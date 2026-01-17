فاجأ المطرب المصري عمرو دياب جمهوره خلال حفل أمس على مسرح المنارة بالقاهرة الجديدة، بصعود ابنته جنا إلى المسرح، حيث قدما معًا أغنية «خطفوني»، وسط تفاعل واسع من الحضور.

وأبدى دياب سعادته وفخره بمشاركة ابنته في الحفل، مشيدًا بأدائها وردود الفعل الإيجابية التي حققتها الأغنية، وقال: «من الجميل أن تكون ابنتك إلى جانبك وتخفف عنك عبء العام كله».
عمرو دياب وابنته جنا من حفله أمس بالقاهرة.

كما أشاد دياب بحضور جنا وأدائها للكلمات الخاصة بالاغنية التى وصفها بأنها صعبة للغاية بالنسبة له، مضيفًا: «أنتِ تعلمين أنني خريج المدرسة الفرنسية (الليسيه)».

الهضبة يتألق بأجمل أغانيه

واستمر الهضبة في إضفاء الحماس على الحفل من خلال تقديم مجموعة من أشهر أغانيه التي تفاعل معها الجمهور، مثل «قصاد عيني» و«يهمك في إيه»، إلى جانب مفاجآت غنائية أخرى أثارت حماس الحاضرين.

تفاصيل رواية قصة حياة عمرو دياب

وعلى صعيد آخر، التقى عمرو دياب بالكاتب الصحفي إبراهيم عيسى للحديث عن رواية «عمرو دياب.. حيث هناك وحدة»، التي تسرد سيرة الهضبة الفنية الطويلة وجوانب إنسانية، على أن تصدر الرواية قريبًا بالأسواق في جميع أنحاء الوطن العربي.