bringing his daughter Jenna on stage, where they performed the song "Khatfouni" together, amidst wide interaction from the attendees.

Diab expressed his happiness and pride in having his daughter participate in the concert, praising her performance and the positive reactions the song received, saying: "It's beautiful to have your daughter by your side to lighten the burden of the whole year."



He also praised Jenna's presence and her performance of the song's lyrics, which he described as very difficult for him, adding: "You know that I am a graduate of the French school (Lycée)."

The Plateau Shines with His Most Beautiful Songs

The Plateau continued to add excitement to the concert by performing a selection of his most famous songs that the audience interacted with, such as "Qsad Eini" and "Yhimak Fi Eih," along with other musical surprises that thrilled the attendees.

Details of Amr Diab's Life Story Novel

On another note, Amr Diab met with journalist Ibrahim Eissa to discuss the novel "Amr Diab... Where There is Solitude," which narrates the long artistic career of the Plateau and human aspects, with the novel set to be released soon in markets across the Arab world.